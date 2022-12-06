Read full article on original website
MLB Free Agents 2022: Latest and Predictions for Trey Mancini, Chris Bassitt, More
Trey Mancini has had colon cancer, left a city in which his connection to the fanbase was undeniable, headed south to Houston and won a World Series, so it is safe to say the free-agency process and a potential move north to Wrigley Field and the Chicago Cubs will not rattle the outfielder.
MLB Rumors: Buzz Surrounding Koudai Senga and Top Players Available
Despite grabbing headlines with massive deals and the acquisition of five-time Cy Young award winner Justin Verlander, the New York Mets do not appear to be finished leaving their mark on this explosive Major League Baseball offseason. At least if reports prove accurate. Could the Mets be eyeing one of...
MLB Free-Agency Big Board: Top 25 Players Remaining After Winter Meetings Frenzy
It's been a wild week across Major League Baseball. Prior to the annual MLB winter meetings, we put together our updated big board of the top 25 available free agents. When the dust settled on the four-day event, 15 of those 25 players had signed a new contract, leaving the free-agent market unrecognizable.
Mets Rumors: Koudai Senga Agrees to 5-Year, $75M Contract in MLB Free Agency
Japanese ace Koudai Senga has found a home in Major League Baseball after agreeing to a five-year, $75 million deal with the New York Mets pending a physical, per Andy Martino of SNY. Senga, who will turn 30 on Jan. 30, has been in Nippon Professional Baseball since 2010. He...
Mets' Updated Pitching Rotation, Payroll After Reported Koudai Senga Contract
The New York Mets continue to spend this winter, signing Japanese pitcher Koudai Senga to a five-year, $75 million contract, per SNY's Andy Martino. The Mets now have a 2023 luxury-tax payroll around $350 million, per Tim Healey of Newsday. The team is subject to the competitive balance tax after exceeding the $233 million threshold for next season.
Carlos Correa Rumors: Yankees Buzz Gaining Steam; Giants Not in Deep Negotiations
Having already secured a commitment from Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees may not be done making big moves this offseason. Appearing on 95.7 The Game's Willard and Dibs, ESPN's Buster Olney said he's "definitely picking up a lot of vibes" the Yankees are "working on something big" when asked about the market for Carlos Correa.
MLB Rumors: Padres Contemplated 14-Year, $400M Contract Offer Before Yankees Deal
The San Diego Padres were willing to pay Aaron Judge well into his 40s to secure a deal for the American League MVP. The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported the Padres "were contemplating a deal for $400 million-plus over 14 years." On Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported...
Yankees Rumors: NY 'Working on' Something 'Even Bigger' Than Carlos Rodon
What else do the New York Yankees have up their sleeve?. It appears the team isn't done making moves after re-signing superstar and reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge to a nine-year, $360 million contract. "They are in on Carlos Rodon, but then I heard that there's something even bigger that...
Yankees Rumors: NY Preparing to Offer Contract to Carlos Rodón amid Giants Buzz
The New York Yankees are preparing an offer to free agent starting pitcher Carlos Rodón, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The 30-year-old left-hander is the Yankees' "top remaining target," per Heyman, who said that the team seems "hopeful, or perhaps even optimistic" about their chances. The...
Aaron Judge Rumors: Yankees Star Told FA Suitors He Valued His Legacy over Money
Aaron Judge cashed in as a free agent by re-signing with the New York Yankees, but the reigning American League MVP had more on his mind this offseason than simply securing the most money possible. Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Judge told all of the teams he...
