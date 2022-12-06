Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Little girl bonds with chickens she raises: "She knew they needed her"Amy ChristieGranite Falls, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Costco Opening 3 New Stores Next WeekBryan DijkhuizenLake Stevens, WA
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Burien man found guilty of murder in couple’s deaths
A King County jury Thursday found a Burien man guilty of two counts of murder for killing a couple in 2020, then dismembering their bodies and disposing of their remains in Puget Sound and the Duwamish River. Family members of Jessica Lewis and Austin Wenner quietly cried as the verdicts...
Yakima Herald Republic
Could WA follow NYC’s footsteps and force people into mental health treatment?
New York City Mayor Eric Adams unveiled a controversial policy last month to force people with severe mental illnesses off city streets and into hospitals. Already the Bazelon Center for Mental Health and other patients’ rights advocates are pushing back, worried the policy focuses more on reducing visible homelessness than helping people access mental health care.
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Confederate Memorial has no place at Arlington
To the editor — A reader recently lamented a national commission’s recommendation to remove the Confederate Memorial at Arlington National Cemetery. He correctly pointed out that the memorial was intended to signal national healing and unity after the Civil War. (Still, it’s worth noting the symbolism of Confederate soldiers being buried in concentric circles, facing inward toward the Confederate Memorial.)
Yakima Herald Republic
Assessing UW’s recruiting prospects and strategy in Texas ahead of the Alamo Bowl
Washington can win in Texas … by winning in Texas. Granted, the Lone Star State has never been UW’s most critical recruiting ground. But if we include a pair of soon-to-be signees in four-star defensive lineman Anthony James and three-star defensive back Diesel Gordon, 13 Texas products have wound up at Washington in the last 10 cycles … and nine since 2020.
Yakima Herald Republic
I-90 opens with restrictions after collisions forced Thursday morning closure
Both directions of I-90 reopened just before 1 p.m. Thursday following an extended closure because of collisions and spinouts in wintry driving conditions. Chains are required on all vehicles except those with all-wheel or four-wheel drive, according to a news release from the Washington Department of Transportation. The highway over...
Yakima Herald Republic
15 things to do in the Seattle area this weekend
Welcome to the weekend! Whether you’re staying in or going out, check out our roundup of things you can do in the coming days. Hungry after a day on the slopes at The Summit at Snoqualmie, Crystal Mountain or Stevens Pass? Our food writer found tasty patty melts and the world’s best corn dog.
Yakima Herald Republic
Husky football transfer portal tracker: The latest on UW’s roster moves
The transfer portal is a dizzying place. Or is it less a place and more a mechanism — a bridge between college football past and future?. Semantics aside, we’re here to help. The NCAA has implemented two windows when players can enter the transfer portal without losing a...
Yakima Herald Republic
Matt Calkins: It's clear, again, that Gonzaga men's basketball is a level above UW
Dec. 10—SPOKANE — Perhaps the disappointment is that this wasn't really disappointing at all. Maybe the real issue is that the Huskies aren't terribly discouraged in what just took place at the McCarthey Athletic Center Friday night. Washington stepped onto Gonzaga's home court, played a respectable 40 minutes...
Comments / 0