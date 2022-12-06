Read full article on original website
mxdwn.com
Jerry Cantrell At The Riverside Municipal Auditorium On Feb. 24
Jerry Cantrell has announced his Brighten 2023 Tour with special guest Thunderpussy. The tour is set to run from late February through March. The Brighten Tour includes a stop on Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at the Riverside Municipal Auditorium in Riverside, California. American guitarist, singer-songwriter and co-founder of rock band...
luxury-houses.net
This $6.6 Million Home in Rancho Mirage, California has Everything to Enjoy The Desert Lifestyle to Its Fullest
12 Evening Star Drive Home in Rancho Mirage, California for Sale. 12 Evening Star Drive, Rancho Mirage, California is a tennis court estate property was created by a team of top design professionals and of the highest quality on 4 lots in the renowned Thunderbird Cove. This Home in Rancho Mirage offers 8 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 12 Evening Star Drive, please contact Campbell Crane Team (Phone: 760-408-1876) at Equity Union & Jade Mills (Phone: 310-285-7508) at Coldwell Banker Realty for full support and perfect service.
visitpalmsprings.com
Palm Springs MICHELIN Restaurant Guide
In 1889, Andre and Edouard Michelin founded their tire company. In order to help motorist develop their trips, they produced a small guide filled with handy information for travelers. Among other things, it included a listing of places to eat or take shelter for the night. From there, a brand new MICHELIN Guide was launched in 1920.
Three RivCo post offices, including La Quinta, schedule Sunday hours for Christmas rush
Three U.S. Post Offices in Riverside County will be open for the next two Sundays to accommodate the upswing in shipments and deliveries ahead of Christmas. "We're beginning to see a surge in customers shipping their Christmas packages,'' USPS spokeswoman Mayra Elena-Hernandez said. "We're holiday ready. We want to ensure that are customers are, too." The post Three RivCo post offices, including La Quinta, schedule Sunday hours for Christmas rush appeared first on KESQ.
Over 10,000 people expected to take part in local Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage
The annual Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage will start Monday morning. Here in the Coachella Valley, approximately 11,000 to 15,000 people are expected to take part. The local walk is considered one of the longest pilgrimages in the country, according to the city of Palm Springs. The pilgrimage will start at 6:00 a.m. at Our The post Over 10,000 people expected to take part in local Our Lady of Guadalupe Pilgrimage appeared first on KESQ.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Three Riverside County Post Offices Schedule Sunday Hours for Christmas Rush
(CNS) – Three U.S. Post Offices in Riverside County will be open for the next two Sundays to accommodate the upswing in shipments and deliveries ahead of Christmas. “We’re beginning to see a surge in customers shipping their Christmas packages,” USPS spokeswoman Mayra Elena-Hernandez said. “We’re holiday ready. We want to ensure that are customers are, too.”
iecn.com
World renowned glassblowers and collaborating brothers, Einar and Jamex De La Torre perform exhibition at SBVC
San Bernardino Valley College (SBVC) students were in for a treat on Wednesday, November 30th, as Einar and Jamex De La Torre performed a live exhibition at SBVC in front of a few dozen students. The SBVC Art Department coordinated exhibition was held at the college’s glassblowing studio, where the...
Fontana Herald News
Fontana family sets up huge holiday display and will hold special event on Dec. 16
Looking at large-scale Christmas decorations is a favorite pastime for local residents each year, and one particular Fontana household is making spirits bright with its grand display — and with a special event for the community. Bruce and Blanca Ashton have created an elaborate holiday scene in their front...
viewpointsonline.org
FEATURE: Small business brings Mexico to Riverside
It’s difficult living in the United States when your culture is rooted somewhere else. Sure there are reminders here and there with how diverse America is but authenticity sometimes lacks. Mi Cultura is a Mexican art and gift shop located in Downtown Riverside that stemmed from the need to...
