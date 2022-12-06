Read full article on original website
kggfradio.com
Lady Nado Improve to 1-1
The Field Kindley girl's basketball team picks up the win over Oklahoma Union 70-40 in their second game of the Ty Hewitt Memorial Tournament in Nowata. The Lady Nado never trailed at any point in the game after scoring the first points of the game. OKU taking 43 shots from the free throw compared to Coffeyville's 25 attempts. The Lady Nado Defense held the Lady Cougars to just one made shot from the floor in the first half for a 38-13 lead at the break. Coffeyville had three players in double digits. Led by Taiylor Caron with 13. Chaunte Porter and Keke Jennings both had 10.
KTUL
OHP trooper gives couple ride to Tulsa after their truck is totaled in Vinita
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — An Oklahoma couple was on their way to a company Christmas dinner party in Tulsa when they were involved in a serious wreck in Vinita. Rich Carlton said his truck was totaled on Highway 44 around 3 p.m. Friday. After responding to the scene of...
KOKI FOX 23
Rock fans react to Def Leppard and Motley Crue coming to TU’s Chapman Stadium
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa’s (TU) announcement that Chapman Stadium will play host to rock legends Def Leppard and Motley Crue, with special guest Alice Cooper on August 16th could lead to other concert opportunities at the large outdoor venue. On Friday, FOX23 News had the...
kggfradio.com
Fog Continues This Morning
Dense fog continues this morning for southeast Kansas and northeast Oklahoma. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 7 a.m. for Chautauqua, Montgomery and Labette Counties in Kansas. In addition, a freezing fog advisory has been issued for Cowley county. In Oklahoma, dense fog advisories have been issued for...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Dalton Death Sidewalk in Coffeyville Kansas
The Dalton Gang's Failed Bank Robbery In Coffeyville. The gang members were disguised with false beards and wigs. However, the townspeople soon recognized the men as members of the Dalton Gang, and the townspeople armed themselves. The story of the Dalton shooting has been told in many different versions of...
Pittsburg couple finds lost diamond after a year
PITTSBURG, Kan. – After taking their morning walk on October 4th, 2021, Fran Smith discovered that the diamond on her wedding ring was missing. “At that point, she didn’t know when it had fallen out or where far, perhaps even into the shower that morning. So we searched the house and tried to find her with a light, maybe a...
kggfradio.com
Neighborhood Courtesy Leaf Pickup To Begin
The City of Independence will begin the annual process of courtesy neighborhood leaf pickup. The city will start this Tuesday and the crews will run through mid-Feburary, contingent upon weather and equipment. The city has been mapped into 15 zones. Crews will start Tuesday with zone 1, which is the southwest corner of the town, and will go in numerical order. A color-coded map of the leaf pickup zones can be viewed on the City’s website by clicking here.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
Teen saves two friends following major crash in Sapulpa
SAPULPA, Okla. — Ismelda Contreras was riding in a car with her two neighbors and friends when they were hit by a pick-up truck that pushed them off the road and caused them to roll into a ravine and flip upside down. FOX23 obtained video taken by passer-by Jeff...
Peek Inside This Historic 8.5 Million Dollar Oklahoma Mansion That’s For Sale
You have to check out this massive mansion and epic estate that's for sale in Oklahoma. It's one of, if not the most expensive homes for sale in the Sooner State. This place is beyond amazing and if you've ever wondered what 8.5 million dollars will buy, it's a lot! Take a virtual tour. Check out the photo gallery below.
Kansas man seriously injured in cement truck rollover
A Pittsburg man was hospitalized on Friday after the cement truck he was driving rolled over.
KTUL
1 dead, 2 in critical condition after crash in Craig County
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 31-year-old man died after a two-vehicle crash involving a Freightliner Tractor in Craig County Thursday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 10 p.m. on OK-10 near South 4470 Road just east of Welch. Brayden Ingram from Bluejacket, Oklahoma was pronounced dead at the...
kggfradio.com
New Bridge Open in Labette County
A new bridge has opened up in Labette County. Earlier this afternoon, The Kansas Department of Transportation opened the new Labette Creek bridge on Highway 59 and Highway 160. The bridge is located about 6 miles northwest of Oswego. The work zone has been closed to traffic since late March.
fourstateshomepage.com
ROAD CLOSED: Seneca Parade to close HWY 43, no detour
SENECA, Mo. — A busy road in Seneca will be shut down Friday (12/9) for Seneca’s Annual Hometown Christmas Parade. Highway 43 will be closed from Oneida Street to Wyandotte Street from 5:50 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. Seneca Chief of Police says there is no detour planned. The...
KTUL
Police pull over Scout Trooper during Tulsa Christmas Parade
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A Tulsa police officer had some fun during a "traffic stop" at the Tulsa Christmas Parade Saturday. TPD says officer Paul was on routine patrol when he happened to pull over a Scout Trooper. With no city ordinance on how to make a Speeder Bike...
kggfradio.com
Christmas Activities Continue
Christmas activities continue Saturday in the area, with parades and craft fairs in Edna and Nowata. Edna is holding their annual Christmas Craft Fair and Parade. The craft fair begins at 8:00 am at the Edna Community Building, followed by the Christmas Parade through downtown beginning at 2:00 pm. Nowata's...
koamnewsnow.com
News To Know: KBI homicide investigation, Neosho’s dog park
NEOSHO COUNTY, Kan. – On December 6, at around 5:00 pm, Neosho County, Kansas Sheriff deputies went to 6845 160th Road in rural Chanute. This follows a welfare check after the Cumberland County, North Carolina, Sheriff’s Office called with information causing concern for a woman who lived at that home. Deputies searched the property and found the body of 47-year-old Elaina M. Asprea next to a field near the home. The Neosho County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Bureau of Investigation are looking into the case as a homicide. Authorities in Fayetteville, North Carolina, have developed a person of interest in the case. Click here if you would like to read the entire article.
bartlesvilleradio.com
Double Creek Bridge Project Moves Forward
A bridge reconstruction project that benefits both Washington County and the Cherokee Nation has been in planning for some time. Although funding won’t be available until 2023, other obstacles have been overcome so the project can now be officially announced as moving forward as a partnership between the Washington County Commissioners and the Cherokee Nation Tribal leaders.
Stabbing near Galena, Kan.; Two arrested on Attempted Murder
Steven Tyner, 49, taken into custody. Courtesy Cherokee County Sheriff. CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, Cherokee County authorities were notified that a woman had arrived at a Joplin, Mo. hospital suffering multiple stab wounds. Detectives determined the crime had occurred at a property north of Galena, Kan. As a result of the investigation,...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Wayside Elementary to Have New Principal in June 2023
Wayside Elementary will have a new principal as of July 2023 according to a press release from the Bartlesville Public Schools. Wayside’s current principal, Ken Copeland, will retire at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Assistant Principal Eliot Smith move into the position of principal. A replacement for the assistant principal position will be named at a later date.
kggfradio.com
Caney Police Arrest Minor For DUI
A traffic stop in Caney results in arrest for Driving Under the Influence under the age of 21. Earlier this week an officer with the Caney Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a silver Toyota truck that failed to use a turn signal. During his investigation he believed the driver to be intoxicated. After a field sobriety test 20-year-old Camdyn Melchiori of Caney was transported to the Caney Police Department where he was arrested for unsafe driving, driving under the influence under the age of 21 and unlawful use of an ID card. Reports of the arrest have been sent to the prosecutor for formal charges to be filed.
