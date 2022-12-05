Going into my last semester in Berkeley, I can’t help feeling anything but nervous and anxious about the future. With trying to find a job after graduation, finding a place to live in the Bay Area on a small budget and feeling like I’m not as prepared as my peers, it’s easy to see why. Since I know many seniors may be feeling the same way, I wanted to share my own experience so some feel a little less alone.

