Bam Margera has been admitted to a hospital and put on a ventilator as he battles a serious case of pneumonia, according to TMZ. The outlet said the Jackass star’s case is complicated by a COVID diagnosis but that his condition is stable. The former pro skater, 43, was said to have been hospitalized in San Diego earlier this week. Margera has had several rehab stints this year following his completion of a year-long drug and alcohol treatment program. Sources cited by TMZ say he met an attorney during one of his rehab stays who said they could get him out of his court-ordered treatment. His recovery is also said to have been hampered by an online “Free Bam Movement” after fans speculated his family had put him in conservatorship like Britney Spears. His family denied the claims.Read it at TMZ

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO