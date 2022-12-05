Read full article on original website
Chrishell Stause Slams Award Show for Not Letting Her Bring Partner G Flip as Her Date: 'Honestly FU'
Chrishell Stause ditched her filter early Wednesday morning after appearing at the 2022 People's Choice Awards the night before. The 41-year-old Selling Sunset star took to Twitter to air her grievances against the awards show after claiming she was not allowed to bring her partner, G Flip, as her date.
Catherine Zeta-Jones 'Became the Coolest Mom' After Joining the 'National Treasure' Reboot (Exclusive)
The National Treasure universe expands with Disney+'s new series, National Treasure: Edge of History, which stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as black-market antiquities dealer Billie Pearce, and Lisette Olivera as Jess Valenzuela, who finds herself caught up in the world of treasure-hunting after learning an ancient artifact may be a connection to her late father. The upcoming action-adventure series continues the story established by the popular Nicolas Cage films in 2004 and 2007, and reunites original screenwriters Cormac Wibberley and Marianne Wibberley, with Justin Bartha and Harvey Keitel back in the fold.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Attend Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made a regal arrival during the 2022 Ripple of Hope Gala on Tuesday. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex walked the red carpet during the event, which was held at the New York Hilton in New York City. Harry lovingly held an umbrella over he...
'90 Day Fiancé's David and Annie on the Possibility of Having a Baby, the Secret to Their Marriage (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé fan favorites David and Annie shocked viewers when a recent teaser for season 2 of their spinoff, David & Annie: After the 90 Days, showed that Annie may be pregnant. ET sat down with the couple to talk about what's ahead this season, and if they do in fact want children together.
Christina Applegate Shares Her First Reaction to MS Diagnosis, Recalls Early Symptoms: 'I Couldn't Walk'
Christina Applegate is not sugarcoating her journey with multiple sclerosis. On Thursday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Dead to Me star reveals her reaction to her diagnosis. Applegate was diagnosed with MS in 2021, while shooting the final season of Dead to Me. "Can I say, it...
Nia Long Calls Out 'Irresponsible' and 'Hurtful' Way Her Ex's Alleged Affair Played Out (Exclusive)
Nia Long is opening up about her split from husband Ime Udoka. Long walked the red carpet at the premiere of Peacock's The Best Man: The Final Chapters at the Hollywood Athletic Club on Wednesday, and she spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier about her recent relationship challenges and why she believes their break-up should've been handled privately.
Kate Winslet Reacts to 'The Holiday' Sequel Rumors, Imagines 'Tiny Jack Blacks' Running Around (Exclusive)
After rumors that the 2006 Christmas classic, The Holiday, was getting a sequel went viral on Tuesday, Kate Winslet reacted to the news while speaking to ET at the U.K. premiere for her upcoming film, Avatar: The Way of Water. "As far as I know, it's not true," she told...
Lily Collins Teases 'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Ends on Twist: 'Feels Like Five Episodes in One' (Exclusive)
Bonjour, Emily in Paris! Lily Collins and the cast of the Netflix series teased the upcoming third season in style in Paris, and only ET was exclusively in the City of Lights to get the scoop on what Emily is up to in her work and romantic lives. The new...
Kirstie Alley's 'It Takes Two' Co-Star Steve Guttenberg Shares Touching Behind-the-Scenes Tribute
Kirstie Alley’s It Takes Two co-star, Steve Guttenberg, is remembering her with a sweet message. On Monday, it was confirmed that the actress died after a brief battle with colon cancer. She was 71. Guttenberg took to Instagram to share a still from their film, with a message revealing...
Watch Kevin Bacon Get Mistaken for Denis Leary on 'Carpool Karaoke' (Exclusive)
Kevin Bacon tests his name recognition in this week's episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, with limited -- but hilarious-- success. ET's exclusive sneak peek offers a preview of the actor's fun-loving fan interactions. Kevin, joined by his brother, Michael, hides under a blanket in the car's passenger seat while...
