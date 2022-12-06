Read full article on original website
South Dakota Prep Basketball Scoreboard for Thursday, December 8
UNDATED – Here is your South Dakota Prep Basketball Scoreboard for Thursday, December 8:. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 43, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 41. St. Mary’s, Neb. vs. Gregory, ppd. BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=. Great Plains Lutheran 45, Nebraska Lutheran, Neb. 39. Milbank 55, Sisseton 45. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 55, Kimball/White Lake 42.
Winter storm in South Dakota Thursday and into Friday
A winter storm is forecast to move across South Dakota Thursday and into Friday.
Minnesota, Iowa, South Dakota all Land on ‘Worst Winters in U.S.’ List
Which U.S. states have the worst winters? The answer might not be what you're expecting. The Midwest States of Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota all have some of the harshest winters in the country, but according to a new list from Thrillist, Minnesota has it the worst. All three states...
Pipestone employees pack 14,000 boxes for Feeding South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every single week, Feeding South Dakota assists in providing temporary food assistance to approximately 21,000 hungry individuals and families. That is in part due to the help of many volunteers. Employees at Pipestone took three hours out of their day on Friday to...
Southeast South Dakota facing winter weather system Thursday
Another winter weather system is set to impact southeast South Dakota. A winter weather advisory takes effect at noon Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. The system stretches from south central South Dakota to the Brookings area, though areas further south are expected to get more snow. “We are...
New focus on homeless Indigenous needs in South Dakota
Native Americans make up 8.8 percent of South Dakota's population, but comprise nearly 70 percent of the 2022 state homeless count. These groups are making a difference
Winter weather advisory ahead as snow piles in
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll see increasing cloud cover across the region. Highs will range from the upper 20s to the low to mid 30s around the region. That’s ahead of a chance for some snow tonight, especially in the southern parts of the region. Snow will move in later this afternoon and spread north and east. By around 5 p.m., we’ll see snow falling in Sioux Falls. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect later this evening and last until 6 a.m. Friday.
Black Hills Winter Storm: System moves over the Continental US
UPDATE – 4:15 PM – Since the last update, the system that will be bringing us some significant winter weather is making landfall in the Pacific Northwest, here’s what that means:. With the system moving over land, we’ll be able to get weather balloons into it.
South Dakota’s Mr. Bendo & Minnesota’s Paul Bunyan Are Bros
It turns out that South Dakota's Giant Mr. Bendo and Minnesota's Big Paul Bunyan are long-lost brothers! Who knew?. Mr. Bendo of Sioux Falls, South Dakota (pictured left) may be closely related to Paul Bunyan of Brainerd, Minnesota (pictured right). Mr. Bendo stood out in front of Buck’s Mufflers in...
These Iowa-South Dakota Border Towns Are Shrinking Fast
There is plenty of evidence all around us that the United States is continuing to grow. The latest figures show a population increase of more than five million people (up 2.7%) from 2016 to 2021. But not everyone is in on the influx of new people. 24/7 Wall St., after...
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NW MN AND EASTERN ND ON TUESDAY
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for northwest Minnesota and portions of eastern North Dakota from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. The advisory includes the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock,...
SD regulators take co-op’s grain-buying license
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Nebraska business has agreed to surrender its South Dakota grain-buying license. Organic Producers of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota also will pay a $5,000 fine. The decision to accept the settlement Tuesday marked the first time the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission had taken...
Heavy snow expected next week
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Models are in good agreement for a big snow event through much of next week. Over 2 feet is possible for the northern hills and South Dakota Plains. 1-2 feet is possible for Rapid City and Wyoming. 6-12 inches is possible for the southern hills. It’s important to note that the snow is expected to last through much of the week, so the high accumulation totals are not because the snow will be extremely heavy at a given point, but rather because the snow is expected to fall for a long period of time. With that in mind, the heaviest snow will occur Tuesday, but snow is expected nearly everyday Monday-Friday. This is still subject to change so stay up to date with the latest. After the snow clears out, temperatures are expected to plummet. We could see lows well below zero by next weekend.
Rapid Valley Elementary evacuated Friday afternoon due to a bomb threat
Courtesy of Pennington County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook Page. UPDATE: Friday @ 3:20 p.m. – The bomb threat was made by a male caller at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Friday according to Lt. Paul Stevens from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. Students and staff were evacuated immediately. Bomb dogs from Ellsworth Air Force Base and the South Dakota Highway Patrol’s Office swept the school.
Possessing recreational marijuana may be legal in Missouri, but not on area college campuses
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The possession of recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those age 21 and older. But it’s still not allowed in certain places like the area’s college campuses. Missouri State, Drury, Evangel, OTC, and Mizzou already have policies in place prohibiting narcotics and...
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 7 new deaths, hospitalizations down
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,106 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, deaths are up seven from 3,099 the previous week. The new deaths include three women and four man in the following age ranges: 2 in the 50-59 year range; 2 in 70-79 year range and 3 in 80+ age range. The deaths were from the following counties: Bennett, Davison, Dewey, Fall River, Minnehaha, Stanley and Todd.
Thursday Storm Is Forecast To Include Ice & Snow
Northwest Iowa — It sounds like we can expect some wintery weather again this Thursday and Thursday night in northwest Iowa. We talked to Meteorologist Jeff Chapman with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, which covers northwest Iowa, and he told us what to expect. He says that...
Winter Weather Advisory issued: Ice, 3-5 inches of snow expected
NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa) ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow to a wintry mix. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations up to 1/10 of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of...
Latest on the 2 snowstorms set to impact Minnesota
There are two significant storms to discuss and both will bring impacts to Minnesota. The first arrives Thursday night and is out of the area by midday Friday, though the Interstate 90 corridor and points south appear to be in line for the most snow. The second storm arrives next week and could bring beastly impacts to a very large area, though the storm track remains a wild card.
South Dakota cities innovate to help the homeless with new focus on Native American needs
A new frontier in South Dakota’s fight against homelessness involves using “street outreach teams” to identify and interact with vulnerable individuals in the community and get them the help they need, taking some of that responsibility away from law enforcement. The effort is an acknowledgment among public...
