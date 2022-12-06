Read full article on original website
Related
Musk’s Neuralink faces federal inquiry after killing 1,500 animals in testing
Elon Musk’s Neuralink, a medical device company, is under federal investigation for potential animal-welfare violations amid internal staff complaints that its animal testing is being rushed, causing needless suffering and deaths, according to documents reviewed by Reuters and sources familiar with the investigation and company operations. Neuralink Corp is...
Couple dies by suicide after DEA shuts down office of their chronic pain doctor in fentanyl panic
On 1 November, agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency ordered Beverly Hills pain doctor David Bockoff to cease prescribing controlled substances like the powerful pain medication fentanyl, part of the agency’s crackdown on opioids.A week later, Danny Elliot, one of Dr Bockoff’s patients who relied on the pain medication to treat painful lifelong complications from an electrocution, was found dead by suicide along with his wife, Gretchen, the latest sign that people with chronic pain are struggling to find their place in the US health system as it battles the opioid crisis.“Found out today that the good ol’ DEA...
Drug Cartel Operative Claims Rainbow Fentanyl Was Not Created To ‘Make Kids Addicts’
A Mexican drug cartel is not making rainbow fentanyl to addict kids, an operative told Insider. A Sinaloa cartel operative says that the invention of rainbow fentanyl is to warn adult users that the pill they’re about to consume contains fentanyl, according to Insider. The new candy-colored
Drug Smuggler Arrested at JFK Airport! They Hid the Cocaine Where?
Cocaine smuggling has been going on for decades. In the 1970's the Medellin cartel alone was generating tens of millions of dollars in profit each day by smuggling drugs into the United States. Criminals will go to great lengths, risking their freedom, to smuggle drugs into the country. Here's a...
Pharmacies seeing shortages of hundreds of medicines, including critically important antibiotics
According to the FDA, 123 of 184 listed drugs are currently in some kind of shortage.
DEA: 6 in 10 fentanyl-laced pills now contain potentially lethal dose
Six out of every 10 fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills analyzed by the DEA now contain a potentially deadly dose of fentanyl, the agency said.
coloradopolitics.com
Despite gun-friendly SCOTUS ruling, federal judge declines to declare possession law unconstitutional
Although the U.S. Supreme Court issued a decision earlier this year making it easier to strike down gun safety regulations under the Second Amendment, a federal judge has disagreed with a man's contention that he cannot now be prosecuted in Colorado under a longstanding law prohibiting felons from possessing firearms.
Anger in China after reports a baby died because her medical care was delayed by Covid restrictions
Chinese authorities faced anger after a four-month-old infant in central China died due to delayed medical care amidst the stringent Covid-19 lockdown, which has confined millions to their homes.The girl child died after suffering vomiting and diarrhea while in quarantine at a hotel in Zhengzhou, her father Li Baoliang said on China's social media platform Weibo.When the emergency services arrived, the child tested negative for the coronavirus and they refused to treat her stating her case was not "urgent".It reportedly took the father 11 hours to get help and she was finally sent to a hospital 100km away. The...
Cops Blame Rats as 440 Pounds of Seized Cannabis Vanishes
Law enforcement in India claim that rats ate almost 440 pounds of seized cannabis that was being stored in police precincts. A court in the northern Uttar Pradesh state had asked for the weed captured from dealers to be produced as evidence in drug trafficking cases, but authorities said rodents had gobbled the lot. “Rats are tiny animals and they have no fear of the police,” the court said. “It’s difficult to protect the drug from them.” Judge Sanjay Chaudhary cited another case involving 860 pounds of confiscated marijuana in which police said “some” had been “eaten up by the rats.” Details remain hazy as to exactly how the latest disappearance took place without anyone noticing.Read it at BBC
BBC
Apology ordered over abrupt pain drug withdrawal
An apology has been ordered from a GP practice in the Borders over the abrupt withdrawal of a patient's medication. It follows a complaint by a parent on behalf of their adult child. The Scottish Public Services Ombudsman found the practice had failed to manage the prescription appropriately...
ABC News
Dad shares warning after 10-month-old treated for possible fentanyl exposure at park
A California father is speaking out after one of his twin boys was treated for possible fentanyl exposure after playing at a popular San Francisco park. Ivan Matkovic, 35, told "Good Morning America" the ordeal has been a shock to his family and to his sons' nanny, who was watching the 10-month-old boys on Tuesday afternoon when the incident unfolded.
MedicalXpress
Study finds cannabis users had worse bypass outcomes, increased amputation and opioid use
The use of cannabis may have a negative impact on outcomes for a common bypass surgery, a study suggests. Researchers at Michigan Medicine analyzed more than 11,000 cases from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Cardiovascular Consortium, known as BMC2, to review patient cannabis use and postoperative outcomes for lower extremity bypass after 30 days and one year. The minimally invasive procedure, also called a peripheral artery bypass, involves detouring blood around a narrowed or blocked artery in one of the legs with a vein or synthetic tube.
scitechdaily.com
Warning: Popular COVID-19 Drug May Interact With Common Heart Medications
The review paper urges health systems to notify patients with heart disease who are using COVID-19 of potential drug interactions. Patients with heart disease who have symptomatic COVID-19 are often treated with nirmatrelvir-ritonavir (Paxlovid) to avoid progression to severe disease; however, it may interfere with several previously prescribed drugs. A review paper recently published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology investigates the possible drug-drug interactions (DDIs) between Paxlovid and routinely used cardiovascular medications, as well as potential methods to reduce severe side effects.
More deaths among vaccinated Americans not a reason to avoid vaccines, experts say
A recent Washington Post headline about vaccinated Americans comprising the majority of COVID-19 deaths has been shared widely on social media to suggest that getting vaccinated is worthless. “Vaccinated people now make up a majority of covid deaths,” read the headline of the Nov. 23 article. It has since been...
Opinion: Narcissists Manipulate Victims Using "Future Faking" And Several Other Tactics
If I were to outline the most manipulative things that the narcissist did, it wouldn’t have been the apparent charm or the violent behavior/rage that would transpire when he didn’t get his way.
WebMD
COVID No Longer 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated'
Nov. 27, 2022 – For the first time, the majority of people dying from COVID-19 in America have been vaccinated. “We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Kaiser Family Foundation Vice President Cynthia Cox, who conducted the analysis, told The Washington Post. People...
FDA fast-tracks review of over-the-counter opioid drug
A nasal spray for reversing opioid overdoses could become available over-the-counter as early as next March after the Food and Drug Administration gave it priority review. Why it matters: Advocacy groups, medical associations and federal agencies have said expanding the availability of naloxone is critical to addressing the addiction epidemic that killed more than 100,000 Americans last year.
Biden administration funds study on how to train drug addicts to distribute COVID tests
A new study that wants to find a way to train drug addicts to distribute COVID-19 rapid tests to other drug addicts is receiving $1 million in funding from the Biden administration.
CNET
What We Know About COVID-19 Variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1
For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As expected, COVID-19 cases are rising again in the US, according to data collected by The New York Times and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hospitalizations are also up, but not just from COVID-19. We're also in the middle of an unusually harsh flu season, not to mention RSV.
Finally, a much-needed glimmer of hope for the opioid crisis
Amid the torrent of bad news stories, some good news has started to emerge.
