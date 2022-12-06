ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Jade Carey returns for the Oregon State gymnastics season

CORVALLIS, Ore. — The Oregon State University gymnastics team describes Saturday’s Orange and Black exhibition meet as just one small victory on the Beavers’ road to success. It’s the strongest start to a season the Beavers have had since Madi Dagen and Kiki Peterson were a freshman...
Oregon volleyball takes on Louisville in Elite Eight matchup

EUGENE, Ore. — It's a place the Ducks have only been once before - in 2012: Oregon volleyball is one win away from the NCAA Final Four in Omaha. Head coach Matt Ulmer's squad survived a back-and-forth five-set battle with Nebraska Thursday - and it doesn't get any easier in the Elite Eight against Louisville.
Willamette Pass Resort opens early due to heavy snow

The Willamette Pass Resort, just 66 miles southeast of Eugene, has opened for the winter season earlier than usual due to heavy snowfall. The resort is known for its steep terrain and high-speed chairlifts. The U.S. National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration says that this year, Oregon will see a snowier and...
Willamalane unveils latest addition, 'Arrow Park' in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Friday marked the grand opening of Arrow Park in Springfield, the forty-seventh park to be added to the Willamalane Park and Recreation District. This new park is the latest for Willamalane, following the addition of the Thurston Hills Natural Area. It has features for kids of...
Eugene-Springfield Fire receives new ladder trucks

EUGENE, Ore. — An early Christmas gift for the Eugene-Springfield Fire Department, as they received two brand new ladder trucks. Friday morning the vehicles were unveiled to the media, allowing us to get up and close and personal with the new tools. They were purchased through Hughes Fire Equipment,...
Eugene Police: Missing teen has been found safe

EUGENE, Ore. - Eugene Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating missing teenager, Josiah Isiaih Johnson (14). EPD says Johnson was last seen Thursday, December 8, leaving the Station 7 area to go to a storage unit, around 5:00 p.m. Police say the teen is endangered as he needs...
Strangest Things Christmas haunt brings Halloween scares in December

EUGENE, Ore. — Strangest Things Haunted Farm is bringing their own Nightmare before Christmas this year, with a Krampus themed haunted farm open this holiday season. Running every Friday and Saturday night through New Year's Eve, this is the first winter for the event. Following four years of Halloween-themed...
State provides $22 million grant to help solve child care crisis

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Since the pandemic, the lack of accessible and affordable child care in Lane County has impacted families and employers. But a $22 million state grant will go toward building more child care facilities across Oregon. Holly Mar-Conte, Onward Eugene's child care strategist, says this will...
Police investigating hit-and-run that killed Albany woman

ALBANY, Ore. — A woman is dead and police are investigating it as a possible hit-and-run, the Albany Police Department said. Around 4:20 a.m. Saturday, Albany PD responded to a 911 call of a "person down in the roadway" in the 1500 block of Geary Street SE, the police department stated.
Roseburg Sesquicentennial painting to be unveiled at City Council meeting

ROSEBURG, Ore. — A painting to commemorate the City of Roseburg's sesquicentennial will be unveiled at the Roseburg City Council meeting Monday, December 12, the city announced in a press release. The painting, called "Celebrating Roseburg's 150 Years", was created by local artist Susan Applegate. Applegate will give a...
Police asking potential victims of embezzlement by Eugene tax business to come forward

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department is asking local businesses who may have been the victims of embezzlement by a Eugene bookkeeper to come forward. In a news release, Eugene Police says the Financial Investigations Unit is investigating 64-year-old Shirley Jean Stout, who operates Eugene Tax Service Inc. Stout "failed to make tax payments for two separate business customers since 2019, but she was still collecting their tax money. She is reported to have taken money out of the business customers’ paychecks and directly deposited the funds to her own personal account, failing to upload funds to the state and federal websites, then spending the money."
Sheriff's Office: Man found in woods near Noti died by homicide

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office has released the identity of the man found dead in the woods near Noti and say his death was the result of homicide. 37-year-old Sean Lee Wilkins of Swisshome was found near Wacker Point Road on November 20, 2022. "Investigators...
