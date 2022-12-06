Read full article on original website
Yankees receive great news in pursuit of Carlos Rodon
When the New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to his contract extension, they knew improving the roster was still a priority. Judge only wanted to sign with the team that had World Series aspirations and was keen on adding more pieces in free agency. Management is trying to uphold their...
Yankees appear to be favorites to sign All-Star pitcher
The New York Yankees signed Aaron Judge to the richest free-agent contract in MLB history this week, but they may not be done spending big. Carlos Rodón has been repeatedly linked to the Yankees in recent days. Mark Feinsand of MLB Network said Wednesday that the Bronx Bombers are “highly interested” in signing Rodón, who is considered the top starting pitcher available on the market now that Jacob deGrom signed with the Texas Rangers.
Yankees could bolster bullpen with extremely efficient free agent
The New York Yankees are in the market for more bullpen support, as suggested by both general manager Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner. Cashman has already made one move, extending friendly face Tommy Kahnle, who spent last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers and pitched just 12.2 innings. In fact, Kahnle has only pitched 13.2 innings over the last three years, so paying $6 million per season for his services is certainly a gamble.
With additions of Kenley Jansen and Masataka Yoshida looming, Red Sox face possible roster crunch
The Red Sox will be facing a roster crunch of sorts in the coming days after a busy week at the Winter Meetings in San Diego. After officially signing veteran reliever Chris Martin to a two-year, $17.5 million contract on Thursday, Boston’s 40-man roster is now at full capacity. Earlier this week, the Sox reportedly agreed to a two-year, $32 million deal with closer Kenley Jansen and a record-setting five-year, $90 million deal with Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida.
Wife of former Red Sox All-Star C Jason Varitek takes shot at Xander Bogaerts
While she does preface the tweet with "I love Bogaerts" and some other praise for the shortstop, it seems clear that Varitek is taking ownership's side on this. Bogaerts, a four-time All-Star who has spent his entire 10-year career with Boston and won two World Series titles, agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract with the Padres on Wednesday night.
Yankees Rumors: Left field options picking up steam, one lowkey option bubbling to surface
The New York Yankees have already situated their right field spot with Aaron Judge on a nine-year, $360M deal. Reports have consistently indicated they are in hot pursuit of starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, despite hitting a snag in negotiations over longevity. Adding an elite pitcher like Rodon is more of...
Yankees facing big problem at 3rd base for 2023 season
Aside from a few vulnerable positions, the New York Yankees have one big question heading into the 2023 season regarding third base. Currently, Josh Donaldson is the projected starter at the hot corner, coming off a stellar defensive season marred by offensive inconsistencies. At 37 years old, the Yankees would prefer to move on from his bloated salary.
Brewers reportedly interested in Diamondbacks OFs
The Milwaukee Brewers outfield will look much different in 2023. Hunter Renfroe left through trade and was replaced with Jesse Winker. Garrett Mitchell, Esteury Ruiz, Sal Frelick, Joey Wiemer and even Jackson Chourio are all potentially in line for playing time next year. With a surplus of outfielders, it’s interesting that a report from Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Repbulic indicated that the Brew Crew called to inquire about trading for one of the Diamondbacks outfielders.
Report: Mets looking to add another ex-All-Star to their pitching staff
You can’t accuse the New York Mets of sleeping on the job this offseason. Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports this week that the Mets are interested in adding a third starting pitcher in free agency. Sherman adds that veteran righty Ross Stripling is one of the names on the Mets’ radar.
Kodai Senga Rumors: Multiple Long-Term Contract Offers Received
In addition to a star-studded shortstop class, 2022 MLB free agency has been notable for the bevy of top-flight starting pitchers available to sign. While the likes of Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander and Clayton Kershaw have already come off the board, there are still difference-makers on the open market. The...
Miles Mikolas May Join An Elite Group Next Spring
The St. Louis Cardinals have three notable players who have already committed to playing for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic this coming spring. National League MVP Paul Goldschmidt and fellow MVP finalist Nolan Arenado have both committed. Staff ace Adam Wainwright also has announced that he intends to...
Braves agree to deals with two minor league free agents
Hudson (Joe, not Potts) seems to be something the Braves sorely need in AAA — depth at the catcher position. At 31, Hudson is a career minor leaguer — he has 30 career MLB at-bats, his most recent coming in 2020 for the Mariners. Regardless, he can still provide value as a veteran guy that can mentor a shuffling staff in Gwinnett.
Intriguing Star Yankees Infielder Would Be Perfect Trade Target For Depleted Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox has some work to do. Boston now is thin in the infield after losing four-time All-Star and face of the franchise Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres after inking a massive 11-year, $280 million deal. The Red Sox have plenty of options they can take,...
White Sox Fan Calls On Front Office To Sign A Key Free Agent
It was a disappointing year for the Chicago White Sox. After an AL Central title in 2021, the team could not replicate that success in 2022, finishing 11 games back of the Cleveland Guardians in the division with a .500 record. Manager Tony La Russa also stepped down. But the...
Blue Jays linked to possible move for disgruntled All-Star
The Toronto Blue Jays could be trying to keep up wth the Joneses in the American League East. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports Friday that the Blue Jays are a possible trade suitor for All-Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Morosi notes that Toronto ideally wants to add a player who can play center field and who can bat from the left side, both of which Reynolds checks off.
