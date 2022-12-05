ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 0

Related
WHAS11

Kentucky to receive federal 'Internet for All' grant worth $5.8M

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that Kentucky will receive a federal “Internet for All” grant award of $5.8 million. Officials say this money will support the expansion of high-speed, reliable internet throughout the state. A spokesperson for Beshear's office says the funding will...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Kentucky continues rise in flu cases

Kentucky continues to see rising flu and flu like cases. The CDC chief shared updated levels of “flu-like illness,” including fevers, coughs and sore throats, claiming that this week illness had reach a “high” or “very high” level in 47 jurisdictions of the country.
KENTUCKY STATE
whopam.com

Ky. adds 5,751 COVID cases, 28 deaths

There’s been a return of ‘red’ on the Kentucky COVID-19 community spread level map, mostly in far western Kentucky as the state reported 5,751 new cases of coronavirus. There were 28 newly reported deaths in the last week, putting the death toll in the Commonwealth at 17,530 since the pandemic began. The positivity rate did increase some, back up to 8.14 percent.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Report cards are in for Kentucky hospitals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports cards are in for Kentucky hospitals. The Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit organization that looks at different categories to rate hospitals including staffing and services provided. Almost all the hospitals in the Lexington grater area saw improvement in their scores from the spring,...
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KENTUCKY STATE
wkyufm.org

Kentucky’s income tax will go down in 2023. Who does it help?

In January, Kentuckians will start paying less in income taxes after the Republican-led Legislature passed a bill reducing rates from 5% to 4.5%. GOP leaders say they plan to cut the tax even further during next year’s lawmaking session, with hopes to totally eliminate the tax in the future.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Kentucky unemployment benefits to change in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is a planned cut to Kentucky's unemployment benefits at the start of the new year. Last spring, Kentucky lawmakers changed unemployment benefits to follow a formula based on the state's unemployment rate. Benefits will soon range from 12 to 24 weeks; previously benefits went up to 26 weeks.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Kentucky issues reminders as winter approaches

Lexington Streets and Roads says Kentuckians should prepare a winter weather plan and pack things like a blanket, ice scraper and water bottles in the event you are stranded or in a winter weather emergency. Kentucky issues reminders as winter approaches. Lexington Streets and Roads says Kentuckians should prepare a...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

State treasurer returns $150 million in unclaimed property

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball said her office has returned $150 million in unclaimed property during her tenure. “Through my staff’s diligent effort, we were able to return this record amount and return money to the rightful owners,” Ball said. Ball, a Republican and...
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

1K doses of fentanyl, cocaine seized in Kentucky drug bust

CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Multiple people are facing possible charges in connection to a drug bust in Kentucky. According to the Fivco Area Drug Enforcement (F.A.D.E.) Task Force, authorities conducted a search warrant at a home in Grayson, Kentucky where they found and seized nearly 1,000 doses of fentanyl, cocaine, firearms and more than […]
GRAYSON, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Health data shows increase in COVID-19 community levels for western Kentucky

The Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) released COVID-19 data Friday that shows nine counties in western Kentucky are at a high community level. Ballard, Carlisle, Crittenden, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall and McCracken Counties are at a high community level. At this level, you're recommended to wear masks in indoor public settings and limit indoor in-person gatherings. If you're a high risk person, such as someone who is immunocompromise or 65 and older, consider avoiding nonessential indoor public activities.
KENTUCKY STATE
teslarati.com

Kentucky may be next to get an Elon Musk Boring Company tunnel

Louisville, Kentucky, might be the next city to have a tunnel built by Elon Musk’s company, The Boring Company. Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner and candidate for governor Ryan Quarles tweeted the latest work that the State Fair Board was working on. Quarles shared a screenshot of a Boring Tunnel Concept...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy