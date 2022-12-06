Read full article on original website
Sedalia Man Arrested After Threatening to Shoot Residents With Shotgun
On Monday evening, Deputies responded to the 14000 block of Carroll Road in La Monte in reference to a disturbance. Reports stated an intoxicated male was threatening to shoot the residents with a shotgun. Upon arrival, Deputies spoke with the reporting party, who stated a male known to him showed up intoxicated and began threatening the residents.
Murder suspect accused of throwing woman off bridge in October had arraignment hearing Friday
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man accused of throwing a woman off a bridge and killing her had an arraignment hearing on Monday. Jessie Williams, 32, is accused of pushing Kaylen Schmit off the Highway 63 bridge near Clark Lane and killing her on Oct. 4. Schmit, 24, fell 38 feet into a wooded area and died hours later at a The post Murder suspect accused of throwing woman off bridge in October had arraignment hearing Friday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Police arrest two women for stealing packages from porches
As the Christmas season is in full swing, the Columbia Police Department wants to warn the public of porch pirates. According to a release from the department, officers arrested Kendall Gillespie, 25, of Columbia, for stealing, and Jana Gardner, 43, of Columbia, for stealing, fraudulent use of a debit/credit card and for possession of a controlled substance on Friday.
Investigators search for missing Ashland girl
A fifteen-year-old girl has been reported missing for several days, prompting a local search and investigation into her disappearance. Emilee Dubes went missing from Ashland on December 4, according to a Facebook post from Missouri Missing. She's described as being 5'4", 130 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and dimples.
Man accused of 1984 Columbia rape, attempted murder could challenge arrest
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The man accused in a 1984 rape and attempted murder in Columbia could challenge his arrest, according to a North Carolina district attorney. In October, the Columbia Police Department announced DNA findings connected 59-year-old James Wilson to the crime. Wilson is held in the Iredell County Jail on a $1 million bond The post Man accused of 1984 Columbia rape, attempted murder could challenge arrest appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Police Reports For December 9, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department crime reports. Early Friday morning, Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of South Engineer for a call regarding domestic violence. Upon arrival, Officers gathered the necessary information to create a 12 hour log. Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop at...
FBI Searching for Escaped Cass County Inmates
The FBI is now involved in the search for two inmates who escaped from the Cass County jail on Monday night,. Trevor Sparks is 5’11”, 185 pounds with brown hair and goes by the nickname “Nephew”. He has tattoos on both arms, including KC, bricks, and gun shells on his right forearm.
RAYTOWN MAN CHARGED WITH TWO FELONIES AFTER TRAFFIC STOP IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Raytown man was charged with two felonies after a traffic stop in Lafayette County on November 17, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Missouri State Highway Patrol Officer conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle driven by Keishaun Oliver. During a records check, The Officer was advised...
Clinton Police Arrest Report (12/8)
Ruby Ann Howard of Clinton, MO was arrested on 11/29/2022 for stealing/shop lifting. Joshua Brian Johnson of Clinton, MO was arrested on 11/29/2022 for forgery of checks and possession of a controlled substance. Terri Lynn Elliott of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 11/30/2022 for possession of a controlled...
SEDALIA MAN CHARGED WITH TWO FELONIES DUE IN SALINE COUNTY CIRCUIT COURT
A Sedalia man arrested for two felonies is due in Saline County Circuit Court on Monday, December 12, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Missouri State Trooper initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by 19-year-old Michael Waddle for cutting off another vehicle on Highway 65. The trooper identified Waddle and 24-year-old passenger Melvin Osburn.
Man charged is Cole County shooting is out on bond
The Cole County man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend bonds out of jail. 23 – year old Joshua Wilbers face manslaughter charges in the death of 20 – year old Hallie Phillips at a trailer home near Taos last month. Wilbers told investigators he accidentally shot Phillips with a .22 rifle.
Sedalia Woman Charged With Burglary, Domestic Assault
Early Wednesday morning, Pettis County Deputies were dispatched to the 25000 block of Van Natta Road (west of Sedalia) in reference to a burglary in progress. Pettis County Joint Communications advised the reporting party stated he was sprayed in the face with pepper spray. Also inside the residence was an...
Miller County Sheriff’s office identifies Saline Valley body
TUSCUMBIA, Mo. – Miller County Sheriff’s Office was able to identify a body that was found in a wooded area in the Saline Valley Conservation Area. Deputies were able to identify the deceased male as Ralph Toby Pannier, 58, of Osage Beach. According to a press release, on November 7, deputies responded to the Saline […]
Hale driver injured ni Chariton County crash
CHARITON COUNTY, Mo. -- A driver from Hale is treated for minor injuries after crashing his car in Chariton County Friday night. Emergency personnel responded to the one vehicle crash around 11:00 p.m. on northbound Sacagawea Road, two miles East of Brunswick. The highway patrol report says Jeffrey Huffmon, 51, failed to negotiate a curve, ran off the left side of the roadway and struck an embankment.
Saline County teen seriously injured in Pettis County crash
A Saline County teenager is seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Whitfield Road and Dorrance Drive, about six miles north west of Sedalia, just after 11:00 last night. Troopers say a vehicle pulled into the path of Kiley Hedgpeth, 19, of Sweet Springs, and the two collided. After the impact, Hedgpeth’s vehicle traveled off the side of the road.
Weekly Crash Report from Missouri State Highway Patrol
On Saturday, December 3, 2022 a crash occurred as both vehicles were northbound on M 13. Vehicle 1, driven by Owen B Hopper, age 21 of Springfield, MO overtook and struck vehicle 2, driven by Charles Willis, age 49 of Clinton, MO in the rear. The crash was assisted by TPR W M Henderson. Both drivers were transported to Golden Valley Memorial Hospital by Golden Valley EMS with minor injuries.
Fatal head on collision in Lafayette County
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. – A Lexington resident sustains fatal injuries following a head on collision Thursday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at approximately 7:55 p.m. on Highway 131, north of Bryant Knob Road. A northbound traveling vehicle, driven by 36-year-old Semaj M. Moore, crossed over the center line. An oncoming vehicle, driven by a 16-year-old male juvenile, was struck in the southbound lane.
Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for December 7, 2022
This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Friday morning, Deputies from the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, Investigators from the Mid Missouri Drug Task Force, and an Investigator from the Benton County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant for stolen firearms at the residence of Jeffrey L. Friedley, 38, of Mora. The residence is in the 30000 block of Highway M. During the search of the residence, two firearms, four homemade explosive devices, and methamphetamine were recovered. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Bomb Unit responded to the scene and rendered the explosive devices safe. Friedley is being held at the Pettis County Jail pending formal charges of two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (possessed by a convicted felon), four counts of Manufacturing an Explosive Device, Possession of a Short Barreled Rifle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the 2nd Degree.
Comments / 0