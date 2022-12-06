Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Centre Daily
New York Mets Land Kodai Senga on 5-Year Deal
The Mets got their guy to top off a busy week. On Saturday night, the Mets signed Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga to a five-year, $75 million deal. The contract has an opt out after 2025 and a full no-trade clause. SNY's Andy Martino was the first to report this...
Centre Daily
Dodgers Roster News: LA Loses Three Minor Leaguers in Rule 5 Draft
The MLB Rule 5 Draft took place on the final day of the Winter Meetings. The Rule 5 Draft gives teams a chance to poach players from opposing teams that aren't on their 40-man roster. The Dodgers had time to add players to protect them for the draft, and all players not added were vulnerable to be taken.
Centre Daily
Dodgers: 5 LA Pitchers To Keep An Eye On Ahead Of Expanded Roles
Not all losses hurt the same. The Dodgers are going to be without some of their most heavily used pitchers in 2022 with Tyler Anderson and Andrew Heaney finding new homes and Walker Buehler's status still up in the air. To make matters harder, the Dodgers also missed out on...
Centre Daily
Could the Phillies Look to Take a Flyer on Cole Hamels?
Cole Hamels isn’t quite ready to retire. The 38-year-old veteran, 14 years removed from a World Series Most Valuable Player trophy in the 2008 for the Philadelphia Phillies, wants to pitch this season, according to multiple reports. Why not for the Phillies?. It might be worth a shot for...
Centre Daily
Willson Contreras Pushes Cardinals Closer to World Series Contention
A few hours after Aaron Judge re-signed with the Yankees on Wednesday morning, and before A.J. Preller added Xander Bogaerts at the end of the night in his latest push to field an entire roster of shortstops, the Cardinals agreed to a five-year, $87.5 million contract with catcher Willson Contreras. In doing so, they addressed both their biggest vacancy and one of their most glaring weaknesses from the past season.
Centre Daily
This Should Be the Yankees’ Biggest Priority After Signing Aaron Judge at Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO — Brian Cashman leaned back in his chair with his hands resting on his head on Wednesday at the Winter Meetings, apologizing for acting a little bit off. The Yankees general manager hadn't slept, working through the night at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego as New York took care of some pressing business, finalizing a record-setting contractto keep Aaron Judge in pinstripes.
Centre Daily
Dodgers Schedule: Spring Training Tickets are Now Available
The great thing about sports is that there is always a next season. The Los Angeles Dodgers didn’t finish the 2022 season how they would’ve liked, and some fans still have that distaste in their mouths. But L.A. has a chance to redeem themselves in 2023, and it all starts in Spring Training.
NFL Week 14: Kwon Alexander, Joe Burrow and more pregame fashion
The Jets linebacker and Bengals quarterback brought the heat into Week 14. NFL players arrived in stylish fits for Sunday's games.
