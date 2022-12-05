ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Catherine Zeta-Jones 'Became the Coolest Mom' After Joining the 'National Treasure' Reboot (Exclusive)

The National Treasure universe expands with Disney+'s new series, National Treasure: Edge of History, which stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as black-market antiquities dealer Billie Pearce, and Lisette Olivera as Jess Valenzuela, who finds herself caught up in the world of treasure-hunting after learning an ancient artifact may be a connection to her late father. The upcoming action-adventure series continues the story established by the popular Nicolas Cage films in 2004 and 2007, and reunites original screenwriters Cormac Wibberley and Marianne Wibberley, with Justin Bartha and Harvey Keitel back in the fold.
LOUISIANA STATE
Watch Kevin Bacon Get Mistaken for Denis Leary on 'Carpool Karaoke' (Exclusive)

Kevin Bacon tests his name recognition in this week's episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series, with limited -- but hilarious-- success. ET's exclusive sneak peek offers a preview of the actor's fun-loving fan interactions. Kevin, joined by his brother, Michael, hides under a blanket in the car's passenger seat while...
Toni Collette and David Galafassi Divorcing After Nearly 20 Years of Marriage

Toni Collette announced on Wednesday she is splitting from her husband of nearly a two decades, drummer David Galafassi. Collette posted a statement signed by both of them to Instagram beneath a photo of a floral sign reading, "Peace & Love." "It is with grace and gratitude that we announce...
Gwen Stefani Looks Nearly Unrecognizable in Long Black Wig on 'The Voice' Semifinals

Gwen Stefani had to rock a brand new for The Voice's semifinals results show!. Tuesday will see the reveal of the Top 5 singers of season 22, but it also revealed a new look for the Team Gwen coach -- the No Doubt frontwoman kicked off the show rocking a long, asymmetrical black wig that matched her green, white and black checker-print ensemble.
'Fire Country': Max Thieriot Says Fall Finale Ends on a 'Scary,' 'Gut-Wrenching' Cliffhanger (Exclusive)

Max Thieriot is still wrapping his head around the warm reception his CBS freshman drama, Fire Country, largely inspired by his life in Northern California, has received since its October launch. The one-hour drama, which co-stars Billy Burke, Diane Farr and Kevin Alejandro, follows Thieriot's Bode, a young convict with skeletons in the closet who is assigned to help the firefighters in his hometown.
Keke Palmer Says She's Getting Into Her Latest Role as 'a Mother'

Keke Palmer is embracing her pregnancy journey and all the cozy comforts that can come with it. The actress and podcaster took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a message with fans about the latest episode of her podcast, Baby This Is Keke Palmer. In the video, Palmer addresses her...
Inside Ashton Kutcher and Twin Brother Michael's Deep Bond

Ashton and Michael Kutcher have an unbreakable bond. The 44-year-old twins recently made headlines for their first-ever joint interview on Paramount+'s The Checkup With Dr. David Agus, and, in honor of the milestone, ET is looking back at the Kutchers' relationship. The brothers came as quite a surprise to Kutcher...
'90 Day Fiancé': Big Ed Tells Liz He Doesn't Want Her to Work (Exclusive)

Big Ed and his fiancé, Liz, aren't on the same page when it comes to their future. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, the couple discusses 29-year-old Liz wanting to take a bigger role at the restaurant she works at, and 57-year-old Ed is against it.

