Kentucky to receive federal 'Internet for All' grant worth $5.8M
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Thursday that Kentucky will receive a federal “Internet for All” grant award of $5.8 million. Officials say this money will support the expansion of high-speed, reliable internet throughout the state. A spokesperson for Beshear's office says the funding will...
fox56news.com
Kentucky continues rise in flu cases
Kentucky continues to see rising flu and flu like cases. The CDC chief shared updated levels of “flu-like illness,” including fevers, coughs and sore throats, claiming that this week illness had reach a “high” or “very high” level in 47 jurisdictions of the country.
wdrb.com
Kentucky unemployment benefits cut in half starting in January, other changes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An overhaul of Kentucky's unemployment system goes into effect next month, with benefits being cut nearly in half. But opinion is divided on whether the result will be positive. Since its creation in 1938, Kentucky unemployment insurance was available for up to 26 weeks -- or...
whopam.com
Ky. adds 5,751 COVID cases, 28 deaths
There’s been a return of ‘red’ on the Kentucky COVID-19 community spread level map, mostly in far western Kentucky as the state reported 5,751 new cases of coronavirus. There were 28 newly reported deaths in the last week, putting the death toll in the Commonwealth at 17,530 since the pandemic began. The positivity rate did increase some, back up to 8.14 percent.
kentuckytoday.com
OP-ED: ESG hurts Kentucky’s economy and our teachers, firefighters, and police officers
Kentucky is an energy state. We benefit from the competitive advantage that comes with having abundant fossil fuels and using them to produce low-cost electricity to power our homes and businesses. This is why I am defending Kentucky from an ESG movement that would destroy the Commonwealth’s competitive advantage and cripple our economy.
fox56news.com
Report cards are in for Kentucky hospitals
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Reports cards are in for Kentucky hospitals. The Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit organization that looks at different categories to rate hospitals including staffing and services provided. Almost all the hospitals in the Lexington grater area saw improvement in their scores from the spring,...
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This City in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Kentucky was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Emerson Vieira on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you love going out with your friends and family from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
wkyufm.org
Kentucky’s income tax will go down in 2023. Who does it help?
In January, Kentuckians will start paying less in income taxes after the Republican-led Legislature passed a bill reducing rates from 5% to 4.5%. GOP leaders say they plan to cut the tax even further during next year’s lawmaking session, with hopes to totally eliminate the tax in the future.
RSV, Flu, COVID: Kentucky Faces 'Triple Threat' This Winter
So far, more than 20 school districts in Kentucky have temporarily halted classes due to RSV.
wdrb.com
Kentucky's first in-home addiction treatment program opens in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- As people continue to die from drug overdoses, Aware Recovery Care is setting up shop in Louisville to help save lives. It is a year long, in-home program that is already available in 10 states, including Indiana and Ohio. CEO Brian Holzer, MD, said unlike in-patient...
wdrb.com
Kentucky unemployment benefits to change in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There is a planned cut to Kentucky's unemployment benefits at the start of the new year. Last spring, Kentucky lawmakers changed unemployment benefits to follow a formula based on the state's unemployment rate. Benefits will soon range from 12 to 24 weeks; previously benefits went up to 26 weeks.
fox56news.com
Kentucky issues reminders as winter approaches
Lexington Streets and Roads says Kentuckians should prepare a winter weather plan and pack things like a blanket, ice scraper and water bottles in the event you are stranded or in a winter weather emergency. Kentucky issues reminders as winter approaches. Lexington Streets and Roads says Kentuckians should prepare a...
Fox 19
Kentucky business still temporarily closed 1 year after tornado outbreak
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WXIX) - It has been one year since a tornado outbreak ripped through parts of Kentucky leaving families and businesses devastated. One of those businesses is Rian’s Fatted Calf in Bowling Green. To this day, the butcher shop is still not open. FOX19 NOW’s Ethan Emery...
Man administers multiple doses of NARCAN at Kentucky drive-thru
Charles Pemberton is the clinical director of Omni Community Health in Nashville, but he recently came across a life-or-death situation while back home in Kentucky that required him to use multiple doses of NARCAN as fentanyl continues to get stronger.
kentuckytoday.com
State treasurer returns $150 million in unclaimed property
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball said her office has returned $150 million in unclaimed property during her tenure. “Through my staff’s diligent effort, we were able to return this record amount and return money to the rightful owners,” Ball said. Ball, a Republican and...
1K doses of fentanyl, cocaine seized in Kentucky drug bust
CARTER COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – Multiple people are facing possible charges in connection to a drug bust in Kentucky. According to the Fivco Area Drug Enforcement (F.A.D.E.) Task Force, authorities conducted a search warrant at a home in Grayson, Kentucky where they found and seized nearly 1,000 doses of fentanyl, cocaine, firearms and more than […]
wpsdlocal6.com
Health data shows increase in COVID-19 community levels for western Kentucky
The Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) released COVID-19 data Friday that shows nine counties in western Kentucky are at a high community level. Ballard, Carlisle, Crittenden, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall and McCracken Counties are at a high community level. At this level, you're recommended to wear masks in indoor public settings and limit indoor in-person gatherings. If you're a high risk person, such as someone who is immunocompromise or 65 and older, consider avoiding nonessential indoor public activities.
teslarati.com
Kentucky may be next to get an Elon Musk Boring Company tunnel
Louisville, Kentucky, might be the next city to have a tunnel built by Elon Musk’s company, The Boring Company. Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner and candidate for governor Ryan Quarles tweeted the latest work that the State Fair Board was working on. Quarles shared a screenshot of a Boring Tunnel Concept...
