2023 NFL Draft: Anthony Richardson Declares for Draft

One of the more dynamic passers in the country, Florida's Anthony Richardson, has decided to move on to the NFL.

A polarizing prospect, Richardson will generate debate on whether he should have stayed in school or declared for the draft.

While his game is rough around the edges, the instinctual nature of his passing, elite athletic profile and live arm all parlay him into the first-round conversation.

You will hear the adjective "raw" often used this winter and spring when discussing Richardson, and rightfully so. With only one full season of experience and some obvious miscues on tape, Richardson has certain things to clean up.

But teams love traits, and upside, two things that are brimful in Richardson's profile. If he runs a 40-yard dash and lights up the throwing portion of the combine-private workouts, don't be surprised if Richardson goes as high as the top 10 come April.