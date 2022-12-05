Read full article on original website
After Counseling Session, Husband and Wife Argued Over Divorce. Then He Allegedly Stabbed Her to Death
A Long Island, N.Y., man has been indicted on a murder charge for stabbing his wife "multiple times with a chef's knife, killing her," after she told her sister that she wanted to divorce her husband, the prosecutor said. On Monday, Anthony Paruolo, 37, was arraigned on charges including second-degree...
‘I Just Killed My Whole Family’: Texas Man Pleads Guilty to Murdering Wife and Two Children
A Texas man who implicated himself in the murder of his entire family last year during a 911 call finally made his admission formal on Friday. “I just killed my whole family,” Michael Paton, 38, told emergency dispatchers on the night of Feb. 19, 2021. He later said his house was on fire but was not sure how any of the events had transpired, saying he “woke up and they were dead and the gun was in my hand.”
2 Oklahoma Brothers Exonerated Decades After Being Wrongfully Convicted In Separate Cases
Malcolm Scott spent more than 20 years in prison for a murder he didn’t commit. Turns out, he wasn’t the only person in his family to be wrongfully convicted. Scott and his older brother Corey Atchinson were each convicted of separate murders in the 1990s and spent decades behind bars, before each was exonerated in a disturbing case of justice gone wrong.
Texas Woman Accused Of Repeatedly Stabbing Boyfriend On Thanksgiving After Accusing Him Of 'Not Helping Her With The Bills'
After spending time at a bar, police allege an argument between Casandra Gutierrez and her boyfriend ended with her stabbing him multiple times. A Texas woman is out on bond after authorities say she repeatedly stabbed her boyfriend on Thanksgiving after accusing him of “not helping her with the bills,” according to court records.
2-year-old and Dad Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attack, Allegedly
59-year-old David Conde with beautiful 2-year-old David Jnr --Photo byFacebook - Daily Mail. This story is so sad, it shatters the heart. Look at that angelic smile. A father and son are found dead in an apartment in New York City and the case is closed nine months post-mortem. According to this story, it was authorities believe that 59-year-old David Conde Snr. died of a possible heart attack. Then it is believed that his son, 2-year-old David Jnr. may have perished as a result of starvation.
‘I hope your stuff is ok’: Girlfriend’s chilling call moments after she allegedly burned ex’s house down
The girlfriend of a Texas man made a chilling call about his house while his home was on fire. Tommy Garay is now hosting a GoFundMe fundraiser after his girlfriend allegedly burned down his house because another woman answered his phone, leading her to believe he was being unfaithful, according to the San Antonio Express-News. “On November 20, 2022, the house my 2-year-old daughter and I lived in was burglarized/vandalized and was set on fire by my ex-girlfriend while I was away from my home,” Mr Garay wrote on GoFundMe. “I called the fire department but unfortunately by the...
Off-duty New York officer kills woman and wounds another, then fatally shoots herself, police say
An off-duty police officer in western New York state shot a woman to death, wounded another woman and then killed herself during a domestic dispute, police and officials said. The shootings happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday at a home in Rochester, police said. Police Officer Tiffani Gatson of the city of Greece, a Rochester suburb, shot 27-year-old Angely Solis and a second woman and then turned the gun on herself, Lt. Greg Bello of the Rochester police said.
In 2014, a 15-year-old Girl Opened the Door for a Man in a FedEx Uniform; Hours Later, Her Family Was Dead
On July 9, 2014, Ronald Haskell, dressed as a FedEx delivery man, knocked on the door of the Stay family. Cassidy Stay, Haskell's 15-year-old niece, answered the door; she did not recognize the man before her as her uncle, as she did not spend much time with him. Under the impression that Haskell was just an ordinary delivery driver, she told him that her parents were not home and would be unable to sign for the package he was attempting to deliver. Little did Cassidy know, this "delivery man" would later use the package he was holding as a silencerfor the gun he had with him.
Accidental kidnapper who did not realise two-year-old girl was in back of Vauxhall Vectra when he stole it is jailed for 30 months
An acccidental kidnapper who did not realise a two-year-old girl was in the back of a stolen Vauchall Vectra has been jailed for 30 months. Luke James Joyce, 27, stole the vehicle from Quarrington Hill, near Durham, while the toddler was still sitting in the rear on September 21. The...
Boy, 10, Charged As Adult After Fatal Shooting Of Mom Who Refused To Buy Him A Headset
He ordered the headset online the day after the shooting, according to the criminal complaint against him.
