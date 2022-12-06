Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Zion Williamson's thunderous 360 windmill dunk in waning seconds irritates Suns in Pelicans' win
Unwritten rules. Sports can't live with them, and they can't live without them. As confusing as it may be to keep track of all the things that athletes are and are not allowed to do in order to avoid "showing up" the opponent or "disrespecting the game," these unspoken agreements have existed since the advent of sport to help keep highly competitive, athletically superior human beings from tearing each other limb from limb.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Anthony Lamb accused of rape in civil lawsuit; team says it did 'due diligence' before signing him
Golden State Warriors forward Anthony Lamb has been accused of rape in a civil lawsuit filed against the University of Vermont by three former students, who allege that the school showed a "deliberate indifference" to "student-on-student harrassment and sexual assault." Lamb is not a defendant in the lawsuit. The Warriors...
Paul Silas, 3-time NBA champion, longtime coach, dies at 79
Paul Silas, a member of three NBA championship teams and LeBron James' first coach in the league, has died at the age of 79
CBS Sports
Stephen Curry leaves LeBron James off his all-time starting five, takes Magic Johnson as backcourt partner
Stephen Curry was just named Sports Illustrated's 2022 Sportsperson of the Year, and during his conversation with SI he was asked to put together his all-time starting lineup. There was one stipulation: Curry had to include himself, which isn't really a stretch as it is getting harder and harder to make a case for anyone else as the greatest point guard ever.
Bulls And Hawks Injury Reports
The Chicago Bulls and Atlanta Hawks have announced their injury reports.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Huge triple-double Saturday
Jokic recorded 31 points (11-20 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 12 rebounds, 14 assists, four blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 115-110 win over the Jazz. Jokic was simply amazing once again Saturday, adding five combined defensive stats to another triple-double for the reigning MVP. He is starting to warm up, scoring 26.9 points per game over the past two weeks, up from his 23.8 points per game for the season. While there is a chance he doesn't end up as the number one player this season, managers need not worry too much given he is a near lock to finish inside the top five.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: 30-point effort Saturday
Murray chipped in 30 points (13-19 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and five assists over 36 minutes during Saturday's 115-110 win over the Jazz. Murray dropped at least 30 points for just the second time this season, powering the Nuggets to victory. After a few inefficient performances, it was nice to see the shots dropping for Murray. He has been a fringe top-60 player over the past month, a range he should be able to occupy moving forward. Interestingly, he is averaging 6.0 assists over that same period, an element of his game that could vault him into the top 50 quite easily.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Nails game-winner Thursday
Murray totaled 21 points (8-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 121-120 win over the Trail Blazers. Murray capped off a strong performance Thursday by connecting on the game-winning three-pointer. After easing his way back to begin the season, Murray has quickly rediscovered some of his best form. His efficiency from the field remains a slight issue, the only real negative we have seen of late. Given the sample size, there is no reason to think Murray won't be able to flirt with top-50 value the rest of the way.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Kemba Walker sees his first NBA action in 10 months: 'It just feels really good to be back'
CHICAGO -- The Dallas Mavericks will surely want to forget their 144-115 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Saturday night, where they allowed 82 points in the first half. But there was a bright spot for the Luka Doncic-less Mavs' on an otherwise brutal night. The game saw the debut...
CBS Sports
No. 11 Auburn puts unbeaten mark on the line vs. Memphis
No. 11 Auburn will look to remain undefeated when it faces Memphis in the Holiday Hoopsgiving on Saturday in Atlanta. Auburn (8-0), which is off to its best start since opening the 2019-2020 season 15-0, is coming off a 93-66 win over visiting Colgate on Friday. Memphis (7-2) extended its winning streak to five games with an 87-71 victory over visiting Little Rock on Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Warriors being rewarded for patience with Jonathan Kuminga, who is starting to shine on both ends
The Golden State Warriors blew a four-point lead the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night, dropping a game they had completely in hand, 124-123, to fall back to .500 for the season at 13-13. Nobody was happy about the meltdown. Least of all Steve Kerr, who spoke with palpable frustration afterward.
CBS Sports
Heat might be wise to trade Jimmy Butler and start over, but we would also be wise to stop counting them out
The Miami Heat just wrapped up a rough week in what has, so far, been a rough season, losing to the Detroit Pistons, the Memphis Grizzlies -- who were without a Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. -- and finally the Spurs on Saturday night to fall to 12-15 overall. If the postseason stared today, Miami would squeak into the last play-in spot.
CBS Sports
Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time
The Denver Nuggets and the Portland Trail Blazers will face off in a Northwest Division clash at 10 p.m. ET Dec. 8 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland will be strutting in after a victory while the Nuggets will be stumbling in from a defeat. Denver was just...
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Iffy for Friday
Markkanen (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Timberwolves. Markkanen missed Utah's most recent contest due to a non-COVID illness and is in jeopardy of missing a second. In his absence, Malik Beasley entered the starting five alongside Walker Kessler, who double-doubled in his first career start. If Markkanen doesn't receive the green light Friday, both Beasley and Kessler should continue to see extended run.
CBS Sports
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Streak now at 13 games
Stamkos scored a breakaway goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Panthers. It came at 16:45 in the third to cap a three-goal period for the Bolts after the teams were knotted 1-1 after two frames. Stamkos' point streak now stands at 13 games and 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists).
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Efficiency issues persist
McCollum closed with eight points (3-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and two blocks across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 104-98 win over the Pistons. McCollum has scored less than 10 points in all three games since returning after missing time due to the league's health and safety protocols. The star guard also posted his second-highest turnover tally of the season while picking up four fouls in Thursday's win. Fantasy managers should expect McCollum to take time to work back up to speed, as he is 8-of-33 from the field in his last three contests.
CBS Sports
Warriors' dominant win over Celtics shows glimpse of potential postseason juggernaut waiting to be unleashed
SAN FRANCISCO -- Klay Thompson's washed. Jordan Poole was a one-year wonder. The defense isn't the same. The young guys just aren't ready. The rotation is a mess. We've all heard some version of these storylines as the Golden State Warriors plodded along to a .500 record through the first six weeks of the season, seemingly nursing a lingering hangover from last June's championship run. And on Saturday night they were scheduled to run into a buzzsaw, a 21-5 Boston Celtics team that was leading the league in wins, offensive efficiency and net rating. The meeting was the first since Golden State beat Boston in last season's NBA Finals. A Celtics win, and they'd be hearing the "changing of the guard" narrative every day until their next matchup in Boston in mid-January.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Harrison Smith: Not in line to start Sunday
Smith (neck) isn't expected to start Sunday's contest at Detroit, Ben Gossling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Listed as questionable for Week 14 action due to a neck injury, Smith at the very least is in line to yield his starting spot at strong safety to Josh Metellus, but whether or not he's active won't become known until 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. Considering Smith has racked up 73 tackles and five interceptions in 11 appearances this season, the potential for him to have no guaranteed snaps Sunday may force managers in IDP leagues to look elsewhere for a replacement.
CBS Sports
Bucks snatch victory from Luka Doncic, Mavericks as Giannis Antetokounmpo watches from bench
In a battle between the top two scorers in the NBA -- not to mention two of the greatest players on Earth -- the game was decided by, of all people, George Hill and Brook Lopez. After trailing by as many as 12 points in the second half, Giannis Antetokounmpo...
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Freddie Swain: Joining active roster at Chargers
Miami elevated Swain from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at the Chargers. After working through an injury for most of the start of the season, Swain appears set to potentially make his 2022 debut Sunday night. The 2020 sixth-rounder caught 25 of 40 targets for 343 yards and four touchdowns with Seattle in 2021.
