There’s been a return of ‘red’ on the Kentucky COVID-19 community spread level map, mostly in far western Kentucky as the state reported 5,751 new cases of coronavirus. There were 28 newly reported deaths in the last week, putting the death toll in the Commonwealth at 17,530 since the pandemic began. The positivity rate did increase some, back up to 8.14 percent.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO