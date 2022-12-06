ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1061thecorner.com

State AG appoints firm to review UVA shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Dec. 8, 2022 –Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares has selected the law firm Quinn Emanuel to conduct an external review of the events surrounding the Nov. 13 shooting on University of Virginia Grounds that took the lives of three students and left two others wounded. William Burck...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
1061thecorner.com

City of Charlottesville launches platform to gauge resident satisfaction

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA – The City of Charlottesville is excited to announce the launch of Polco (www.polco.us), an innovative online engagement platform that lets community members provide direct input to the local decision-making process regarding the policies and programs that are put in place in your area. Officials will post questions directly to residents on Polco’s app and website, where participants answer and comment on the issues. Polco makes public participation easier for residents to get involved, so more voices are heard.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
1061thecorner.com

5:15 Freebie: Kendall Street Company + 9Round Fitness

Kendall Street Company are coming to Pro Re Nata on Friday, December 30th, and Julie has your chance to win a pair of tickets plus 2 weeks of FREE workouts at 9Round Fitness!. Tune on Monday, December 12th– Friday, December 16th at 5:15pm we’ll give you the cue to call, be the right caller on the studio line at 434-970-1061 and you’ll win those tickets to see Kendall Street Company and 2 weeks of free workouts at 9Round Fitness!
CROZET, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy