WPFO
Maine bird watchers seeing more species moving north
PORTLAND (WGME) – As we start to see more impacts from climate change, more birds from the south are moving north. Bird expert Bob Duchesne says the red-bellied woodpecker is a good example of that. It's been in southern Maine for years but is now moving to Downeast and...
WPFO
'It's not too late to protect yourself': Maine flu rates spike ahead of holidays
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Maine is experiencing a sharp increase in influenza cases statewide. The Maine CDC is urging Mainers and visitors to take steps to stay healthy, including getting the flu vaccine. For millions of people every season, coming down with flu means a fever, cough, sore throat, runny or...
WPFO
Patient safety ratings drop at Maine hospitals
(BDN) -- A number of Maine hospitals saw their safety ratings from a national watchdog group decline, joining a nationwide trend of hospital patient safety measures worsening during the COVID-19 pandemic after years of improvement. Seven of the 16 Maine hospitals the Leapfrog Group evaluated received an A this fall,...
WPFO
Maine Makers: Brant & Cochran bringing axe-making back to Maine
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- A small business in Southern Maine is bringing axe-making back to the Pine Tree State. Like many small businesses, Brant & Cochran was created back in 2015 as a solution to a problem. "My brother was trying to find an axe for his son who was...
WPFO
Unique woodpeckers finding new homes in backyards of Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A new woodpecker is being spotted in Maine neighborhoods. The red-bellied woodpecker is most commonly found south of Maine. Bob Duchesne, who works for Maine Audubon and writes a column for the Bangor Daily News, says reports of woodpecker sightings doubled in November. He says red-bellied woodpeckers...
WPFO
Maine receives $5 million federal grant to help expand broadband access
PORTLAND (WGME) -- A plan to expand broadband access to every community in Maine got a much-needed boost Thursday from the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. The federal government is giving Maine a planning grant of more than $5 million to help communities plan how they want to expand broadband...
WPFO
Utah governor proposes free fares on public transit for one year
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (KUTV) — Gov. Spencer Cox wants to find out how many Utahns would use public transit if it was free. As part of his budget proposal unveiled Friday afternoon, the governor pitched $25 million to make Utah Transit Authority systems free for one year. This is...
WPFO
Maine lawyer convicted for role in illegal pot operation has license suspended
FARMINGTON (WGME) -- A former prosecutor who pleaded guilty for her role in an illegal, multi-million-dollar marijuana operation in western Maine has had her license to practice law suspended for nine months. Kayla Alves is the former Franklin County assistant district attorney. She pleaded guilty in March to federal charges...
WPFO
'They turned their backs:' Gov. Mills blasts Senate GOP for killing heating aid bill
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The new state legislative session is off to a rocky start. Senate Republicans shot down an emergency measure Wednesday night that would have given qualifying taxpayers $450 to help heat their homes this winter. "I feel concerned about people freezing in their own homes in the coming...
WPFO
Body of missing St. George woman found on shore of Long Cove
ST. GEORGE (WGME) -- The Maine Warden Service says they have recovered the body of a missing 71-year-old woman from St. George. Officials say the body of Francine Laporte was found around 10 a.m. in the water on the shore of Long Cove in St. George. Laporte was reported missing...
