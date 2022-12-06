ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loki season 2’s plot may have leaked already

By Chris Smith
 5 days ago
Image: Marvel Studios

Set to premiere on Disney Plus in summer 2023, Loki season 2 is one of the most highly anticipated MCU Phase 5 titles. It’s not just because Loki (Tom Hiddleston) is one of the most popular characters in the MCU. The way season 1 ended is what makes Loki so relevant to the greater MCU story. The show unleashed the multiverse, which is the central theme of the Multiverse Saga. That’s why the plot of Loki season 2 is so important.

Whatever happens next, it’ll influence the main storyline that leads to Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars. And it so happens that a plot outline for Loki season 2 leaked. If you hate spoilers, you’ll want to avoid what follows.

The first season’s finale impacted the entire multiverse and plenty of events in the Earth-616 reality we’ve been following. Movies like No Way Home and Multiverse of Madness are direct consequences of Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) unleashing the multiverse after killing the mild variant of Kang (Jonathan Majors), He Who Remains.

But even some events in other movies might have only been possible after He Who Remains died, like Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) going to a reality where he could marry Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell).

Add the love story between two Loki variants, and you end up with a must-see MCU Disney Plus TV show.

Kang (Jonathan Majors) in Loki finale. Image source: Marvel Studios

Loki season 2 plot leaks

After season 1’s finale, we expect Loki to do two things. First, he’s going to try fixing what Sylvie broke. And second, he’ll want to get Sylvie back.

Loki season 2 premieres only next summer, but if this plot leak is accurate, then we already have an idea of what will happen next. A Twitter user shared online the general broad strokes of season 2.

The details in the leak are reportedly from a different insider, Daniel Richtman.

According to the leak, Kate Dickie is the main villain of Loki season 2. She’s a Sylvie from the future who wants to erase the new timelines that appeared after the death of He Who Remains to fix her mistake.

Loki and the TVA will want to stop her, as they don’t want more people to die and need the timelines to be free. The plot detail doesn’t explain this tidbit.

There’s no Kang overseeing the TVA. The season 1 finale misled everyone. The TVA that we see at the end of the first season is on its own, without a leader. Mobius (Owen Wilson) is still our Mobius, but Loki returned to when the TVA first appeared. At the time, He Who Remains was not hiding from anyone. But the good variant of Kang erased the TVA’s memories when he created the Timekeepers.

Mobius (Owen Wilson) and Judge Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) in Marvel Studios’ Loki. Image source: Marvel Studios

While Loki, Mobius, and TVA will try to stop Old Sylvie, they’ll meet our Sylvie hiding in the 70s. She works at a McDonald’s.

The mysterious new character

According to the plot leak, Loki and Sylvie’s romance will play a central role in season 2’s story. Kang plays a secondary role. And All Loki except for the Classic variant will return.

Interestingly, the plot leak claims that Loki’s mind will flip between TVA’s past and present. Mobius will fix it with the help of Bo (Ke Huy Quan). This is one of the creators of the TVA’s technology. He’ll help Loki return to the present. That said, the TVA operates out of time, so past and present seem relative.

We have no idea if this Loki season 2 plot leak is accurate, but it’s undoubtedly an exciting outline. It’s not a complete plot. We have no idea how the evil Kang fits into the story. Or how season 2 ends.

Hopefully, Loki season 2’s plot will have secrets left when it hits Disney Plus next summer. Even if the entire thing leaks out, watching the show should still be very entertaining. It’s one thing to read a plot leak and an entirely different thing actually to experience the TV show or movie.

