Family-friendly Waianae Holiday Celebration returns December 10
After a couple years of hiatus -- Kalikimaka Ma Ke Alanui -- "Christmas on the Avenue" is happening tomorrow. Hawaii State Rep. Darius Kila and Pastor Allen Cardines share all the details.
Karaoke bar opening new location in Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Get your singin’ voice ready – a new karaoke bar is opening in Honolulu. KITV4 has learned that Hawaii Voice KTV & Lounge has filed a building permit this week to open in the McCully area on South King Street next to a Panda Express restaurant.
Adopt-A-Family: The Deponte ohana
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This holiday season, KITV4 is once again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii and its Adopt a Family Program. The goal is to bring some cheer to families who could use a little help this year. KITV4 visited the Deponte ohana who have been homeless for almost three...
85 Degrees Celsius Bakery Cafe heading west for its next Oahu location
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- 85 Degrees Celsius Bakery Café is headed west for its second location on Oahu. KITV4 has learned that the popular Taiwanese chain is opening a new café and bakery in the former Pizza Hut space at Kapolei Shopping Center along Farrington Highway.
Last weekend to help a kupuna with the Ward Senior Giving Tree
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This is the last weekend for shoppers to buy gifts for seniors in need. There are three Christmas trees around Ward Village with ornaments on them listing small gift requests from 437 kupuna. All you have to do is take the ornament off the tree, buy the...
Adopt-A-Family: The Takemoto Ohana in Hauula Homestead
HAUULA, Oahu (KITV4) - This holiday season, KITV4 is once again partnering with Helping Hands Hawaii and its Adopt-a-Family Program -- to bring some cheer to families who could use a little help this year. KITV4's Cynthia Yip was with the Takemoto Ohana in Hauula Homestead with the hope to help adopt this family for the Holidays.
Bob's Bar-B-Que moving ahead with its relocation plans
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Bob’s Bar-B-Que is moving ahead with its plans to relocate to a new location. KITV4 has learned that the popular local-style barbecue restaurant has filed permits this week to start the build-out of its new location at the corner of Gulick Avenue and North School Street in Kalihi.
Graduate nurses say they're ready to dive into several specialties
HONOLULU (KITV4) - More nurses are ready to help fill vacant positions here in the islands. 49 nursing students graduated from Chaminade University and they said they are ready to dive into maternity care, ICU, medical surgeries and more. "This class that just graduated will definitely help with the shortage...
How the Mauna Loa eruption is impacting wildlife and sea animals
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- The Mauna Loa eruption is not only a danger to people, but can also be harmful to animals on land and in the water. Sea animals here on Oahu beaches could be affected by this eruption even though it is far away. Land animals, especially birds, have...
Structure fire closes Kinau Street near Piikoi Street
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)- Honolulu firefighter crews are responding to a two-alarm structure fire on Kinau Street. Kinau Street at Piikoi Street is complelety shut down, drivers are asked to find alternate routes.
Oahu residents can apply for firecracker permits until Dec. 21
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Firecracker permits are available for Oahu residents until December 21, 2022. Kauai County fireworks permit applications available now, online only. Anyone who plans to ignite firecrackers must purchase a permit. Firecracker permit applications can be made here. Click on the "Application" tab located in the website ribbon, check the acknowledgement box, and then click the "Submit" tab to continue to payment processing.
HPD Chief provides new details in deadly standoff, shootout at Waikiki hotel
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After an hours-long standoff at a Waikiki hotel, Honolulu police shot and killed a 48-year-old man. HPD says it responded to a report of shots fired and a man barricaded in a room at Ohia Waikiki Studio Suites, around 2:15 p.m. Authorities say the building was partially evacuated. Two neighboring hotels were also evacuated, the Kuhio Banyan and Hawaiian King.
How to deal with holiday grief during the holiday season
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- For many, it's the most wonderful time of the year, but for others it's the hardest because they're still grieving the loss of a loved one. Licensed social worker at Navian Hawaii, Iris Jessup, says you should know you're not alone in feeling especially sad during this time.
18-year-old suspect arrested in connection with deadly Waikiki attack
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police have arrested one suspect in connection with the deadly attack of a 21-year-old man on Tuesday in Waikiki. An 18-year-old man was arrested Friday evening for second-degree murder.
Police responding to barricaded suspect at hotel in Waikiki, roads closed in the area
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A section of Kuhio Avenue has been shut down while Honolulu police officers respond to a barricade situation at a Waikiki hotel, Thursday evening. HPD says it responded to a report of shots fired and a man barricaded in a room at Ohia Waikiki Studio Suites, around 2:15 p.m. Authorities say the building has been partially evacuated.
Thursday Evening Weather Forecast: December 8, 2022
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Strong winds continue to impact the islands for Aloha Friday. Wind Advisory in place until Friday evening for Maui, Lanai, Kahoolawe and Hawaii Island. East winds 25-35 mph, gusts to 55 mph. Haleakala will see 35-45 mph, gusts to 60 mph.
Fire crews douse small kitchen fire at Marco Police Condominiums in Waikiki
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu firefighters extinguished a small kitchen fire at the Marco Polo Condominium complex, Friday morning. The call came in around 9:30 a.m. According to HFD, the fire was reported in a unit on the 23rd floor of the complex – located on Kapiolani Boulevard near Isenberg Street. Thankfully, HFD says the call turned out to be because of overcooked food. No one was injured.
Weekend Weather Forecast: Breezy winds, light showers continue
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Breezy winds continue into the weekend. Wind Advisory in place until 6 am Saturday for Maui, Lanai, Kahoolawe and Hawaii Island. East winds 20-35 mph, gusts to 55 mph. Haleakala/Hawaii Island Summits will see 25-45 mph, gusts to 60 mph.
1 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash on Kamehameha Highway on Oahu’s North Shore
One person is dead and two others have been hospitalized following a head-on crash along Kamehameha Highway on Oahu’s North Shore, overnight. Driver, 19, arrested for deadly head-on crash Kam Highway on Oahu’s North Shore | UPDATE. One person is dead and two others have been hospitalized following...
Driver, 19, arrested for deadly head-on crash Kam Highway on Oahu’s North Shore | UPDATE
HALEIWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- One person is dead and two others have been hospitalized following a head-on crash along Kamehameha Highway on Oahu’s North Shore, overnight. Now, police have arrested one of the drivers for causing the crash. Authorities had to close the highway between Ashley Road and Punalau...
