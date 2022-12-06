Riot Games is ready to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with its League of Legends players, gifting them a variety of deals on in-game skins for a limited time. The final iteration of Your Shop is now available in the League client for all players, providing steep discounts for a random selection of Epic-tier and lower skins. Each player receives six discounts for skins based on champions that they have played or for champions similar to ones they use often. These deals are expected to be available through Jan. 3.

