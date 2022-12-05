Read full article on original website
Daily Californian
Opening up
The end of the semester always comes with a certain level of pressure — finals, of course, but also the pressure of a new beginning. There seems to be an expectation that when you head into the next semester, you are a new person, or at least a different person. Whether that be in the form of updating your resume, declaring your major or simply having aged a year, a new semester always seems to be the time for a change.
Daily Californian
Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ is compellingly macabre, drops dead from romance
Ever since the Addams Family’s inception in 1938, an abundance of films, shows, comics, games and more have been created about the world’s favorite macabre family. Netflix’s comedy horror series “Wednesday,” released on Nov. 23, is yet another 21st-century take on the Addams Family, crafting a compelling narrative among the seemingly endless iterations of the franchise. However, it fails at times to produce the charm and chemistry it’s aiming for.
Daily Californian
Problems of puzzle perfection
At the beginning of freshman year my floormates and I bought a puzzle together. It doesn’t seem like a noteworthy act of rebellion or a radical move in any sense, but for me, it was life-changing. There are few things in life I find more satisfying than solving a...
‘Jackass’ Star Bam Margera on Ventilator With Pneumonia: Report
Bam Margera has been admitted to a hospital and put on a ventilator as he battles a serious case of pneumonia, according to TMZ. The outlet said the Jackass star’s case is complicated by a COVID diagnosis but that his condition is stable. The former pro skater, 43, was said to have been hospitalized in San Diego earlier this week. Margera has had several rehab stints this year following his completion of a year-long drug and alcohol treatment program. Sources cited by TMZ say he met an attorney during one of his rehab stays who said they could get him out of his court-ordered treatment. His recovery is also said to have been hampered by an online “Free Bam Movement” after fans speculated his family had put him in conservatorship like Britney Spears. His family denied the claims.Read it at TMZ
Daily Californian
Wallice talks Wild West, touring with Still Woozy
“I’m a poser. I’m not an actual cowboy,” said Wallice in an interview with The Daily Californian. “I want to be a real cowboy though.”. Rising indie artist and Los Angeles local Wallice Hana Watanabe, known mononymously as Wallice, is not the typical cowboy you see on the silver screen, even if she insists that “California is the Wild West.” But with her printed cowboy hats and tongue-in-cheek lyrics, she’s crafty, adventurous and unafraid to explore new frontiers.
