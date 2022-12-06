Andres Gimenez Given Second Team All-MLB Honors

Andres Gimenez has quickly established himself as not only one of the best players on the Guardians but also as one of the best second basemen in baseball.

Gimenez has always been known for his fantastic defense, which he showcased in the 2022 All-Star game, but he's also making a name for himself as a hitter. He's finally getting recognition for all of this too.

The American League Gold Glove Award and Silver Slugger Award for second basemen both went to Gimenez as he was able to beat out some other superstars such as Trevor Story and Jose Altuve.

Gimenez also received the honors for Second Team All-MLB as he continues to accumulate accolades this offseason.

There's no doubt then Gimenez deserves to be there. In fact, there may be a case for him to be on First Team All-MLB with his teammate Emmanuel Clase.

Aug 15, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez (0) throws to first base in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports

In 2022, Gimenez had a .297 batting average with a .837 OPS. He also had 69 RBI which was the third most out of all AL second basemen while also hitting 17 home runs.

On the defensive end he was in the 98th percentile in outs above average proving he's not only one of the best defensive second basemen but also one of the best defensive players in baseball.

Gimenez was beaten out by Jose Altuve for First Team All-MLB and there's no denying that he's a great player. However, Altuve is 32 and coming up on the end of his prime while Gimenez is 24 and will only continue to get better.

It wouldn't be shocking if Gimenez puts up more of an argument for "best second basemen in the American League" in 2023.

