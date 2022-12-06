Read full article on original website
December 9, 10:40 PM Weather Forecast Update-Fog, Drizzle & Rain....But Turning Colder with Snow Ahead
Areas of fog (some of the visibility less than 0.50 mile) & drizzle tonight will continue through Saturday with a few showers added in as well. Lows of 34-38 tonight will give way to highs of 37-42 Saturday with east winds becoming north at 5-10 mph. Winds go northwest tomorrow...
Purdue Airport renovation hopes to attract large companies
The proposed Purdue Airport renovation is predicted to be a large economic driver in Tippecanoe County and beyond.
Linden Depot Museum gears up for the holidays
LINDEN, Ind. (WLFI) — With the holiday season in full swing, many of us also think of trains during this time of year. The Linden Depot Museum is gearing up for the holiday season with everything involving trains. The museum boasts an impressive collection of railroad equipment and memorabilia,...
Howliday Howl Nights at Wolf Park
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Wolf Park is hosting their Howliday Howl Nights coming December 10 and 17 and here's what you need to know. From 5 to 8 P.M. guests are invited to hot cocoa with Santa Clause and shop for holiday gifts. Plus a Howliday night program...
Skateboarders fear for Lafayette's only skatepark amid Faith expansion
Skateboarders fear a school expansion project could spell the end for the city's only skate park. But Faith Christian School officials tell News 18 they're committed to investing in a new facility for skaters to call home.
Living Nativity begins at Faith Church
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Faith Church's 32nd annual Living Nativity starts Friday with a cast of more than 200 playing out the life of Jesus Christ. The event includes 15 life-size scenes beginning with the account of his creation and ending with the prophecy of his second coming.
Knitwear brand wraps up once-a-year warehouse sale
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — On Saturday French Knot in Lafayette wraps up their warehouse sale. Owner and designer Lindsay Mason started the knitwear brand out of her Dad's barn outside of Boston before moving the operation to Lafayette about five years ago. Named after her favorite stitch, French Knot...
School activities continue at Tecumseh, Jeff despite shooting threat
A Tecumseh Junior High School dance is still on for Friday night despite a shooting threat earlier in the morning.
Crawfordsville woman sentenced for hit and run crash resulting in death
A Crawfordsville woman has been sentenced for a hit and run crash that killed an Indianapolis man here in Tippecanoe County.
Lafayette Teen Continues to Give Back to Community
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Seven years ago we brought you a story about a young girl providing scarves for those in need, and today we have an update. Faith Bryant first started Scarves Downtown Lafayette when she was eight years old. The initiative first started with collecting scarves...
Delphi double homicide defense requests confidential hearing on 'expert fees'
Defense attorneys for the Delphi double homicide suspect are requesting a hearing to discuss the public cost of his representation, including "expert fees and expenses."
Purdue Athletic Director Mike Bobinski discusses the future of Purdue football
Athletic Director Mike Bobinski started the press conference sharing his appreciation for Jeff Brohm. "I think we all know this is a unique set of circumstances," Bobinski said. "I don't think it says a thing about Purdue in fact, I know it doesn't say anything about Purdue. It says everything to do about this sort of unique gravitational pull of his home city, his alma mater, and his family, and that's just something that we could never, never duplicate. We can't rename the city or move or move anything that would allow that to be the case."
Two juveniles arrested after allegedly stealing car
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - Two juveniles were arrested in Lafayette late Thursday evening after allegedly stealing a car. The arrests happened near the intersection of Teal Road and 18th Street. According to Lafayette Police Lieutenant Shana Wainscott, Lafayette Police had been looking for the car for a few days after...
