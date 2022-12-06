Read full article on original website
thesungazette.com
County signs lease agreement for Tulare emergency homeless shelter
VISALIA – After many months of planning and waiting on a lease agreement from the county, the city of Tulare is finally able to go full speed ahead to complete the emergency homeless shelter as soon as possible. On Nov. 29, the Tulare County Board of Supervisors approved the...
oc-breeze.com
California High-Speed Raily Authority graduates seventh class of pre-apprenticeship program for future construction workers
The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority) yesterday celebrated the seventh cohort in the labor industry to complete the Central Valley Training Center’s 12-week pre-apprenticeship program in Selma. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (Authority) today celebrated the seventh cohort in the labor industry to complete the Central Valley Training Center’s...
Hanford Sentinel
Public questions Hanford roundabout project, council calls for more study
More than a dozen people at Tuesday night's Hanford City Council meeting came to the dais to express their concerns about a potential downtown roundabout project. "I haven't heard one good thing about this," said Jeff Moore, a Hanford resident. The project would include three separate roundabouts placed on 6th...
Hanford Sentinel
Kings County adopts groundwater export ordinance | John Lindt
Despite opposition from an impressive who’s-who list of water districts and agencies and the Kings County Farm Bureau, the Kings County Board of Supervisors on a 3-2 vote adopted a groundwater export ordinance that will require a permit to move groundwater out of the county. Leading the charge was...
Hanford Sentinel
Security gate going up for Hanford's Police Athletic League parking lot
Workmen from NCE General Contractor out of Hanford worked on the new security gate for the PAL (Police Athletic League) lot off of 11th Avenue and Florida Street this week. The lot will be used for PAL vehicles as well as a special secure area to house the Hanford Police SWAT vehicles, and will be accessible by a keypad system for police officers and others gaining access to the lot.
KQED
Big Changes for Central Valley Farmers, Disability Rights Activist Alice Wong on the Cost of Care
Listen to this and more in-depth storytelling by subscribing to The California Report Magazine podcast. How California’s Drought Is Changing the Politics of the Nation’s Largest, Notoriously Thirsty Farming District. A tiny local election in the Central Valley caught our attention last month. A group of candidates promising...
There’s a rise in EBT scams, warns Fresno County
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County’s Department of Social Services (DSS) is warning everyone using EBT cards about a rise in skimming, or electronic theft, of their personal information and benefits. Officials with the DSS say this is a statewide issue and is issuing a warning so that people can be aware and prevent themselves […]
sjvsun.com
Hanford will have a third cannabis dispensary. Here’s who will open up in town.
Cannabis company Embarc was awarded the third and final retail commercial cannabis permit from Hanford on Tuesday. The city said in a statement that Embarc plans to transform part of E. 7th St. in downtown Hanford by creating a co-working and community space. Embarc will redevelop an existing 3,600 square-foot...
goldrushcam.com
Two Fresno Residents with Prior Felony Convictions, Indicted for Illegal Firearm Possession
December 11, 2022 - FRESNO, Calif. — A federal grand jury returned two indictments Thursday charging two Fresno men with illegal possession of firearms, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. David Mitchell, 58, of Fresno, was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts...
lookout.co
Household water wells are drying up in record numbers as California drought worsens
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. For almost four decades, water flowed faithfully from Fred and Robin Imfeld’s private well in rural Tehama County, a region where thirsty orchards of walnuts, almonds, plums and olives stretch across thousands of acres.
viatravelers.com
9 Fun & Best Things to Do in Visalia, California
Visalia is a town of more than 140,000 people in the San Joaquin Valley of California. The region is known for its agriculture industry, but many visitors to Visalia encounter the town on their way to the nearby Sequoia National Park, which is about 30 miles away to the east. Visalia represents an ideal place to stay when visiting Sequoia or on any exploration of Central California.
KMPH.com
Helicopter with Santa to land at schools at NAS Lemoore, then fly over others
LEMOORE, Calif. (FOX26) — Naval Air Station Lemoore’s Search and Rescue is going to help Santa spread some Christmas cheer next Friday. The SAR MH-60S helicopter will land at the two NAS Lemoore base schools where Santa will hand out treats and high-fives to students. The helicopter will...
Fresno PD to conduct special DUI patrol
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department will be out December 9 from 4:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. looking for drivers that are suspected of driving under the influence (DUI). The Fresno Police Department reminds the public that impaired driving is not just from alcohol. Some prescription medications and over-the-counter drugs may also interfere […]
thesungazette.com
Tulare County students put on their blue suede jackets
TULARE COUNTY – Multiple students were selected to receive their very own FFA Jacket, complete with their name embroidered into the trademark blues. This was an initiative made by the community to provide jackets for those who would otherwise not be able to have one. Since the Future Farmers...
$5M CA Scratchers’ lucky winner bought ticket in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A person who bought a California Scratchers ticket in Visalia is among the eight lucky winners of $5 million, officials with the California Lottery announced on Thursday. On Thursday, December 8, California announced eight new millionaires after buying a ticket from the California Lottery. Humberto Corona Davalos won $5 million from […]
KMPH.com
Tulare officers back to work after being arrested during house party
VISALIA, Calif. — Two Tulare Police Department officers are back to work after being arrested in Visalia following a house party back in October. This is an update from an incident that happened on Halloween where Officers Juan Moreno and Alejandro Veracruz, who also happen to be siblings were taken into custody after the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office paid a visit to Moreno’s house due to complaints of loud music.
GV Wire
Great Wolf Lodge Resort, Waterpark to Break Ground Near Visalia Next Year
A new Great Wolf Lodge luxury resort planned for the south valley is expected to generate nearly $2 billion in economic output, Tulare County officials say. The nationwide family attraction is scheduled to break ground in late 2023 and open in the fall of 2025 at the southeast corner of Highway 99 and Caldwell Avenue.
Visalia man wins big with $5 million California lottery scratcher
The California Lotto announced Thursday that eight Californians won big with scratcher tickets. Including one man from Visalia.
foxla.com
California man arrested after officers recover over $500,000 in stolen Best Buy merchandise
LOS ANGELES - A man was arrested after law enforcement recovered over $500,000 in stolen Best Buy merchandise. On Dec. 1 California Highway Patrol's Central Division Organize Retail Crime Task Force responded to a call regarding suspicious activity in Fresno County. The caller reported what he believed to be a...
Cleared of charges: 2 Tulare Police officers return to duty
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two Tulare Police Department officers who were arrested in early November on alleged misdemeanor charges have returned to full duty, according to the Tulare Police Department. Officers say that Officer Juan Moreno and Officer Alex Veracruz have been administratively cleared of any wrongdoing as it was determined that the […]
