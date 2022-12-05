Texas Woman Accused Of Repeatedly Stabbing Boyfriend On Thanksgiving After Accusing Him Of 'Not Helping Her With The Bills'

SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police have made a murder arrest in the case of a teen who was shot and killed on the west side in April. Police say they responded to the 5600 block of Culebra for a shooting in the early morning hours of Friday, April 1. When they arrived on scene, they found 16-year-old Lorenzio Samuel Webb with a fatal gunshot wound to the head after being shot by a man wearing a ski mask and carrying a handgun.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO