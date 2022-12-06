ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KITV.com

Karaoke bar opening new location in Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Get your singin’ voice ready – a new karaoke bar is opening in Honolulu. KITV4 has learned that Hawaii Voice KTV & Lounge has filed a building permit this week to open in the McCully area on South King Street next to a Panda Express restaurant.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Adopt-A-Family: The Deponte ohana

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This holiday season, KITV4 is once again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii and its Adopt a Family Program. The goal is to bring some cheer to families who could use a little help this year. KITV4 visited the Deponte ohana who have been homeless for almost three...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Last weekend to help a kupuna with the Ward Senior Giving Tree

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This is the last weekend for shoppers to buy gifts for seniors in need. There are three Christmas trees around Ward Village with ornaments on them listing small gift requests from 437 kupuna. All you have to do is take the ornament off the tree, buy the...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Adopt-A-Family: The Takemoto Ohana in Hauula Homestead

HAUULA, Oahu (KITV4) - This holiday season, KITV4 is once again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii and its Adopt-a-Family Program -- to bring some cheer to families who could use a little help this year. KITV4's Cynthia Yip was with the Takemoto Ohana in Hauula Homestead with the hope to help adopt this family for the Holidays.
HAUULA, HI
KITV.com

Bob's Bar-B-Que moving ahead with its relocation plans

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Bob’s Bar-B-Que is moving ahead with its plans to relocate to a new location. KITV4 has learned that the popular local-style barbecue restaurant has filed permits this week to start the build-out of its new location at the corner of Gulick Avenue and North School Street in Kalihi.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Graduate nurses say they're ready to dive into several specialties

HONOLULU (KITV4) - More nurses are ready to help fill vacant positions here in the islands. 49 nursing students graduated from Chaminade University and they said they are ready to dive into maternity care, ICU, medical surgeries and more. "This class that just graduated will definitely help with the shortage...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Oahu residents can apply for firecracker permits until Dec. 21

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Firecracker permits are available for Oahu residents until December 21, 2022. Kauai County fireworks permit applications available now, online only. Anyone who plans to ignite firecrackers must purchase a permit. Firecracker permit applications can be made here. Click on the "Application" tab located in the website ribbon, check the acknowledgement box, and then click the "Submit" tab to continue to payment processing.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

HPD Chief provides new details in deadly standoff, shootout at Waikiki hotel

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After an hours-long standoff at a Waikiki hotel, Honolulu police shot and killed a 48-year-old man. HPD says it responded to a report of shots fired and a man barricaded in a room at Ohia Waikiki Studio Suites, around 2:15 p.m. Authorities say the building was partially evacuated. Two neighboring hotels were also evacuated, the Kuhio Banyan and Hawaiian King.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

How to deal with holiday grief during the holiday season

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- For many, it's the most wonderful time of the year, but for others it's the hardest because they're still grieving the loss of a loved one. Licensed social worker at Navian Hawaii, Iris Jessup, says you should know you're not alone in feeling especially sad during this time.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Police responding to barricaded suspect at hotel in Waikiki, roads closed in the area

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A section of Kuhio Avenue has been shut down while Honolulu police officers respond to a barricade situation at a Waikiki hotel, Thursday evening. HPD says it responded to a report of shots fired and a man barricaded in a room at Ohia Waikiki Studio Suites, around 2:15 p.m. Authorities say the building has been partially evacuated.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Thursday Evening Weather Forecast: December 8, 2022

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Strong winds continue to impact the islands for Aloha Friday. Wind Advisory in place until Friday evening for Maui, Lanai, Kahoolawe and Hawaii Island. East winds 25-35 mph, gusts to 55 mph. Haleakala will see 35-45 mph, gusts to 60 mph.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Fire crews douse small kitchen fire at Marco Police Condominiums in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu firefighters extinguished a small kitchen fire at the Marco Polo Condominium complex, Friday morning. The call came in around 9:30 a.m. According to HFD, the fire was reported in a unit on the 23rd floor of the complex – located on Kapiolani Boulevard near Isenberg Street. Thankfully, HFD says the call turned out to be because of overcooked food. No one was injured.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy