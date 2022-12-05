Read full article on original website
Related
14 of the best ugly Christmas sweaters you can still buy before your holiday parties
These 14 ugly Christmas sweaters will help you stand out at your 2022 holiday parties. Shop ugly sweaters from Kphl's, Tipsy Elves, Old Navy and more.
Daily Californian
Chewy gingerbread cookies for the holidays
Packed with various holidays and cheer, the winter season has always been my absolute favorite time of the year. The world around us seems to forget its differences (even if it’s only for a moment) and everyone comes together to celebrate the closing of another year and appreciate all the wonderful people in their lives. Not to say that it’s all idyllic and happy, we do still have finals in this last stretch of the semester after all.
From stocking stuffers to candles — Anthropologie gift ideas you can grab before Christmas
Christmas is almost here! Here’s the holiday Anthropologie gift guide you’ve been waiting for.
Comments / 0