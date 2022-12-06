Read full article on original website
The Best Homemade Pierogis Can Be Found Inside This Small Wisconsin RestaurantTravel MavenMilwaukee, WI
4 Great Pizza Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Milwaukee Judge, David Borowski Voices Appreciation for Court ReportersGreta NunezMilwaukee, WI
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
Porterville Recorder
Portland 124, Minnesota 118
MINNESOTA (118) Anderson 5-9 4-4 14, McDaniels 3-7 1-1 9, Gobert 9-11 6-9 24, Edwards 10-20 2-4 26, Russell 9-15 2-3 24, Reid 6-12 3-3 15, Moore Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Nowell 3-8 0-0 6, Rivers 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 45-83 18-24 118. PORTLAND (124) Grant 6-13 3-3 17, Hart...
Porterville Recorder
Chicago 144, Dallas 115
Percentages: FG .456, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 11-44, .250 (Dinwiddie 3-6, Wood 3-7, Hardaway Jr. 2-10, Bullock 1-1, McGee 1-3, Bertans 1-4, Pinson 0-1, Finney-Smith 0-2, Walker 0-2, Hardy 0-4, Ntilikina 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Hardy, Ntilikina, Walker, Wood). Turnovers: 8 (Finney-Smith 2, Wood...
Porterville Recorder
Golden State 123, Boston 107
BOSTON (107) Tatum 6-21 4-7 18, Williams 2-3 0-0 4, Griffin 4-5 4-5 13, Brown 13-23 2-2 31, Smart 4-12 3-4 13, Hauser 1-3 0-0 3, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Vonleh 0-0 0-0 0, Kornet 0-0 0-0 0, Brogdon 6-10 2-2 16, Pritchard 1-3 0-0 3, White 1-7 4-6 6. Totals 38-87 19-26 107.
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 110, Oklahoma City 102
Percentages: FG .458, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Pokusevski 3-3, Joe 3-6, Bazley 2-3, Giddey 1-4, Dort 1-6, Robinson-Earl 0-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-2, Jal.Williams 0-2, Mann 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Pokusevski 3, Bazley, Giddey, Robinson-Earl). Turnovers: 10 (Giddey 2, Gilgeous-Alexander 2, Pokusevski 2, Dort,...
Porterville Recorder
Denver 115, Utah 110
UTAH (110) Beasley 7-13 1-2 19, Olynyk 5-9 6-6 18, Vanderbilt 2-7 2-2 6, Alexander-Walker 9-16 4-5 27, Horton-Tucker 8-18 2-3 19, Bolmaro 0-1 0-0 0, Gay 2-7 0-0 5, Kessler 4-6 2-3 10, Agbaji 2-8 0-0 6. Totals 39-85 17-21 110. DENVER (115) Brown 2-5 0-0 4, Gordon 7-13...
Porterville Recorder
PORTLAND 100, NEW ORLEANS 61
Percentages: FG .348, FT .769. 3-Point Goals: 5-16, .313 (Cooper 2-2, Henry 1-1, Sackey 1-2, Johnson 1-4, Doughty 0-1, Murphy 0-1, Simes 0-1, Sinclair 0-2, Wilson-Rouse 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Cooper). Turnovers: 22 (Sackey 5, Jackson 3, Doughty 2, Henry 2, Johnson 2, Kirkland...
Porterville Recorder
No. 10 Arizona 89, No. 14 Indiana 75
ARIZONA (8-1) A.Tubelis 9-16 3-4 21, Ballo 6-9 3-8 15, Kriisa 4-12 2-3 14, Larsson 5-9 6-6 16, Ramey 2-8 0-0 6, Henderson 1-3 0-0 3, Bal 3-4 0-0 9, Veesaar 1-1 3-4 5, Boswell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 31-63 17-25 89. INDIANA (8-2) Jackson-Davis 4-10 3-5 11, Kopp 5-9...
Porterville Recorder
California 83, Pacific 66
PACIFIC (5-5) Ennis 1-4 2-2 4, Holmberg 6-17 0-0 13, Ashby 5-8 0-0 11, James 7-13 5-5 20, Smith 1-6 4-4 7, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Adams 3-4 0-0 7, Deaton 0-2 1-2 1, Richardson 0-1 0-0 0, Ward 0-3 3-6 3, Totals 23-58 15-19 66. CALIFORNIA (7-2) Lutje Schipholt...
Porterville Recorder
CALIFORNIA BAPTIST 76, SAN DIEGO 73
Percentages: FG .484, FT .471. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Nottage 3-7, Quintana 3-9, Ta.Armstrong 1-1, Battin 1-2, Goodrick 0-1, Tr.Armstrong 0-1, Washington 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Battin 2, Ighoefe). Turnovers: 10 (Goodrick 3, Ta.Armstrong 2, Battin, Ighoefe, Quintana, Wade, Washington). Steals: 6 (Battin 3,...
Porterville Recorder
CAL POLY 72, PORTLAND STATE 49
Percentages: FG .318, FT .652. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Kirby 2-5, Starks 1-1, Parker 1-2, Harvey 1-4, Saterfield 1-5, Taban 0-1, Wood 0-1, Woods 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Eyman). Turnovers: 16 (Parker 4, Eyman 3, Johnson 2, Saunders 2, Harvey, Kirby, Saterfield, Starks, Woods).
Porterville Recorder
WYOMING 92, LOUISIANA TECH 65
Percentages: FG .429, FT .583. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Green 4-5, C.Williams 2-9, T.Williams 1-1, I.Crawford 1-2, Mangum 1-3, J.Crawford 1-4, Stewart 0-1, Willis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Geneste, T.Williams). Turnovers: 10 (I.Crawford 3, C.Williams 2, Mangum 2, Green, Stewart, T.Williams). Steals: 2 (C.Williams,...
Porterville Recorder
Gilgeous-Alexander and Oklahoma City visit Doncic and the Mavericks
Oklahoma City Thunder (11-15, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (13-13, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league's top scorers, Luka Doncic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, meet when Dallas and Oklahoma City hit the court. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 32.9 points per game and Gilgeous-Alexander is third in the league averaging 30.8 points per game.
Porterville Recorder
WEBER STATE 82, SAINT MARTIN'S 58
Percentages: FG .364, FT .538. 3-Point Goals: 11-30, .367 (Thompson 3-6, Bunn 2-4, Haffner 2-6, Greeley 1-2, Nielsen-Skinner 1-2, Stokes 1-2, Sipe 1-4, Alcindor 0-1, Owens 0-1, Spencer 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Alcindor, Thompson). Turnovers: 18 (Bunn 4, Thompson 3, Alcindor 2, Greeley 2,...
Porterville Recorder
No. 16 Iowa 87, Minnesota 64
MINNESOTA (5-5) Heyer 3-8 0-0 8, Micheaux 2-9 2-4 6, Battle 5-11 1-2 11, Borowicz 1-6 5-6 7, Braun 5-16 2-2 14, Gradwell 1-4 3-4 6, Oberg 3-3 2-2 8, Cayton 0-5 0-0 0, Hammond 0-3 0-0 0, Czinano 0-1 4-8 4, Totals 20-66 19-28 64. IOWA (8-3) Warnock 5-7...
LeBron James' Injury Status For Lakers-Pistons Game
LeBron James is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Detroit Pistons.
Porterville Recorder
Haliburton, Pacers to host Adebayo and the Heat
Miami Heat (12-15, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (14-13, sixth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Indiana and Miami square off on Monday. The Pacers are 10-5 in Eastern Conference games. Indiana is fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.9% from downtown, led by...
Porterville Recorder
BYU 83, NO. 21 CREIGHTON 80
Percentages: FG .383, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 10-27, .370 (Kaluma 4-7, Farabello 2-2, Scheierman 2-6, Alexander 1-3, Nembhard 1-4, Mitchell 0-1, Shtolzberg 0-1, Yates 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (King 3, Kaluma, Scheierman). Turnovers: 13 (Kaluma 3, Nembhard 3, Alexander 2, King 2, Scheierman 2,...
Pacers Rumors: Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, More
Fastbreak on FanNation NBA insider and reporter Brett Siegel is joined by Fieldhouse Files’ Scott Agness to the Pacers’ fast start this season, as well as the latest news and rumors pertaining to Tyrese Haliuburton, Bennedict Mathurin, Myles Turner, Buddy Hield and more.
Porterville Recorder
Oral Roberts 111, Cent. Arkansas 78
CENT. ARKANSAS (5-5) Cooper 0-5 2-2 2, Hunter 7-12 2-2 19, Olowokere 3-8 0-0 7, Kayouloud 8-12 1-1 20, Klintman 0-2 0-0 0, Cato 1-5 0-0 2, Reeves 5-12 0-0 12, Bounds 0-4 2-2 2, Daughtery 3-8 0-0 7, Crafoord 0-3 0-0 0, Kirsipuu 1-2 0-0 2, McDaniel 2-4 0-0 5, Simmons 0-1 0-0 0, Munson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-78 7-7 78.
