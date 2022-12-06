Beechcroft (1-1) @ East (2-0) The race for the City League North title will be something to watch all year, as all eight teams feel they can compete at the top of the division. East is one of those teams, as the Tigers are riding the momentum of an historic football season into the basketball season. East picked up a big win over rival Linden-McKinley on Tuesday and will look to knock off the two-time defending division champs Beechcroft on their home floor. A win for the Tigers would put them in a position they haven't been in for a long time in the league. For Beechcroft, it will be business as usual for a team that is vastly different from the last few seasons.

WESTERVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO