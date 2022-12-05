ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Eagles’ stud receiver duo poses mismatch for Giants’ weakened secondary

A.J. Brown isn’t the one who secured Brian Daboll a national championship ring.  If the Giants need any reminders that the Eagles have more than one game-changing receiver, their head coach can show the film of his most memorable play call as an offensive coordinator. In his one year at Alabama, Daboll called “four verticals” on a second-and-26 and a streaking DeVonta Smith caught a 41-yard walk-off touchdown pass in an overtime win against Georgia in the College Football Playoff.  So, the Giants are aware of the pick-your-poison conundrum presented by a wide receiver corps led by Brown and Smith.  “Anytime you play...
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

Former Knicks coach Larry Brown steps down at Memphis due to health concerns

Former New York Knicks head coach Larry Brown stepped down from his position with the University of Memphis men’s basketball team due to “ongoing health concerns” on Friday. Brown, 82, a New York native, joined head coach Penny Hardaway’s staff as an assistant in 2021 before he moved over to an advisory role this past offseason. The school stated that Brown’s health issues are “not considered serious.” Hardaway, who played for Brown in New York from 2005-2006, wished his former coach “a speedy recovery.” “Having Coach Brown as part of our program over the last year-and-a-half was very impactful on our student-athletes and...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy