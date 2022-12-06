ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

South Dakota Prep Basketball Scoreboard for Thursday, December 8

UNDATED – Here is your South Dakota Prep Basketball Scoreboard for Thursday, December 8:. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 43, Iroquois/ Lake Preston Co-op 41. St. Mary’s, Neb. vs. Gregory, ppd. BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=. Great Plains Lutheran 45, Nebraska Lutheran, Neb. 39. Milbank 55, Sisseton 45. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 55, Kimball/White Lake 42.
NEBRASKA STATE
Pipestone employees pack 14,000 boxes for Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Every single week, Feeding South Dakota assists in providing temporary food assistance to approximately 21,000 hungry individuals and families. That is in part due to the help of many volunteers. Employees at Pipestone took three hours out of their day on Friday to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Southeast South Dakota facing winter weather system Thursday

Another winter weather system is set to impact southeast South Dakota. A winter weather advisory takes effect at noon Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. The system stretches from south central South Dakota to the Brookings area, though areas further south are expected to get more snow. “We are...
BROOKINGS, SD
Winter weather advisory ahead as snow piles in

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We’ll see increasing cloud cover across the region. Highs will range from the upper 20s to the low to mid 30s around the region. That’s ahead of a chance for some snow tonight, especially in the southern parts of the region. Snow will move in later this afternoon and spread north and east. By around 5 p.m., we’ll see snow falling in Sioux Falls. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect later this evening and last until 6 a.m. Friday.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Black Hills Winter Storm: System moves over the Continental US

UPDATE – 4:15 PM – Since the last update, the system that will be bringing us some significant winter weather is making landfall in the Pacific Northwest, here’s what that means:. With the system moving over land, we’ll be able to get weather balloons into it.
NEBRASKA STATE
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY ISSUED FOR NW MN AND EASTERN ND ON TUESDAY

The National Weather Service in Grand Forks, North Dakota has issued a Winter Storm Advisory for northwest Minnesota and portions of eastern North Dakota from 3:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6. The advisory includes the cities of Crookston, East Grand Forks, Ada, Twin Valley, Halstad, Moorhead, Hallock,...
GRAND FORKS, ND
SD regulators take co-op’s grain-buying license

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A Nebraska business has agreed to surrender its South Dakota grain-buying license. Organic Producers of Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota also will pay a $5,000 fine. The decision to accept the settlement Tuesday marked the first time the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission had taken...
NEBRASKA STATE
Heavy snow expected next week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Models are in good agreement for a big snow event through much of next week. Over 2 feet is possible for the northern hills and South Dakota Plains. 1-2 feet is possible for Rapid City and Wyoming. 6-12 inches is possible for the southern hills. It’s important to note that the snow is expected to last through much of the week, so the high accumulation totals are not because the snow will be extremely heavy at a given point, but rather because the snow is expected to fall for a long period of time. With that in mind, the heaviest snow will occur Tuesday, but snow is expected nearly everyday Monday-Friday. This is still subject to change so stay up to date with the latest. After the snow clears out, temperatures are expected to plummet. We could see lows well below zero by next weekend.
RAPID CITY, SD
Rapid Valley Elementary evacuated Friday afternoon due to a bomb threat

Courtesy of Pennington County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook Page. UPDATE: Friday @ 3:20 p.m. – The bomb threat was made by a male caller at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Friday according to Lt. Paul Stevens from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. Students and staff were evacuated immediately. Bomb dogs from Ellsworth Air Force Base and the South Dakota Highway Patrol’s Office swept the school.
RAPID VALLEY, SD
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 7 new deaths, hospitalizations down

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,106 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, deaths are up seven from 3,099 the previous week. The new deaths include three women and four man in the following age ranges: 2 in the 50-59 year range; 2 in 70-79 year range and 3 in 80+ age range. The deaths were from the following counties: Bennett, Davison, Dewey, Fall River, Minnehaha, Stanley and Todd.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Thursday Storm Is Forecast To Include Ice & Snow

Northwest Iowa — It sounds like we can expect some wintery weather again this Thursday and Thursday night in northwest Iowa. We talked to Meteorologist Jeff Chapman with the National Weather Service in Sioux Falls, which covers northwest Iowa, and he told us what to expect. He says that...
IOWA STATE
Winter Weather Advisory issued: Ice, 3-5 inches of snow expected

NWS LaCrosse (Southwestern Wisconsin, Southeastern Minnesota, and Northeast Iowa) ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow to a wintry mix. Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches and ice accumulations up to 1/10 of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of...
IOWA STATE
Latest on the 2 snowstorms set to impact Minnesota

There are two significant storms to discuss and both will bring impacts to Minnesota. The first arrives Thursday night and is out of the area by midday Friday, though the Interstate 90 corridor and points south appear to be in line for the most snow. The second storm arrives next week and could bring beastly impacts to a very large area, though the storm track remains a wild card.
MINNESOTA STATE

