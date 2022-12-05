Texas Woman Accused Of Repeatedly Stabbing Boyfriend On Thanksgiving After Accusing Him Of 'Not Helping Her With The Bills'

Read full article on original website
Barstow High School Aztecs marching band performing at the Alamo Bowl
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Whataburger is giving away $2 million. Here is how to apply for a grantAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Texas motorcyclist reports diamond-shaped object hovering overheadRoger MarshSan Antonio, TX
Popular Denny’s Restaurant and Truck Stop Destroyed by FireJoel EisenbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Man arrested after pursuing relationship with teenage girl, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 60-year-old man was arrested after pursuing a relationship with his neighbor, a teenage girl, and requesting explicit photos and videos, according to San Antonio police. Troy Lycan was taken to the Bexar County Jail Thursday afternoon. He’s charged with online solicitation of a minor to...
KSAT 12
‘Ringleader’ gets life in prison for 2018 double murder of teen, senior citizen
SAN ANTONIO – It took more than four-and-a-half years for Richard Montez’s case to go to trial but only four-and-a-half hours on Thursday for a jury to convict him of capital murder. Montez was the third man charged and convicted in the shooting deaths of Angel Gebara, 14,...
KSAT 12
Felony suspect escaped police custody at NE Baptist Hospital, is still on the run, police say
WINDCREST, Texas – Windcrest Police Department is warning the public about a felony suspect who escaped police custody. Brandon Torrel Epps is wanted for escaping custody Wednesday in addition to evading with a motor vehicle and multiple felony drug charges, according to police. Authorities said Epps evaded a Windcrest...
SAPD arrests suspect in September killing of 27-year-old woman
SAN ANTONIO — More than two months after she was gunned down outside an east-San Antonio bar, police say they have Samantha Gonzales' accused killer in custody. Rangel Guadalupe Clemente, 39, was arrested and charged with the 27-year-old woman's murder on Wednesday, according to SAPD records. He's also been charged with four counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and remains jailed as of Thursday afternoon.
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers searching for person who killed woman, put her remains in duffel bag on NW Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for the public’s help in solving the death of a 28-year-old woman whose remains were found in a duffel bag on the Northwest Side. Alexandria Melanie Reyes was found dead on Aug. 31 by a drainage ditch near the Broadview...
KSAT 12
No jail time for King Jay Davila’s grandmother despite involvement in infant’s death
SAN ANTONIO – The grandmother of 8-month-old King Jay Davila has reached a plea agreement for her involvement in the infant’s death. Beatrice Sampayo has been ordered to make a $1,000 donation to Child Safe in addition to paying a fine of $1,500. She also agreed to 10 years of probation.
mesquite-news.com
Alleged road rage on way to campus leads to arrest
Texas A&M University-San Antonio police arrested a student Oct. 11 on campus on a charge of deadly conduct after a man told police the student pointed a gun at him when the two were involved in an incident on Loop 410 near campus. Xavier Raynard Cooper, 35, was arrested after...
KSAT 12
MacArthur HS teacher arrested for having improper relationship with student, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A MacArthur High School teacher was arrested after San Antonio police said she sexually assaulted one of her teenage students. Jae Casey Steuart, 49, is charged with sexual assault of a child and improper relationship between an educator and a student -- both second-degree felonies. She was taken to the Bexar County Jail Thursday evening.
KSAT 12
Trial starts for San Antonio woman accused in murder-for-hire plot of son, daughter-in-law
SAN ANTONIO – The trial for a San Antonio woman accused of attempting to pay a carnival worker to kill her son and daughter-in-law started on Wednesday. Ruth Ann Comer is on trial for a charge of solicitation of capital murder-remuneration in the 290th district court. According to records,...
KSAT 12
Live Oak PD investigating homicide after finding body in wooded area
LIVE OAK, Texas – The Live Oak Police Department is investigating a homicide after uncovering a body on Wednesday. Police were called to the 10000 block of O’Connor Road around 3 p.m. for a report of a body in a wooded area behind vacant apartments. The Bexar County...
KSAT 12
‘You messed up my son’s life’: Mother of teen shot in face speaks out after suspect charged with aggravated assault
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio mother is speaking out weeks after her 13-year-old son was shot in the face. Jacquelynn Mendez-Perez said her son, Elasies, was staying with her sister on the night of Nov. 13 when he was shot under his right eye. “My son was perfectly...
MacArthur HS teacher accused of meeting with teen student arrested
SAN ANTONIO — A MacArthur High School was arrested by police and placed on administrative leave amid allegations that she had an inappropriate relationship with a 16-year-old student. A letter from MacArthur Principal Joaquin Hernandez notified parents about the investigation on Wednesday. On Thursday, San Antonio Police Department officials...
SAPD arrests 19-year-old suspected of shooting and killing a 16-year-old in April
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio police have made a murder arrest in the case of a teen who was shot and killed on the west side in April. Police say they responded to the 5600 block of Culebra for a shooting in the early morning hours of Friday, April 1. When they arrived on scene, they found 16-year-old Lorenzio Samuel Webb with a fatal gunshot wound to the head after being shot by a man wearing a ski mask and carrying a handgun.
KSAT 12
Police need help to solve West Side murder where man was shot while sitting in his car
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are asking for help to solve the murder of 31-year-old Armando Rodriguez who was shot outside a home on the West Side on Nov. 13. Rodriguez and his wife were both shot while sitting in a vehicle outside a house in the 200 block of Randall Avenue, not far from South General McMullen and Castroville Road.
KSAT 12
Man arrested in shooting death of woman following fight at East Side bar, records show
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested for fatally shooting a woman after a fight in an East Side bar in September, records show. Rangel Guadalupe Clemente, 39, was booked Wednesday on murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charges, according to Bexar County Jail records. He is...
6 family members held hostage at gunpoint in Atascosa County
SAN ANTONIO — A 60-year-old man was taken into custody after holding six family members hostage in Atascosa County Wednesday morning, officials said. The Atascosa County Sheriff's Office said around 11:45 a.m., a 911 call came from a house in the Country Trails subdivision where a man was holding a family of six hostage at gunpoint and threatening to kill them.
KSAT 12
Teens are using realistic looking guns to shoot gel balls at people in Seguin, police say
SEGUIN, Texas – Seguin police are warning local teens and their parents about the dangers of Orbeez guns after they say unsuspecting citizens have been shot with the gel balls. Police posted a warning to Facebook Wednesday afternoon saying they have received multiple 911 calls involving Orbeez guns. “On...
Woman Found Dead in Open Field, Boyfriend Mysteriously Dies Less than One Week Later
The last time Vickie Gill saw her daughter was on the Sunday after Thanksgiving. Keniqua Dachelle King had told her mother that she was heading to take a look at a car in a Texas community next to her neighborhood of Rosharon. After their brief conversation, King disappeared. Gill filed...
KSAT 12
Ex-Border Patrol agent cries while phone call from him to wife is heard in court
SAN ANTONIO – For the first time in the capital murder trial of an ex-Border Patrol agent, Juan David Ortiz showed some emotion. On Tuesday, Ortiz started to break down and cry when a phone call he made while incarcerated in the Webb County Jail to his wife was heard in court.
fox7austin.com
Hays County deputies searching for teen wanted for intoxication manslaughter
KYLE, Texas - The Hays County Sheriff's Office is trying to find a teen wanted for intoxication manslaughter. HCSO said they are looking for Edgar Yahir Castilla-Cortez, 18. They said he is wanted out of Caldwell County, and is believed to be in the Kyle area. If you have any...
