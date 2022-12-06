Athletic Director Mike Bobinski started the press conference sharing his appreciation for Jeff Brohm. "I think we all know this is a unique set of circumstances," Bobinski said. "I don't think it says a thing about Purdue in fact, I know it doesn't say anything about Purdue. It says everything to do about this sort of unique gravitational pull of his home city, his alma mater, and his family, and that's just something that we could never, never duplicate. We can't rename the city or move or move anything that would allow that to be the case."

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO