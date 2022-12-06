The Field Kindley girl's basketball team picks up the win over Oklahoma Union 70-40 in their second game of the Ty Hewitt Memorial Tournament in Nowata. The Lady Nado never trailed at any point in the game after scoring the first points of the game. OKU taking 43 shots from the free throw compared to Coffeyville's 25 attempts. The Lady Nado Defense held the Lady Cougars to just one made shot from the floor in the first half for a 38-13 lead at the break. Coffeyville had three players in double digits. Led by Taiylor Caron with 13. Chaunte Porter and Keke Jennings both had 10.

