Miramar, FL

‘I Just Killed My Whole Family’: Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Wife and Two Children

A Texas man who implicated himself in the murder of his entire family last year during a 911 call finally made his admission formal on Friday. “I just killed my whole family,” Michael Paton, 38, told emergency dispatchers on the night of Feb. 19, 2021. He later said his house was on fire but was not sure how any of the events had transpired, saying he “woke up and they were dead and the gun was in my hand.”
Texas Woman Accused Of Repeatedly Stabbing Boyfriend On Thanksgiving After Accusing Him Of 'Not Helping Her With The Bills'

After spending time at a bar, police allege an argument between Casandra Gutierrez and her boyfriend ended with her stabbing him multiple times. A Texas woman is out on bond after authorities say she repeatedly stabbed her boyfriend on Thanksgiving after accusing him of “not helping her with the bills,” according to court records.
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedly

59-year-old David Conde with beautiful 2-year-old David Jnr --Photo byFacebook - Daily Mail. This story is so sad, it shatters the heart. Look at that angelic smile. A father and son are found dead in an apartment in New York City and the case is closed nine months post-mortem. According to this story, it was authorities believe that 59-year-old David Conde Snr. died of a possible heart attack. Then it is believed that his son, 2-year-old David Jnr. may have perished as a result of starvation.
‘I hope your stuff is ok’: Girlfriend’s chilling call moments after she allegedly burned ex’s house down

The girlfriend of a Texas man made a chilling call about his house while his home was on fire. Tommy Garay is now hosting a GoFundMe fundraiser after his girlfriend allegedly burned down his house because another woman answered his phone, leading her to believe he was being unfaithful, according to the San Antonio Express-News. “On November 20, 2022, the house my 2-year-old daughter and I lived in was burglarized/vandalized and was set on fire by my ex-girlfriend while I was away from my home,” Mr Garay wrote on GoFundMe. “I called the fire department but unfortunately by the...
Off-duty New York officer kills woman and wounds another, then fatally shoots herself, police say

An off-duty police officer in western New York state shot a woman to death, wounded another woman and then killed herself during a domestic dispute, police and officials said. The shootings happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday at a home in Rochester, police said. Police Officer Tiffani Gatson of the city of Greece, a Rochester suburb, shot 27-year-old Angely Solis and a second woman and then turned the gun on herself, Lt. Greg Bello of the Rochester police said.
In 2014, a 15-year-old Girl Opened the Door for a Man in a FedEx Uniform; Hours Later, Her Family Was Dead

On July 9, 2014, Ronald Haskell, dressed as a FedEx delivery man, knocked on the door of the Stay family. Cassidy Stay, Haskell's 15-year-old niece, answered the door; she did not recognize the man before her as her uncle, as she did not spend much time with him. Under the impression that Haskell was just an ordinary delivery driver, she told him that her parents were not home and would be unable to sign for the package he was attempting to deliver. Little did Cassidy know, this "delivery man" would later use the package he was holding as a silencerfor the gun he had with him.
Athena Strand’s mother shares heartbreaking video of murdered 7-year-old’s sister sobbing

The grieving mother of murdered Athena Strand has shared a heartbreaking video of the seven-year-old’s sister sobbing because she missed her days before she vanished. Athena’s mother Maitlyn Presley Gandy posted the video to Facebook on Monday, three days after her child was found dead in Paradise, Texas. The little girl was reported missing on Wednesday (30 November) and suspect Tanner Lynn Horner is now charged with her abduction and murder. Ms Gandy explained that the video of her other daughter sobbing uncontrollably for her “sissy” was taken days before Athena went missing, as the seven-year-old was visiting her...
After Sherri Papini Admitted To Her Kidnapping Hoax, What Happened To Her Husband?

When Sherri Papini vanished on Nov. 2, 2016, her husband, Keith Papini, was deeply disturbed. Sherri had gone out for an afternoon jog and never returned, even though she was supposed to pick up her two children from school. Keith tried to find her by tracking her cell phone, but discovered the device abandoned on the side of the road, according to an ABC News report at the time. He firmly believed she had been abducted.
Dad of Bronx kids allegedly butchered by mom struggling to speak after horror, pal says

The Bronx dad who discovered the bodies of his two young sons at a city homeless shelter is so distraught that he is struggling to even speak, a family friend told The Post on Monday. “He ain’t saying words,” the pal said outside the Echo Place shelter in Mount Hope. “Just shakin’ his head to some stuff, like if you ask if he wants something to eat, and you ask like 10 times.” He said the distraught dad, Columbus Canada, 31, then only shakes his head to indicate no. Canada found the butchered bodies of his boys, Deshawn Fleming, 3, and 11-month-old...
Elementary School Principal Plunges To His Death At Disneyland After Being Charged With Battery, Child Endangerment

Christopher Christensen, an elementary school principal in Southern California, died of an apparent suicide at Disneyland over the weekend. A Southern California elementary school principle who plunged to his death Saturday night at a Disneyland parking garage was facing misdemeanor child endangerment and battery charges. Christopher Christensen, 51, was scheduled...
10-Year-Old Boy Evades Abduction By Asking Cashier To Pretend To Be His Mom

A ten-year-old boy's quick thinking saved him from being kidnapped. Sammy Green was walking home from school when a woman started following him. Sam Green, the boy's father, told WPVI that the woman claimed she knew his family and said the young boy was supposed to come with her. She...
Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

