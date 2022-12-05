ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Californian

Chewy gingerbread cookies for the holidays

Packed with various holidays and cheer, the winter season has always been my absolute favorite time of the year. The world around us seems to forget its differences (even if it’s only for a moment) and everyone comes together to celebrate the closing of another year and appreciate all the wonderful people in their lives. Not to say that it’s all idyllic and happy, we do still have finals in this last stretch of the semester after all.

Comments / 0

Community Policy