How One Season with Brian Daboll Made Nick Sirianni a Better Coach

The current Giants head coach made Sirianni a position coach for the first time

PHILADELPHIA - Brian Daboll and Nick Sirianni don’t have a long history together but it was an important one for the Eagles' head coach who is piloting the NFL’s best team in just his second season as the man in charge.

Sirianni was a fledgling 31-year-old assistant when Daboll arrived in Kansas City as the offensive coordinator for the 2012 season under then-head coach Romeo Crennel.

“It wasn't by any means a year that either of us probably want to remember,” said Sirianni on Monday of what was an ugly 2-14 campaign.

It was very important for Sirianni, though, who got to run a position room for the first time as the receivers coach under Daboll. Sirianni had arrived in K.C. in 2009 under Todd Haley as a quality control coach and then was tasked with some time as the assistant quarterbacks coach.

“It was my first year as a position coach," said Sirianni. "Brian was our coordinator. We didn't have a great year as far as statistically, record-wise, all those things. I think we were pretty good at rushing the ball if I remember right.

"But the things I learned particularly about defensive football - obviously Brian was an offensive coordinator, but he taught me so many things about the defensive side of the ball that I know was significant to him and his development.”

Both men have come a long way as they prepare to match wits at MetLife Stadium on Sunday (1 p.m.).

Sirianni has his team at 11-1 and is 20-9 in his first year-plus on the job.

In his first season as the Giants' head coach, Dabol has his team contending for a playoff spot at 7-4-1.

What Daboll really did was see something in Sirianni and former Eagles assistant Job Bob Cooter, who is now in Jacksonville with Doug Pederson as the passing game coordinator.

“I think what Coach Daboll did was really, I always felt like he took me under his wing and said, I'm going to really help this guy,” Sirianni said. “I really felt that way about myself and Jim Bob Cooter, we were there together, he really took us under his wing and wanted to teach us as much as he possibly could because I think he always would say, he saw something in us and he really wanted to contribute to our success as coaches.

“And he did that. He's just such a smart coach.”

Regarded as one of the best offensive minds in the NFL, Daboll hooked up with Bill Belichick after the poor year with the Chiefs and then went to Alabama with Nick Saban. Being rehabilitated under two legendary coaches put Daboll back on the right track and he became a hot head-coaching candidate after helping develop Josh Allen in Buffalo.

Sirianni took his own journey with the San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers, cultivating an important relationship with Frank Reich, and ironically SIrianni beat Daboll to the big chair in the NFL by one year getting the Eagles job in 2021 before the New York Giants tabbed Daboll this season.

The two are perhaps the favorites for NFL Coach of the Year honors.

“We really bonded a lot over wide receiver play, a lot, a lot, in the pass game and also quarterback play, but particularly the conversations that we had about wide receivers,” said Sirianni. “I remember we went out to work a guy out from Appalachian State [Brian Quick], myself and Coach Daboll went out there and we just had so many good conversations about the position and about offense.”

The two also bonded over similar backgrounds, both hailing from western New York.

The only thing stronger than Sirianni’s competitive nature against the Giants is his respect for his counterpart on the sidelines.

“I just have so much respect for him and really appreciate everything he has done for my career because he made me a way better coach just being around him for a year,” said Sirianni. “...I can't say enough good things about him. I see why his team is playing so well because they are sound because they have a really good head football coach over there in New York.”

-John McMullen contributes Eagles coverage for SI.com's Eagles Today and is the NFL Insider for JAKIB Media. You can listen to John, alongside legendary sports-talk host Jody every morning from 8-10 on ‘Birds 365,” streaming live on YouTube. John is also the host of his own show "Football 24/7 and a daily contributor to ESPN South Jersey. You can reach him at jmcmullen44@gmail.com or on Twitter @JFMcMullen