Toni Collette and David Galafassi Divorcing After Nearly 20 Years of Marriage
Toni Collette announced on Wednesday she is splitting from her husband of nearly a two decades, drummer David Galafassi. Collette posted a statement signed by both of them to Instagram beneath a photo of a floral sign reading, "Peace & Love." "It is with grace and gratitude that we announce...
Paris Hilton on Where She and Mom Kathy Stand After She Refuted Her Fertility Journey Claims (Exclusive)
There's no bad blood between Paris Hilton and her mom, Kathy Hilton, after the 41-year-old heiress refuted her mom's claims that she's been "trying and trying" to get pregnant. While walking the red carpet at the 2022 Hollywood Reporter Women in Entertainment Breakfast at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in...
Gwen Stefani Looks Nearly Unrecognizable in Long Black Wig on 'The Voice' Semifinals
Gwen Stefani had to rock a brand new for The Voice's semifinals results show!. Tuesday will see the reveal of the Top 5 singers of season 22, but it also revealed a new look for the Team Gwen coach -- the No Doubt frontwoman kicked off the show rocking a long, asymmetrical black wig that matched her green, white and black checker-print ensemble.
'Fire Country': Max Thieriot Says Fall Finale Ends on a 'Scary,' 'Gut-Wrenching' Cliffhanger (Exclusive)
Max Thieriot is still wrapping his head around the warm reception his CBS freshman drama, Fire Country, largely inspired by his life in Northern California, has received since its October launch. The one-hour drama, which co-stars Billy Burke, Diane Farr and Kevin Alejandro, follows Thieriot's Bode, a young convict with skeletons in the closet who is assigned to help the firefighters in his hometown.
Keke Palmer Says She's Getting Into Her Latest Role as 'a Mother'
Keke Palmer is embracing her pregnancy journey and all the cozy comforts that can come with it. The actress and podcaster took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a message with fans about the latest episode of her podcast, Baby This Is Keke Palmer. In the video, Palmer addresses her...
Al Roker Health Update: Craig Melvin Says Weatherman Is 'Recovering' and Watching 'Today' Show
Al Roker's presence was felt on Wednesday's episode of the Today show when co-host Craig Melvin gave an update on the beloved 68-year-old weatherman's health. "Mr. Roker is still recovering," Melvin said during the third hour of the news program. "He is watching this morning, providing real-time feedback." During the...
Kirstie Alley's 'Veronica's Closet' Co-Star Kathy Najimy Shares Behind-the-Scenes Stories of Late Actress
Kirstie Alley is being remembered by her Veronica's Closet co-star, Kathy Najimy, as "hilarious, talented beyond belief, and generous and loyal" and as an actress whose eccentric self was unparalleled in Hollywood. In a lengthy statement shared with ET, the 65-year-old Hocus Pocus star recalled the first time she met...
Drew Barrymore Explains Why She Doesn't Give Her Daughters Christmas Presents (Exclusive)
Drew Barrymore's daughters won't be unwrapping presents under the tree come Christmas morning. ET's Nischelle Turner spoke with the 47-year-old host of The Drew Barrymore Show, and she revealed why she doesn't buy Christmas gifts for Frankie, 8, and Olive, 10, the girls she shares with her ex, Will Kopelman.
Inside Ashton Kutcher and Twin Brother Michael's Deep Bond
Ashton and Michael Kutcher have an unbreakable bond. The 44-year-old twins recently made headlines for their first-ever joint interview on Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, and, in honor of the milestone, ET is looking back at the Kutchers' relationship. The brothers came as quite a surprise to Kutcher...
'90 Day Fiancé': Big Ed Tells Liz He Doesn't Want Her to Work (Exclusive)
Big Ed and his fiancé, Liz, aren't on the same page when it comes to their future. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, the couple discusses 29-year-old Liz wanting to take a bigger role at the restaurant she works at, and 57-year-old Ed is against it.
