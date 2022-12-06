ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Couple dies by suicide after DEA shuts down office of their chronic pain doctor in fentanyl panic

On 1 November, agents from the Drug Enforcement Agency ordered Beverly Hills pain doctor David Bockoff to cease prescribing controlled substances like the powerful pain medication fentanyl, part of the agency’s crackdown on opioids.A week later, Danny Elliot, one of Dr Bockoff’s patients who relied on the pain medication to treat painful lifelong complications from an electrocution, was found dead by suicide along with his wife, Gretchen, the latest sign that people with chronic pain are struggling to find their place in the US health system as it battles the opioid crisis.“Found out today that the good ol’ DEA...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
The Independent

Anger in China after reports a baby died because her medical care was delayed by Covid restrictions

Chinese authorities faced anger after a four-month-old infant in central China died due to delayed medical care amidst the stringent Covid-19 lockdown, which has confined millions to their homes.The girl child died after suffering vomiting and diarrhea while in quarantine at a hotel in Zhengzhou, her father Li Baoliang said on China's social media platform Weibo.When the emergency services arrived, the child tested negative for the coronavirus and they refused to treat her stating her case was not "urgent".It reportedly took the father 11 hours to get help and she was finally sent to a hospital 100km away. The...
TheDailyBeast

Cops Blame Rats as 440 Pounds of Seized Cannabis Vanishes

Law enforcement in India claim that rats ate almost 440 pounds of seized cannabis that was being stored in police precincts. A court in the northern Uttar Pradesh state had asked for the weed captured from dealers to be produced as evidence in drug trafficking cases, but authorities said rodents had gobbled the lot. “Rats are tiny animals and they have no fear of the police,” the court said. “It’s difficult to protect the drug from them.” Judge Sanjay Chaudhary cited another case involving 860 pounds of confiscated marijuana in which police said “some” had been “eaten up by the rats.” Details remain hazy as to exactly how the latest disappearance took place without anyone noticing.Read it at BBC
BBC

A﻿pology ordered over abrupt pain drug withdrawal

A﻿n apology has been ordered from a GP practice in the Borders over the abrupt withdrawal of a patient's medication. I﻿t follows a complaint by a parent on behalf of their adult child. T﻿he Scottish Public Services Ombudsman found the practice had failed to manage the prescription appropriately...
MedicalXpress

Study finds cannabis users had worse bypass outcomes, increased amputation and opioid use

The use of cannabis may have a negative impact on outcomes for a common bypass surgery, a study suggests. Researchers at Michigan Medicine analyzed more than 11,000 cases from the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Cardiovascular Consortium, known as BMC2, to review patient cannabis use and postoperative outcomes for lower extremity bypass after 30 days and one year. The minimally invasive procedure, also called a peripheral artery bypass, involves detouring blood around a narrowed or blocked artery in one of the legs with a vein or synthetic tube.
scitechdaily.com

Warning: Popular COVID-19 Drug May Interact With Common Heart Medications

The review paper urges health systems to notify patients with heart disease who are using COVID-19 of potential drug interactions. Patients with heart disease who have symptomatic COVID-19 are often treated with nirmatrelvir-ritonavir (Paxlovid) to avoid progression to severe disease; however, it may interfere with several previously prescribed drugs. A review paper recently published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology investigates the possible drug-drug interactions (DDIs) between Paxlovid and routinely used cardiovascular medications, as well as potential methods to reduce severe side effects.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WebMD

COVID No Longer 'Pandemic of the Unvaccinated'

Nov. 27, 2022 – For the first time, the majority of people dying from COVID-19 in America have been vaccinated. “We can no longer say this is a pandemic of the unvaccinated,” Kaiser Family Foundation Vice President Cynthia Cox, who conducted the analysis, told The Washington Post. People...
VERMONT STATE
Axios

FDA fast-tracks review of over-the-counter opioid drug

A nasal spray for reversing opioid overdoses could become available over-the-counter as early as next March after the Food and Drug Administration gave it priority review. Why it matters: Advocacy groups, medical associations and federal agencies have said expanding the availability of naloxone is critical to addressing the addiction epidemic that killed more than 100,000 Americans last year.
CNET

What We Know About COVID-19 Variants BQ.1 and BQ.1.1

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As expected, COVID-19 cases are rising again in the US, according to data collected by The New York Times and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Hospitalizations are also up, but not just from COVID-19. We're also in the middle of an unusually harsh flu season, not to mention RSV.

Comments / 0

Community Policy