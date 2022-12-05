Read full article on original website
Why I’m nervous about post-grad life
Going into my last semester in Berkeley, I can’t help feeling anything but nervous and anxious about the future. With trying to find a job after graduation, finding a place to live in the Bay Area on a small budget and feeling like I’m not as prepared as my peers, it’s easy to see why. Since I know many seniors may be feeling the same way, I wanted to share my own experience so some feel a little less alone.
Remember Blockeley, the Minecraft Berkeley? Here’s what they’re up to now.
Hold onto your diamond swords and pickaxes, because there is still more to expect from the innovative UC Berkeley student organization that created a Minecraft version of campus in 2021. The organization, called Blockeley, was originally meant to be a simple, small-scale activity between friends, but soon became a “full-fledged...
College of Letters and Science extends pass/no pass late action deadline to Dec. 11
In response to a formal request from UC Berkeley’s ASUC, the Letters and Science executive committee has extended the pass/no pass late action deadline to Dec. 11 at 11:59 p.m. This change only applies to students in the College of Letters and Science. Any request to change to pass/no...
City council recognizes Lori Droste’s departure, concerns over San Pablo Avenue lease
Berkeley City Council began its meeting Tuesday by recognizing outgoing city councilmember Lori Droste. Representing District 8, Droste announced in May that she would not be pursuing a third term. Denise Montgomery, the landmarks preservation commissioner for Droste’s office, noted that Droste is “open-hearted” and “open-minded.”
Righting the ship: Bears look to bounce back versus Pacific
Eight games into the season, Cal women’s basketball record stands at a solid 6-2. The team has not been perfect, but it has been good enough in out-of-conference play so far. With only three games left before they start Pac-12 play against their rival Stanford — the No. 2 ranked team in the country — the Bears will have to raise their play if they want to surpass their low preseason expectations.
Battle to NCAAs: Bears roll on at Minnesota Invitational
Cal women’s swim was seen one last time this past weekend at the Minnesota Invitational before the long winter break. The meet featured the Bears among athletes from seven other universities. The Bears’ fiercest competitor, No. 1 University of Texas, posted many NCAA qualifying times, but Cal women’s swim tallied up multiple championship times.