Athena Strand’s mother shares heartbreaking video of murdered 7-year-old’s sister sobbing
The grieving mother of murdered Athena Strand has shared a heartbreaking video of the seven-year-old’s sister sobbing because she missed her days before she vanished. Athena’s mother Maitlyn Presley Gandy posted the video to Facebook on Monday, three days after her child was found dead in Paradise, Texas. The little girl was reported missing on Wednesday (30 November) and suspect Tanner Lynn Horner is now charged with her abduction and murder. Ms Gandy explained that the video of her other daughter sobbing uncontrollably for her “sissy” was taken days before Athena went missing, as the seven-year-old was visiting her...
After Sherri Papini Admitted To Her Kidnapping Hoax, What Happened To Her Husband?
When Sherri Papini vanished on Nov. 2, 2016, her husband, Keith Papini, was deeply disturbed. Sherri had gone out for an afternoon jog and never returned, even though she was supposed to pick up her two children from school. Keith tried to find her by tracking her cell phone, but discovered the device abandoned on the side of the road, according to an ABC News report at the time. He firmly believed she had been abducted.
Anne Heche's ex-boyfriend and Hung co-star Thomas Jane files lawsuit over mostly unpaid $150,000 loan after her death in a car crash
Thomas Jane, who dated Anne Heche briefly beginning back in 2019, has filed a lawsuit against her estate over an unpaid loan, according to People. The 53-year-old actor alleges the deceased actress borrowed $157,000 from him prior to her death. The lawsuit claims that Heche agreed to pay back the...
Dad of Bronx kids allegedly butchered by mom struggling to speak after horror, pal says
The Bronx dad who discovered the bodies of his two young sons at a city homeless shelter is so distraught that he is struggling to even speak, a family friend told The Post on Monday. “He ain’t saying words,” the pal said outside the Echo Place shelter in Mount Hope. “Just shakin’ his head to some stuff, like if you ask if he wants something to eat, and you ask like 10 times.” He said the distraught dad, Columbus Canada, 31, then only shakes his head to indicate no. Canada found the butchered bodies of his boys, Deshawn Fleming, 3, and 11-month-old...
thesource.com
Cops Indict 32 Members Of Brooklyn’s WOOO And CHOO Gangs On 106 Criminal Counts
Several news reports have confirmed that a war between two Brooklyn-based gangs, WOOO and CHOO, has prompted an indictment of 32 members of the two gangs on 106 charges, including 19 shootings. Out of the almost 20 shootings, 2 were fatal and in one of the shootings, a 3-year-old girl...
Girl, 14, is stabbed to death and her best friend, 13, injured by knifeman who ran at them from an asylum shelter during their walk to school in Germany
A teenager has been stabbed to death and her best friend left injured by a knifeman who ran at them from an asylum shelter during their walk to school in Germany. Emergency services raced to the town of Illerkirchberg on Monday where they found the two schoolgirls - aged 14 and 13 - seriously injured.
lootpress.com
Over 1lb of meth, cocaine discovered during investigation, Jackson County man facing charges
RIPLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Jackson County man faces charges following an investigation which led to the discovery of various illicit substances within a residence. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Rodney Rogers was arrested and taken into custody on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 by Detective Seth Fisher.
Elementary School Principal Plunges To His Death At Disneyland After Being Charged With Battery, Child Endangerment
Christopher Christensen, an elementary school principal in Southern California, died of an apparent suicide at Disneyland over the weekend. A Southern California elementary school principle who plunged to his death Saturday night at a Disneyland parking garage was facing misdemeanor child endangerment and battery charges. Christopher Christensen, 51, was scheduled...
iheart.com
10-Year-Old Boy Evades Abduction By Asking Cashier To Pretend To Be His Mom
A ten-year-old boy's quick thinking saved him from being kidnapped. Sammy Green was walking home from school when a woman started following him. Sam Green, the boy's father, told WPVI that the woman claimed she knew his family and said the young boy was supposed to come with her. She...
A Nebraska Mom Vanished Over a Week Ago. Authorities Just Charged Her Ex-Boyfriend with Kidnapping
Authorities continue the search for a Nebraska mom who disappeared earlier this month. According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, 43-year-old Cari Allen was last seen Nov. 19, near her home in Omaha, Neb. On Monday, authorities announced that 47-year-old Aldrick Scott of Topeka, Kan., is wanted in connection to...
