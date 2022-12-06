ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Portland 124, Minnesota 118

MINNESOTA (118) Anderson 5-9 4-4 14, McDaniels 3-7 1-1 9, Gobert 9-11 6-9 24, Edwards 10-20 2-4 26, Russell 9-15 2-3 24, Reid 6-12 3-3 15, Moore Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Nowell 3-8 0-0 6, Rivers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 45-83 18-24 118. PORTLAND (124) Grant 6-13 3-3 17, Hart...
PORTLAND, OR
Chicago 144, Dallas 115

Percentages: FG .456, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 11-44, .250 (Dinwiddie 3-6, Wood 3-7, Hardaway Jr. 2-10, Bullock 1-1, McGee 1-3, Bertans 1-4, Pinson 0-1, Finney-Smith 0-2, Walker 0-2, Hardy 0-4, Ntilikina 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hardy, Ntilikina, Walker, Wood). Turnovers: 8 (Finney-Smith 2, Wood...
Golden State 123, Boston 107

BOSTON (107) Tatum 6-21 4-7 18, Williams 2-3 0-0 4, Griffin 4-5 4-5 13, Brown 13-23 2-2 31, Smart 4-12 3-4 13, Hauser 1-3 0-0 3, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Brogdon 6-10 2-2 16, Pritchard 1-3 0-0 3, White 1-7 4-6 6. Totals 38-87 19-26 107.
BOSTON, MA
Cleveland 110, Oklahoma City 102

Percentages: FG .458, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Pokusevski 3-3, Joe 3-6, Bazley 2-3, Giddey 1-4, Dort 1-6, Robinson-Earl 0-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-2, Jal.Williams 0-2, Mann 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Pokusevski 3, Bazley, Giddey, Robinson-Earl). Turnovers: 10 (Giddey 2, Gilgeous-Alexander 2, Pokusevski 2, Dort,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Denver 115, Utah 110

UTAH (110) Beasley 7-13 1-2 19, Olynyk 5-9 6-6 18, Vanderbilt 2-7 2-2 6, Alexander-Walker 9-16 4-5 27, Horton-Tucker 8-18 2-3 19, Bolmaro 0-1 0-0 0, Gay 2-7 0-0 5, Kessler 4-6 2-3 10, Agbaji 2-8 0-0 6. Totals 39-85 17-21 110. DENVER (115) Brown 2-5 0-0 4, Gordon 7-13...
DENVER, CO
PORTLAND 100, NEW ORLEANS 61

Percentages: FG .348, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Cooper 2-2, Henry 1-1, Sackey 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Doughty 0-1, Murphy 0-1, Simes 0-1, Sinclair 0-2, Wilson-Rouse 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Cooper). Turnovers: 22 (Sackey 5, Jackson 3, Doughty 2, Henry 2, Johnson 2, Kirkland...
PORTLAND, OR
No. 10 Arizona 89, No. 14 Indiana 75

ARIZONA (8-1) A.Tubelis 9-16 3-4 21, Ballo 6-9 3-8 15, Kriisa 4-12 2-3 14, Larsson 5-9 6-6 16, Ramey 2-8 0-0 6, Henderson 1-3 0-0 3, Bal 3-4 0-0 9, Veesaar 1-1 3-4 5, Boswell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 17-25 89. INDIANA (8-2) Jackson-Davis 4-10 3-5 11, Kopp 5-9...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
California 83, Pacific 66

PACIFIC (5-5) Ennis 1-4 2-2 4, Holmberg 6-17 0-0 13, Ashby 5-8 0-0 11, James 7-13 5-5 20, Smith 1-6 4-4 7, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Adams 3-4 0-0 7, Deaton 0-2 1-2 1, Richardson 0-1 0-0 0, Ward 0-3 3-6 3, Totals 23-58 15-19 66. CALIFORNIA (7-2) Lutje Schipholt...
STOCKTON, CA
CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 76, SAN DIEGO 73

