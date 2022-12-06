ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Bay News 9

Amazon Air Hub employees in northern Kentucky attempting to unionize

ERLANGER, Ky. — Employees of one the largest corporations in the world are trying to take it head on in northern Kentucky. That starts, they said, with organizing. Workers at the Amazon Air Hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (KCVG) said they hope it ends with better pay and more paid time off.
KENTUCKY STATE
Bay News 9

A look at efforts to keep toys safe for children

For more than 30 years, the Florida PIRG Education Fund’s Trouble in Toyland reports have provided parents and gift buyers with a guide to protect children from toxics, choking hazards, privacy problems and other toy-related dangers. The reports have resulted in far fewer hazards today, but dangerous toys still...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

NYC issues mask advisory amid spike in respiratory illnesses

The city has issued an advisory urging New Yorkers to mask up as the “triple threat” of COVID-19, flu and respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV, becomes a reality. The five boroughs are seeing an “unusually high” simultaneous spike in infections caused by the three respiratory viruses, the city’s health commissioner, Dr. Ashwin Vasan, said in a press release Friday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Bay News 9

Orange growers struggling as recent storms devastate crops

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — December is peak citrus harvesting season in Florida. However, the recent storms through the area have had an impact on the crop. According to the trade association Florida Citrus Mutual, Hurricane Ian packed a wallop for Bay area citrus farmers. But some fared much better after Hurricane Nicole swept through.
BRADENTON, FL
Bay News 9

Farmers see promise in drought tolerant agave farming

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For some, the loud sound of a blade being sharpened might be jarring. For Craig Reynolds, it’s the sound of untold potential in commercial farming of agave in California — the plant Tequila is made from. After doing work on California water policy and...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bay News 9

Florida grower says his orange production is stable, despite USDA report

TAMPA, Fla. — The production of oranges in Florida has taken another dive, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In its December forecast report released Friday afternoon, the USDA said all orange production in the state has decreased by 29%, compared to its forecast released in October. Even...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Florida's wildfire season may be more intense this winter

Florida’s weather pattern is setting up to host an ideal environment for the spread of disastrous wildfires across the state to begin 2023, despite well above normal rainfall totals during the 2022 Wet Season. In the National Interagency Fire Center’s most recent wildland fire report, they flagged Florida and...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Bay Pines VA host PACT Act sessions to educate new benefits

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Even after the completion of military service, thousands of veterans in the Tampa Bay area have had to continue to fight for their lives. The newly-expanded PACT Act passed a few months ago and now increases access to VA healthcare and benefits for those veterans who suffered illnesses and injuries that were not previously covered.
BAY PINES, FL
Bay News 9

Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder

A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. What You Need To Know. A judge has dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder over...
FLINT, MI
Bay News 9

Clean-up efforts continue one month after Nicole

Saturday marks one month since Hurricane Nicole’s landfall in Florida. The storm damaged communities along the Atlantic Coast. Businesses along the Atlantic coast are working to rebuild after Nicole. There was a lot of damage to local businesses. Beach access points are still closed, which is hurting local businesses...
FLORIDA STATE
Bay News 9

Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway

HONOLULU (AP) — Lava from the world's largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of Hawaii, scientists said Thursday, a development that was a welcome reprieve for motorists who depend on the road. Mauna Loa was still erupting Thursday morning,...
HAWAII STATE
Bay News 9

Texas state representative files bill to ban social media for those under 18

TEXAS — In a move to limit social media use among minors, Texas state Rep. Jared Patterson, R-Frisco, has filed a bill that would prohibit those under 18 from acquiring social media accounts. He positioned his actions as an effort to shield children from the “harmful mental health effects of social media.” It’s a promise he said he’d make good on earlier this year.
