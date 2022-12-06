Report: Astros Emerge as Possible Suitor for Catcher Murphy

The Houston Astros are reportedly in on Oakland A's catcher Sean Murphy.

In the midst of the Houston Astros link to free-agent catcher Willson Contreras, another option joined the conversation. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported Monday the Astros emerged as possible suitors for Oakland Athletics catcher Sean Murphy.

Murphy — who is under team control through 2025 — became a topic among trade rumors this offseason. The backstop played his first four Major League seasons with the A's, becoming a consistent starter in the abbreviated 2020 season.

The righty slashed .250/.332/.426 with 18 home runs and 37 doubles in 148 games last season. Murphy, a career 114 OPS+ hitter, totaled career highs in hits, doubles, home runs and RBI in 2022.

Murphy was awarded the 2021 American League Gold Glove Award for catcher, also finishing fourth in AL Rookie of the Year voting in 2020 and 22nd in AL MVP voting in 2022.

The Astros roster Martín Maldonado, Korey Lee and Yainer Díaz on the 40-man roster, but a trade for Murphy could likely send one of Lee and Díaz to Oakland in the return. It would be a hefty price given Murphy's defensive and offensive prowess that's under team control for three more seasons.

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI !