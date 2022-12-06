ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

VersionX eyeing Cloud9 White duo for 2023 VCT Game Changers

VersionX has its sights set on the Cloud9 White pairing of Melanie “meL” Campone and Alexis Guarrasi to complete its VALORANT Game Changers roster, sources tell Dot Esports. The duo has been a part of Cloud9 White since they were known as MAJKL. Under the Cloud9 banner, they...
Best Yone build in League of Legends

Ever since his release in 2020, Yone has been one of the most popular League of Legends champions. The connection with his brother Yasuo and the similarities in their kits have made him an enjoyable character across all levels of play. Yone is a champion with a lot of mobility that gives plenty of gratification when his combos are well-executed.
One of League esports’ most iconic casters says goodbye to broadcasting in 2023

After spending a decade as the voice of North American League of Legends, one of the game’s most recognizable casters is stepping away from the broadcast and taking a new path in his career. Popular community figure David “Phreak” Turley is retiring from shoutcasting and will be moving on...
The competitive itch: Doublelift breaks down his return to the LCS and why he left pro play for a streaming career

For some professional League of Legends players, the retired life isn’t something that appeals to them. They might enjoy the relaxed nature of other ventures, but ultimately, the drive of competition will call them back to the stage. For North American superstar Doublelift, that “competitive itch” is exactly what made him join 100 Thieves this past offseason.
None of your Warzone 2 games have mattered, Activision confirms with combat record incoming

Stats are finally coming to the combat record feature in Warzone 2, but with one very specific and potentially upsetting revelation attached to it. Activision outlined everything coming to Warzone 2, Modern Warfare 2, and DMZ in the upcoming Season 01 Reloaded update that will drop on Dec. 14, and one line in today’s blog post about the patch is likely to upset many battle royale fans.
Best supports to pair with Miss Fortune in League of Legends

League of Legends is one of the most popular MOBA games, with over 160 different champions for you to choose from. One such champion is Miss Fortune, a marksman from Bilgewater who is famed for being ruthless—and for her epic voice lines. Since Miss Fortune is an easy AD...
VersionX to pick up Misfits star to headline Game Changers roster rebuild

VersionX is set to rebuild around rising VALORANT Game Changers superstar Ava “florescent” Eugene, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Joining alongside her will be Nicole “Noia” Tierce and Sarah Simpson. Florescent is one of the best players in the Game Changers scene, boasting a 1.55 K/D...
Which AD carries are best to pair with Renata Glasc in League of Legends?

Renata Glasc is one of the most recent releases in League of Legends. The support champion hit the live servers on Patch 12.4, with a lot of curiosity from the community due to her game-breaking ultimate and the revival of her W. While she didn’t turn out to be as...
Doublelift sheds light on his return to LCS—and it’s not about the money

Doublelift officially joined 100 Thieves on Dec. 8, finally making a return to pro League of Legends ahead of the 2023 LCS season. But why now?. The AD carry spoke about the reasons behind his dramatic return to the LCS on his Twitch stream yesterday. Doublelift underlined that it wasn’t for the money. He explained streaming earns him much more than playing professionally and that he simply wanted to compete again with the best lineup possible.
G2 Esports signs former Sentinels stars to complete VALORANT roster

European organization G2 Esports has signed five new VALORANT players to compete in the North American Challengers league next year, multiple sources told Dot Esports. Former Sentinels stars Michael “dapr” Gulino and Shahzeb “ShahZam” Khan headline the roster. They will be joined by other big names from NA’s last year of VALORANT Champions Tour play, including former Version1 players Erik Penny and Maxim “wippie” Shepelev. Former Dark Ratio player “Oxy” is set to complete the team, according to sources.
One European player captured 3 of the LEC’s 4 pentakills in 2022

Throughout this past year, many European League of Legends fans sat down and strapped in for Rogue’s rise to gold and glory in the LEC. Ever since joining the league in 2019, the team has constantly aimed for the stars and missed, but in 2022, the scrappy organization finally broke its curse of constantly coming short after winning the LEC championship.
How to register for ARAM Clash in League of Legends

On the back of ARAM’s most significant changes and balance tweaks in years, Riot is giving players a chance to enjoy the iconic game mode this weekend in the Preseason. ARAM Clash will run from Saturday, Dec. 10, to Sunday, Dec. 11, allowing for either or both days of competition for your squad.
XSET regains VALORANT foothold by signing C9 White star duo to headline VCT Game Changers roster

XSET Purple is planning to rebuild around Bob Tran and Katja “katsumi” Pfahnl for the 2023 VALORANT Game Changers season, multiple sources tell Dot Esports. Bob joined Cloud9 White in June 2022 after being a part of the Soniqs core for around two years. During her time with Cloud9 White, they managed two Game Changers North American titles, winning them both in convincing fashion. Heading into the Game Changers Championship in Berlin, Cloud9 White were the favorite to hoist the trophy. Losses to G2 Gozen and Shopify Rebellion ended their hopes of capturing the Game Changers Championship Trophy, however.
League’s Your Shop is back with presents for all

Riot Games is ready to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with its League of Legends players, gifting them a variety of deals on in-game skins for a limited time. The final iteration of Your Shop is now available in the League client for all players, providing steep discounts for a random selection of Epic-tier and lower skins. Each player receives six discounts for skins based on champions that they have played or for champions similar to ones they use often. These deals are expected to be available through Jan. 3.
First heist: 100 Thieves’ new VALORANT roster sweep the Red Bull Home Ground

Cloud9 was deemed North America’s offseason winners after locking in yay, the hottest free agent in the scene, following OpTic’s roster disbanding. The so-called C9 “superteam” was favored to win the Red Bull Home Ground event as well, but was put in their place by a newly-formed 100 Thieves.
Team Heretics’ 2023 LEC roster features an iconic EU jungler, veteran Japanese top laner

As the newest team to join the LEC, there’s a considerable amount of pressure on Team Heretics’ new League of Legends team to succeed. Finding your stride in the best league in Europe can be a daunting task, but luckily for the former LVP organization, they’ll be jumping into the fray with a couple of experienced leaders at the helm for 2023.

