Read full article on original website
Related
A life ‘Lesson’ in friendship with LaTanya Richardson Jackson
B’way’s Sro Ethel Barrymore Theatre houses August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson” with Samuel L. Jackson. Why only a limited run through January? Its director LaTanya Richardson Jackson: “Movie stars have to go where the bills get paid.” LaTanya, Jackson’s wife of 42 years: “I was raised in Georgia by grandparents. She was a cook, he sold hardware. Mom a nurse. My uncle ran the post office. Aunt, board of Ed. Stationed in Germany, my Marine father wrote poorly, so my name, Sonya, ended up LaTanya. “At 14 I was in pageants in Spelman College — where I met Sam. That’s when I could remember everything....
The Hollywood Gossip
Robyn Brown: Kody is a Jerk Because He Hates Women!
If you’ve been watching the current season of Sister Wives, then you know that Kody has been kind of a jackass. Like more than normal, even. The issue, of course, is that Christine made the decision to leave him, and that left him feeling sad, but he’s too narcissistic to be able to process that, so he acts out instead.
The Hollywood Gossip
Janelle Brown DUMPS Kody! It's Finally Over, Insider Claims!
According to a source, speaking on the condition of anonymity, Janelle Brown has at last arrived at the same conclusion as her good friend, Christine Brown. She has allegedly left her miserable marriage. “Janelle is a strong independent woman and realized she can do it on her own,” an insider...
The Hollywood Gossip
1000-Lb. Sisters Season 4 Trailer: "I’m Still Here, Bitches!"
1000-LB Sisters wrapped up Season 3 on quite a cliffhanger:. Star Tammy Slaton was rushed to the hospital after she stopped breathing. This wasn’t some storyline conjured up by a staff of writers, either. It was real life, and it was REALLY scary for all involved. “Her body is...
Comments / 0