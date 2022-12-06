Visalia is a town of more than 140,000 people in the San Joaquin Valley of California. The region is known for its agriculture industry, but many visitors to Visalia encounter the town on their way to the nearby Sequoia National Park, which is about 30 miles away to the east. Visalia represents an ideal place to stay when visiting Sequoia or on any exploration of Central California.

