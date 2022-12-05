ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

denverpioneers.com

Pioneers Sweep Bulldogs With Another Overtime Comeback

DULUTH, Minn. – Freshman Aidan Thompson scored in overtime on Saturday night to give the No. 1 Denver Pioneers hockey team a 4-3 win and second-straight comeback victory over the Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs at Amsoil Arena. Denver (14-4-0, 8-2-0 NCHC), which erased a two-goal deficit in a 3-2 OT...
DENVER, CO
denverpioneers.com

Denver Women’s Basketball Hosts Colorado Christian Monday

DENVER – The University of Denver women's basketball program will wrap-up the home portion of its 2022-23 non-conference schedule on Monday when the Pioneers welcome Colorado Christian to Hamilton Gymnasium. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. MT. The Four W's. Who: Denver (3-6, 0-0 Summit League) vs. Colorado Christian...
DENVER, CO
denverpioneers.com

No. 19 Bruins Use Big Second Half to Push Past Pios

LOS ANGELES, CA --The Denver men's basketball team hit 5-of-12 attempts from three-point range, shooting 41.7 percent from deep in an 87-64 loss to the UCLA Bruins on the road Saturday. The Pioneers (8-3) had three players score in double figures, led by Touko Tainamo, who had 16 points and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
denverpioneers.com

DU Gymnastics Ranked No. 13 in Preseason Coaches’ Poll

DENVER – The University of Denver gymnastics team is ranked No. 13 in the 2023 preseason coaches' poll, the Women's Collegiate Gymnastics Association announced on Friday. It marks the sixth straight season that DU is ranked inside the top 13 to start the season and matches the team's final national ranking from the 2022 season.
DENVER, CO
denverpioneers.com

PREVIEW: DU Set for Showdown with No. 19 UCLA

DENVER, CO – The University of Denver Men's Basketball team gets ready to for a big task on Saturday when it takes on No. 19 UCLA. The Pioneers and Bruins will tip off at 1 p.m. MT on the PAC-12 Network. About Denver. • The Pioneers average 79.6 points...
DENVER, CO

