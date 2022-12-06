ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bleacher Report

MLB Free Agents 2022: Latest and Predictions for Trey Mancini, Chris Bassitt, More

Trey Mancini has had colon cancer, left a city in which his connection to the fanbase was undeniable, headed south to Houston and won a World Series, so it is safe to say the free-agency process and a potential move north to Wrigley Field and the Chicago Cubs will not rattle the outfielder.
MLB Rumors: Buzz Surrounding Koudai Senga and Top Players Available

Despite grabbing headlines with massive deals and the acquisition of five-time Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander, the New York Mets do not appear to be finished leaving their mark on this explosive Major League Baseball offseason. At least if reports prove accurate. Could the Mets be eyeing one of...
MLB Free-Agency Big Board: Top 25 Players Remaining After Winter Meetings Frenzy

It's been a wild week across Major League Baseball. Prior to the annual MLB winter meetings, we put together our updated big board of the top 25 available free agents. When the dust settled on the four-day event, 15 of those 25 players had signed a new contract, leaving the free-agent market unrecognizable.
Mets' Updated Pitching Rotation, Payroll After Reported Koudai Senga Contract

The New York Mets continue to spend this winter, signing Japanese pitcher Koudai Senga to a five-year, $75 million contract, per SNY's Andy Martino. The Mets now have a 2023 luxury-tax payroll around $350 million, per Tim Healey of Newsday. The team is subject to the competitive balance tax after exceeding the $233 million threshold for next season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Carlos Correa Rumors: Yankees Buzz Gaining Steam; Giants Not in Deep Negotiations

Having already secured a commitment from Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees may not be done making big moves this offseason. Appearing on 95.7 The Game's Willard and Dibs, ESPN's Buster Olney said he's "definitely picking up a lot of vibes" the Yankees are "working on something big" when asked about the market for Carlos Correa.