ukenreport.com
Foothills Loop Allows Chance to See Local Wildlife
The foothills surrounding the Coachella Valley often look like barren wasteland – beautiful certainly, but hardly a place that could support life. Such is not the case. One easy to reach hiking trail where you can spot wildlife that lives close to valley homes and businesses is Palm Desert’s Gabby Hayes Trail.
iheart.com
#GoodNews: Couple Camping In California Woods Rescue Man Lost For Weeks
An Oceanside, California, man who was lost in the Southern California backcountry for two weeks is rescued by a couple after they heard him calling out for help. On Black Friday, Allison Scott and her boyfriend were camping in the San Bernardino National Forest when they found a man in distress. "We were underneath a flight path and an airplane went by pretty low and we heard someone yelling for help," she explains.
Two California Cities Named Among 'Most Sinful Cities' In America
Wallethub listed the most sinful cities in the country.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Test-To-Treat Sites Available In Riverside County
With COVID-19, the flu, and respiratory viruses on the rise this winter, Riverside County is making sure that residents have access to treatment all across the county. They are now offering what they call test-to-treat clinics. I spoke with Dr. Jennifer Chevinsky, the deputy public health officer for Riverside County...
ucr.edu
Salton Sea dust triggers lung inflammation
UC Riverside study has health implications for people living around California’s largest lake. The Salton Sea, the body of water in Southern California’s Coachella Valley and Imperial Valley, is shrinking over time as the planet warms and exposing more lakebed and new sources of dust in the process. High levels of dust already plague the region, a situation likely to worsen as the sea continues to shrink due to climate change.
KESQ
Mild for now; storm approaches this weekend
The latest drought monitor was released today, showing a reduction in 'extreme drought' from Ventura County up to San Luis Obispo County. You can compare past maps here. This Thursday offered highs in the 60s, and more of the same will be felt to close out the work week. It's...
No plans for a mask mandate in Riverside County as COVID cases spike
Riverside County is reporting a spike in coronavirus cases over the past week. This week, the county reported 4,437 new cases with more than 700 of those in thee Coachella Valley. The two weeks prior, the Coachella Valley was averaging a little more than 400 cases in a week, so this past week is nearly The post No plans for a mask mandate in Riverside County as COVID cases spike appeared first on KESQ.
iebusinessdaily.com
University of Redlands announces merger
The University of Redlands and the Presidio Graduate School in San Francisco will merge. Redlands’ School of Business & Society will establish the Presidio Center for Sustainable Solutions on the Redlands Marin campus starting next summer, according to a statement on the Redlands website. The university, which partnered with...
KTLA.com
California to close Riverside County prison, deactivate other facilities
LOS ANGELES (KTLA) – The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is moving forward with a plan to close a prison in Riverside County, deactivate several other facilities and discontinue the use of another property that is currently being used as a prison. The prison that will be closing...
Man found dead in the lake of a Rancho Mirage gated community
A man was found dead in the lake of a gated community in Rancho Mirage. Deputies were originally called to the area of Via Santo Thomas and Dinah Shore in Rancho Mirage at around 3:15 a.m. for a report of a missing person, according to Sergeant Wenndy Brito-Gonzalez, public information officer for the Riverside County The post Man found dead in the lake of a Rancho Mirage gated community appeared first on KESQ.
foxla.com
Perris Dam's seismic retrofit project is "killing us" say local businesses
PERRIS, Calif. - "I don’t want a dam failure to wipe us out," said one businessperson near the Lake Perris Fairgrounds who quickly added that "the construction is killing us." The dam, which sits near the fairgrounds, has been undergoing much needed seismic retrofitting that was supposed to end in 2018. The agency overseeing the project, California’s Department of Water Resources, said the delays have been caused by the complexity of the project, which involves the City of Perris, the County of Riverside, several landowners and seven utility providers. But it’s the businesses and residents in and around the Perris Fairgrounds that have formed the #saveperris coalition, accusing the agency of not being responsive, and offering less than adequate compensation, especially now that the project may go for another eight to nine years, with hundreds of trucks coming in and out of the one road that goes in the area, Lake Perris Drive.