Percentages: FG .484, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Nottage 3-7, Quintana 3-9, Ta.Armstrong 1-1, Battin 1-2, Goodrick 0-1, Tr.Armstrong 0-1, Washington 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Battin 2, Ighoefe). Turnovers: 10 (Goodrick 3, Ta.Armstrong 2, Battin, Ighoefe, Quintana, Wade, Washington). Steals: 6 (Battin 3,...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CAL POLY 72, PORTLAND STATE 49

Percentages: FG .318, FT .652. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Kirby 2-5, Starks 1-1, Parker 1-2, Harvey 1-4, Saterfield 1-5, Taban 0-1, Wood 0-1, Woods 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Eyman). Turnovers: 16 (Parker 4, Eyman 3, Johnson 2, Saunders 2, Harvey, Kirby, Saterfield, Starks, Woods).
PORTLAND, OR
WYOMING 92, LOUISIANA TECH 65

Percentages: FG .429, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Green 4-5, C.Williams 2-9, T.Williams 1-1, I.Crawford 1-2, Mangum 1-3, J.Crawford 1-4, Stewart 0-1, Willis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Geneste, T.Williams). Turnovers: 10 (I.Crawford 3, C.Williams 2, Mangum 2, Green, Stewart, T.Williams). Steals: 2 (C.Williams,...
RUSTON, LA
Gilgeous-Alexander and Oklahoma City visit Doncic and the Mavericks

Oklahoma City Thunder (11-15, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (13-13, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's top scorers, Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, meet when Dallas and Oklahoma City hit the court. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 32.9 points per game and Gilgeous-Alexander is third in the league averaging 30.8 points per game.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WEBER STATE 82, SAINT MARTIN'S 58

Percentages: FG .364, FT .538. 3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Thompson 3-6, Bunn 2-4, Haffner 2-6, Greeley 1-2, Nielsen-Skinner 1-2, Stokes 1-2, Sipe 1-4, Alcindor 0-1, Owens 0-1, Spencer 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Alcindor, Thompson). Turnovers: 18 (Bunn 4, Thompson 3, Alcindor 2, Greeley 2,...
OGDEN, UT
No. 16 Iowa 87, Minnesota 64

MINNESOTA (5-5) Heyer 3-8 0-0 8, Micheaux 2-9 2-4 6, Battle 5-11 1-2 11, Borowicz 1-6 5-6 7, Braun 5-16 2-2 14, Gradwell 1-4 3-4 6, Oberg 3-3 2-2 8, Cayton 0-5 0-0 0, Hammond 0-3 0-0 0, Czinano 0-1 4-8 4, Totals 20-66 19-28 64. IOWA (8-3) Warnock 5-7...
IOWA CITY, IA
Haliburton, Pacers to host Adebayo and the Heat

Miami Heat (12-15, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (14-13, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Indiana and Miami square off on Monday. The Pacers are 10-5 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana is fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.9% from downtown, led by...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
BYU 83, NO. 21 CREIGHTON 80

Percentages: FG .383, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Kaluma 4-7, Farabello 2-2, Scheierman 2-6, Alexander 1-3, Nembhard 1-4, Mitchell 0-1, Shtolzberg 0-1, Yates 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (King 3, Kaluma, Scheierman). Turnovers: 13 (Kaluma 3, Nembhard 3, Alexander 2, King 2, Scheierman 2,...
PROVO, UT
Oral Roberts 111, Cent. Arkansas 78

CENT. ARKANSAS (5-5) Cooper 0-5 2-2 2, Hunter 7-12 2-2 19, Olowokere 3-8 0-0 7, Kayouloud 8-12 1-1 20, Klintman 0-2 0-0 0, Cato 1-5 0-0 2, Reeves 5-12 0-0 12, Bounds 0-4 2-2 2, Daughtery 3-8 0-0 7, Crafoord 0-3 0-0 0, Kirsipuu 1-2 0-0 2, McDaniel 2-4 0-0 5, Simmons 0-1 0-0 0, Munson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-78 7-7 78.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

