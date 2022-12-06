ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yakima Herald Republic

Burien man found guilty of murder in couple’s deaths

A King County jury Thursday found a Burien man guilty of two counts of murder for killing a couple in 2020, then dismembering their bodies and disposing of their remains in Puget Sound and the Duwamish River. Family members of Jessica Lewis and Austin Wenner quietly cried as the verdicts...
BURIEN, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Could WA follow NYC’s footsteps and force people into mental health treatment?

New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a controversial policy last month to force people with severe mental illnesses off city streets and into hospitals. Already the Bazelon Center for Mental Health and other patients’ rights advocates are pushing back, worried the policy focuses more on reducing visible homelessness than helping people access mental health care.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yakima Herald Republic

Letter: Confederate Memorial has no place at Arlington

To the editor — A reader recently lamented a national commission’s recommendation to remove the Confederate Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery. He correctly pointed out that the memorial was intended to signal national healing and unity after the Civil War. (Still, it’s worth noting the symbolism of Confederate soldiers being buried in concentric circles, facing inward toward the Confederate Memorial.)
ARLINGTON, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Assessing UW’s recruiting prospects and strategy in Texas ahead of the Alamo Bowl

Washington can win in Texas … by winning in Texas. Granted, the Lone Star State has never been UW’s most critical recruiting ground. But if we include a pair of soon-to-be signees in four-star defensive lineman Anthony James and three-star defensive back Diesel Gordon, 13 Texas products have wound up at Washington in the last 10 cycles … and nine since 2020.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

I-90 opens with restrictions after collisions forced Thursday morning closure

Both directions of I-90 reopened just before 1 p.m. Thursday following an extended closure because of collisions and spinouts in wintry driving conditions. Chains are required on all vehicles except those with all-wheel or four-wheel drive, according to a news release from the Washington Department of Transportation. The highway over...
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

15 things to do in the Seattle area this weekend

Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days. Hungry after a day on the slopes at The Summit at Snoqualmie, Crystal Mountain or Stevens Pass? Our food writer found tasty patty melts and the world’s best corn dog.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy