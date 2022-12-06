Read full article on original website
Police find body of pregnant woman at home of Maryland man suspected of killing gas station clerk
BALTIMORE -- Officers found the decomposing body of a pregnant woman at the Silver Spring home of a man suspected of shooting and killing a gas station store clerk Thursday, Montgomery County police said. Torrey Moore, 31, is charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm while committing a felony. Officers responded around 3 p.m. to a Shell Gas Station on the 11100 block of New Hampshire Avenue for a reported shooting, where they found a clerk of the store shot multiple times.The victim, identified as 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu of Silver Spring, was pronounced dead on the scene. Investigators believe...
3 men injured, 2 critically, in Prince George's County club stabbing
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department are investigating after three men were stabbed at a club early Saturday. Police responded to Omega Bar and Lounge, located on University Boulevard in Hyattsville, around 3 a.m. after a report of a stabbing incident. According...
fox5dc.com
'They didn't just take some stranger's life': Police, family search for killer in Dumfries shooting
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Replaying the shooting of your sibling is nothing Marty Hopson ever imagined she would have to do. "I've probably looked at it probably 100 times," said Hopson. She's looking at the horrific scene caught on surveillance that took her brother's life because...
Decomposing Pregnant Woman's Body Found Inside Silver Spring Murder Suspect's Apartment: Police
Police investigators in Maryland made a ghastly discovery on Thursday night as they were investigating a Montgomery County murder after a gas station store clerk was found gunned down in Silver Spring, authorities say. First responders investigating the murder of 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu on Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Shell...
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County police officer hurt in crash
FAIRFAX, Va. - A Fairfax County police officer was hurt in a crash Friday afternoon. The crash was reported around 12:30 p.m. near Braddock Road and Roanoke River Road in Fairfax. Police say a vehicle in the center lane moved into the right lane after hearing police sirens, resulting in...
fox5dc.com
Vehicle involved in deadly I-66 hit-and-run death of highway worker located in Fairfax County: cops
FAIRFAX, Va. - Police have found the vehicle they say was involved in the hit-and-run death of a highway worker Thursday morning on Interstate 66. Officers say they located the damaged Chevrolet Malibu in a public parking garage in Fairfax County late Thursday night after receiving a tip. The vehicle was seized as evidence and is being processed. Authorities say the temporary tags displayed on the vehicle do not belong to it.
WJLA
Convicted murderer Charles Helem confesses to 1987 Va. cold case murder, police say
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Convicted murderer Charles Helem has pleaded guilty to the 1987 cold-case murder of Eige Sober-Adler, Fairfax Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano announced Thursday. Helem, who is currently serving a life sentence in maximum security prison for the 2002 murder of his then-ex-girlfriend, Patricia Bentley,...
fox5dc.com
Passenger threw urine on Metrobus driver in Prince George's County: police
LANHAM, Md. - Authorities are searching for a passenger they say threw urine on a Metrobus driver last week in Prince George's County. Investigators say the assault happened Friday, December 2 around 10 p.m. on an F4 Route bus that was near Harkins Road and Annapolis Road in Lanham. Police...
fox5dc.com
16-year-old arrested after Benning Road Metro shooting injures woman, two teens
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 16-year-old suspect has been arrested in the Benning Road Metro shooting that injured a woman and two teenagers. Metro Transit Police arrested the 16-year-old male suspect in Northwest D.C., charging him with attempted second-degree murder and carrying a pistol without a license. The shooting...
fox5dc.com
Mother charged in Fentanyl related death of 20-month-old son: police
GAINESVILLE, Va. - Authorities have charged a woman in the death of her 20-month-old son who died after investigators say he ingested a lethal amount of fentanyl over the summer at a home in Prince William County. Police say 37-year-old Tiffany Nicole Stokes called police around 3 a.m. on June...
NBC Washington
‘He Was a Father First': Man Shot Dead on Sidewalk in Hybla Valley Area of Fairfax Co.
A man was shot and killed on a sidewalk in the Hybla Valley area of Fairfax County, Virginia, Monday night, and neighbors say they're concerned for their safety. One resident found 26-year-old Jordan Summers injured and lying on the sidewalk at the Colchester Towne Condominiums on Audubon Avenue about 8 p.m. Medics who arrived a short time later declared him dead.
fox5dc.com
Turning vacant office spaces into homeless shelters
Fairfax County is considering the idea of turning vacant office spaces into homeless shelters. David Kaplan has the details.
fox5dc.com
VIDEO: Uber Eats driver robbed at gunpoint in Northeast DC
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - An Uber Eats driver was carjacked while delivering food on Thursday night in Northeast D.C., and the incident was captured on dashcam video. The victim says she was delivering food at L Street and 2nd Street NE on Thursday night around 9:30 p.m. As she was getting in her car, the suspects came up and demanded the keys.
fox5dc.com
Video of Metro Center shooting released by WMATA
WASHINGTON - An off-duty FBI special agent opened fire inside Metro Center station Wednesday night, fatally striking one person, according to police. A preliminary investigation revealed that a fight between the special agent and another person occurred. During the scuffle, the agent and the other person fell over an 8-foot drop behind the platform, and away from the tracks. The federal officer then opened fire on the other individual.
Federal Officer Fatally Shoots Person On Metro Platform In DC: Reports (DEVELOPING)
A federal officer has reportedly shot a person at a metro station in Washington, DC, officials announced.Police responded to reports of shots fired on the Red Line platform at the Metro Center station shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7 that left one person dead, according to Metro Transi…
Man found fatally shot in Prince George's County roadway
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Officers with the Prince George's County Police Department are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in Capitol Heights Tuesday night. The police department received a report around 7:10 p.m. about a shooting that happened on Abel Avenue, nearby Heath Street,...
One dead after shooting in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — One man is dead after a shooting in Prince George’s County on Tuesday evening. Police said they were called to the 1200 block of Abel avenue around 7:10 p.m. They found the victim, who had been shot, in the road. He was taken to a nearby hospital […]
fox5dc.com
1 dead in 2-vehilce crash in Fairfax County
MERRIFIELD, Va. - Authorities say one person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfax County. The crash was reported around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 2900 block of Prosperity Avenue in the Merrifield area. The cause of the crash is still under investigation. Prosperity Avenue was closed between Route...
Two men found shot, dead inside crashed vehicle in Bladensburg
Two men were found dead in a vehicle from apparent gunshot wounds on Annapolis road.
3 people, including 2 children, shot at metro station
According to Metro Transit Police, the shooting took place at around 9 a.m. at the Benning Road metro station, located at the intersection of East Capitol Street SE and Benning Road NE after a physical altercation.
