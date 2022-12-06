Athletics catcher Sean Murphy is among the most popular players on the trade market, due both to his general excellence as a well-rounded catcher and the dearth of high-end catching talent in a market where several teams are looking for upgrades at the position. To this point, he’s been linked to the Diamondbacks, Astros, Cubs, Guardians, Twins, Braves, Rays and Red Sox in the past three to four weeks. Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle adds the Giants to list of teams that have called Oakland regarding Murphy, though an upgrade at catcher isn’t currently atop San Francisco’s priority list. The Giants still hope to reel in a top-of-the-market free agent such as Carlos Correa.

