We're approaching the second Saturday of the month so that means the San Tan Valley Farmers Market & Bazaar will set up this weekend. Beginning at 7 a.m. this Saturday, Dec. 10 and going until produce is sold out, the farmers market is located at 40815 N. Ironwood Drive. Parking is at the northeast corner of Ironwood Drive and Ocotillo Road. Get your produce on for $15, cash only at the market on the second Saturday of every month.

SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ ・ 17 HOURS AGO