Bay News 9
Amazon Air Hub employees in northern Kentucky attempting to unionize
ERLANGER, Ky. — Employees of one the largest corporations in the world are trying to take it head on in northern Kentucky. That starts, they said, with organizing. Workers at the Amazon Air Hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (KCVG) said they hope it ends with better pay and more paid time off.
Bay News 9
A look at efforts to keep toys safe for children
For more than 30 years, the Florida PIRG Education Fund’s Trouble in Toyland reports have provided parents and gift buyers with a guide to protect children from toxics, choking hazards, privacy problems and other toy-related dangers. The reports have resulted in far fewer hazards today, but dangerous toys still...
Bay News 9
NYC issues mask advisory amid spike in respiratory illnesses
The city has issued an advisory urging New Yorkers to mask up as the “triple threat” of COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, becomes a reality. The five boroughs are seeing an “unusually high” simultaneous spike in infections caused by the three respiratory viruses, the city’s health commissioner, Dr. Ashwin Vasan, said in a press release Friday.
Bay News 9
Metropolitan Ministries set to begin holiday distributions, orange growers hit hard by Hurricane Ian and Brittney Griner back on U.S. soil
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. After some morning fog, it will be another mostly sunny day for Friday. High temperatures will top off in the upper 70s to low 80s. If you're heading out on the boat, it looks like a great day with...
Bay News 9
Orange growers struggling as recent storms devastate crops
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — December is peak citrus harvesting season in Florida. However, the recent storms through the area have had an impact on the crop. According to the trade association Florida Citrus Mutual, Hurricane Ian packed a wallop for Bay area citrus farmers. But some fared much better after Hurricane Nicole swept through.
Bay News 9
Farmers see promise in drought tolerant agave farming
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For some, the loud sound of a blade being sharpened might be jarring. For Craig Reynolds, it’s the sound of untold potential in commercial farming of agave in California — the plant Tequila is made from. After doing work on California water policy and...
Bay News 9
Florida grower says his orange production is stable, despite USDA report
TAMPA, Fla. — The production of oranges in Florida has taken another dive, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In its December forecast report released Friday afternoon, the USDA said all orange production in the state has decreased by 29%, compared to its forecast released in October. Even...
Bay News 9
Florida's wildfire season may be more intense this winter
Florida’s weather pattern is setting up to host an ideal environment for the spread of disastrous wildfires across the state to begin 2023, despite well above normal rainfall totals during the 2022 Wet Season. In the National Interagency Fire Center’s most recent wildland fire report, they flagged Florida and...
Bay News 9
Bay Pines VA host PACT Act sessions to educate new benefits
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Even after the completion of military service, thousands of veterans in the Tampa Bay area have had to continue to fight for their lives. The newly-expanded PACT Act passed a few months ago and now increases access to VA healthcare and benefits for those veterans who suffered illnesses and injuries that were not previously covered.
Bay News 9
Florida officials examine protection of local power grids and substations
A physical attack on a Duke Energy substation in North Carolina took power away from thousands for days. Now, officials are releasing information about threats to central Florida locations earlier this year. What You Need To Know. A recent attack on a power substation in North Carolina left tens of...
Bay News 9
Colorado gay club shooter tried to reclaim guns seized after 2021 bomb threat but prosecutor says they were not returned
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado gay club shooter tried to reclaim guns seized after 2021 bomb threat but prosecutor says they were not returned. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Bay News 9
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder
A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. What You Need To Know. A judge has dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder over...
Bay News 9
Clean-up efforts continue one month after Nicole
Saturday marks one month since Hurricane Nicole’s landfall in Florida. The storm damaged communities along the Atlantic Coast. Businesses along the Atlantic coast are working to rebuild after Nicole. There was a lot of damage to local businesses. Beach access points are still closed, which is hurting local businesses...
Bay News 9
Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway
HONOLULU (AP) — Lava from the world's largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of Hawaii, scientists said Thursday, a development that was a welcome reprieve for motorists who depend on the road. Mauna Loa was still erupting Thursday morning,...
Bay News 9
Texas state representative files bill to ban social media for those under 18
TEXAS — In a move to limit social media use among minors, Texas state Rep. Jared Patterson, R-Frisco, has filed a bill that would prohibit those under 18 from acquiring social media accounts. He positioned his actions as an effort to shield children from the “harmful mental health effects of social media.” It’s a promise he said he’d make good on earlier this year.
