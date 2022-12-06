Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer

mega

Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end .

The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead."

The message continued, "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care. Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did. We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time. With love always, True and Lillie Parker ."

The Cheers star previously shared she had Lyme disease, which is why she started to gain some weight. "If I made cookies, I wouldn’t eat two cookies. I would eat 12 cookies! And I really went off the rails ... I started drinking 12 grape sodas a day. I was consuming massive amounts of sugar!" she explained.

“I was relatively skinny untiI I was 54 … I had sort of a free ride. Honestly, I was lucky," she continued.

Despite not looking like herself, Alley seemed just fine with her appearance .

“Kirstie’s confident now and doesn’t bother wearing makeup or coloring her hair. She’s spending time with her grandkids, who are a real kick to be around, and she’s happy just hanging out in Clearwater with family,” a source explained. “Kirstie doesn’t tend to socialize much. She sticks to her family, and that’s about it."