ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida, NY

2023 NFL Draft: Anthony Richardson Declares for Draft

By Robert Gregson
NFLDraftBible
NFLDraftBible
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rXG8R_0jYa8U5P00

One of the more dynamic passers in the country, Florida's Anthony Richardson, has decided to move on to the NFL.

A polarizing prospect, Richardson will generate debate on whether he should have stayed in school or declared for the draft.

While his game is rough around the edges, the instinctual nature of his passing, elite athletic profile and live arm all parlay him into the first-round conversation.

You will hear the adjective "raw" often used this winter and spring when discussing Richardson, and rightfully so. With only one full season of experience and some obvious miscues on tape, Richardson has certain things to clean up.

But teams love traits, and upside, two things that are brimful in Richardson's profile. If he runs a 40-yard dash and lights up the throwing portion of the combine-private workouts, don't be surprised if Richardson goes as high as the top 10 come April.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
LSUCountry

BREAKING: LSU DB Mekhi Garner Declares For 2023 NFL Draft

LSU defensive back Mekhi Garner has declared for the 2023 NFL Draft and will play in the East-West Shrine Bowl as he prepares for his professional journey. The Louisiana transfer tallied 43 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and eight pass breakups on the season after starting all 13 games in 2022 for LSU.
BATON ROUGE, LA
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
NFLDraftBible

NFLDraftBible

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
383K+
Views
ABOUT

NFLDraftBible is a FanNation channel covering everything around the NFL Draft

Comments / 0

Community Policy