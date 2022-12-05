Read full article on original website
queencreeksuntimes.com
Steven Wayne Mayo
Steven Wayne Mayo, 69, of Apache Junction went to be with Jesus on Monday, November 28, 2022. Steve was born April 20, 1953, to Hubert and Ruth Mayo at the Williams Air Force base in Mesa, Arizona. Steve grew up in Mesa where he spent his days riding his bike...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Robert Charles Christie
Robert Charles Christie, 66, of San Tan Valley, AZ, passed away December 1, 2022. Mr. Christie, a custodian, was born in Detroit, MI. He is survived by his daughter, Leigh Christie; his son, Paul Christie; his sisters, Karen Bernacki, Diane Cotherman, Joy Moore, and Cindy Wilson; his brother, Richard Christie; and his grandchildren, Sophia, Matias, Ellen and Grant.
queencreeksuntimes.com
FuelFest Phoenix speeds into Chandler Dec. 10
FuelFest, a world-class automotive experience benefiting Reach Out WorldWide, speeds into Chandler this weekend. The event blends car enthusiasts’ passion for the automotive world with celebrities, live music, racing, food, libations and more. Barrett-Jackson has partnered with the event to sponsor the Barrett-Jackson Toy Drive at FuelFest taking place...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Queen Creek Family Market happening Dec. 10
The holiday shopping season is in full swing and you can find some fun, unique items this weekend at the Queen Creek Family Market. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Dec. 10 in front of the Queen Creek Library, at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road, there will be over 180 vendors to shop and more than 20 food booths/trucks.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Annual Queen Creek Side by Side Christmas Parade set to roll Dec. 10
The Fourth Annual Queen Creek Side by Side (SXS) Christmas Parade is set to roll this Saturday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. It has become a popular event around town and keeps growing each year. "We started doing it to help spread joy by dressing up our off-roading vehicles with...
queencreeksuntimes.com
BISSELL Pet Foundation brings holiday hope to homeless Arizona pets
With the holiday season here, no pet should have to be without a family to call their own. To ensure pets get a chance to go from shelter kennels to the cozy couches of loving homes, BISSELL Pet Foundation is hosting its “Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope” reduced-fee adoption event now through Dec. 11.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Maricopa County launches interactive roadway tool
Maricopa County residents can now report non-emergency county roadway concerns through a new app. See a pothole, overgrown vegetation or graffiti on a roadway that is owned and maintained by Maricopa County? Upload a photo to the Notify MCDOT app or website to report it directly to the Maricopa County Department of Transportation (MCDOT).
queencreeksuntimes.com
Rain didn't damper 40th Annual Queen Creek Holiday Festival & Parade
While Saturday's rain washed out neighboring holiday events in Chandler and Apache Junction, and even Scottsdale, everyone in Queen Creek just grabbed umbrellas, rain ponchos and dressed in layers for the 40th Annual Queen Creek Holiday Festival & Parade Dec. 3. In the heart of downtown Queen Creek, the community...
queencreeksuntimes.com
San Tan Valley Farmers Market & Bazaar happening Dec. 10
We're approaching the second Saturday of the month so that means the San Tan Valley Farmers Market & Bazaar will set up this weekend. Beginning at 7 a.m. this Saturday, Dec. 10 and going until produce is sold out, the farmers market is located at 40815 N. Ironwood Drive. Parking is at the northeast corner of Ironwood Drive and Ocotillo Road. Get your produce on for $15, cash only at the market on the second Saturday of every month.
queencreeksuntimes.com
Holiday events, new store openings at Phoenix Premium Outlets in Chandler Dec. 10-11
‘Tis the season for shopping and Phoenix Premium Outlets in Chandler is going all out to welcome the holidays with an array of special events, new shops opening and the arrival of Santa. Patriotic apparel brand Grunt Style had its grand opening at the outlets last week with another new...
queencreeksuntimes.com
Bring love home during PMCF, PACC911 Pet Adoption Event Dec. 11
The Phoenix Metro Chamber Foundation (PMCF) and its partner, PACC911, is hosting its seventh Pet Adoption Event this weekend where rescue groups come together in one place, with the mission to find homes for as many pets as possible. This is a very popular event and an easy way to...
