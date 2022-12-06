ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Racine, WI

Nancy Crum Singh
4d ago

Why didn’t the mother call the 👮‍♀️ police after finding a dead body in her home? She needs to be charged too.

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Third Ward shooting, former firefighter found not guilty of homicide

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury on Friday, Dec. 9, found Caesar Fuentes not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide for the shooting a 25-year-old man outside a bar. Prosecutors say Fuentes and the victim, Andra Nicholson, were at Site 1A in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward in 2020 when they got into an argument over who had the better high school basketball team.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
CBS 58

Racine police confirm armed robbery suspect has been identified

RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The suspect in a Tuesday, Dec. 6 armed robbery in Racine has been identified, according to the Racine Police Department. 23-year-old Robert L. Bogan should be considered armed and dangerous, according to officials. Any information about where he may be located is urged to be...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fosters reStore burglary, Racine men charged

RACINE, Wis. - Two Racine men are charged with stealing from Fosters reStore in November. Prosecutors accuse 53-year-old Percy Beechem and 55-year-old Robert Franklin of stealing nearly $1,000 worth of items. According to the business' website, all profits benefit foster children. Racine police were called to the store near 20th...
RACINE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Firefighter shot man after fight over 'basketball'; found not guilty

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee County jury on Friday, Dec. 9, found Caesar Fuentes not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide after shooting a 25-year-old man outside a bar in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. Prosecutors say Fuentes and the victim, Andre Nicholson were at Site 1A when...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee car crash near 91st and Bradley; woman dead, 1 arrested

MILWAUKEE - One woman is dead, and another is injured after a car crash near 91st and Bradley on Saturday, Dec.10. Police said the crash happened around 3 a.m. The car was speeding northbound on 91st when it drove off the road, striking a tree. The passenger of the vehicle,...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Fatal street racing crash, Milaukee man gets 10 years in prison

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after a street racing crash killed two people in 2021. A jury found 26-year-old Michael Howard guilty of two counts of second-degree reckless homicide and two counts of knowingly operating a motor vehicle while suspended causing death.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WausauPilot

Mail carrier killed while delivering mail in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police are searching for the shooter who killed a U.S. Postal Service employee as he was delivering mail in Wisconsin. The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Friday on the city’s north side. The Milwaukee Police Department said the 44-year-old mail carrier was pronounced dead at the scene. He had worked for the Postal Service for 18 years.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

6th and Reservoir homicide, Milwaukee man gets 32 years in prison

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man has been sentenced to 32 years in prison for a 2021 fatal shooting. Prosecutors accused Vincent White, 58, of shooting two people near 6th and Reservoir. A jury found him guilty in October; he had pleaded not guilty earlier this year. White was also sentenced...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Wauwatosa hotel shooting, Kenneth Burney gets 40 years in prison

MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man convicted of shooting and wounding three Wauwatosa police officers was sentenced to 40 years in prison Thursday, Dec. 8. Kenneth Burney, 34, told the officers he wounded and the judge he is sorry for what happened. The shooting happened at the Radisson near Mayfair and North in November 2021.
WAUWATOSA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Northridge Lake incident; medical examiner called

MILWAUKEE - There is a heavy police presence and fire personnel response at Northridge Lake near Milwaukee's northwest side on Thursday, Dec. 8. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed they were called to the scene for two people. This is a developing story check back for updates.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee home shot up, then mistakenly labeled a 'nuisance'

MILWAUKEE — Michael Gill pointed to the evidence on his northside Milwaukee home of a recent random shooting. "Right there is a bullet hole and right there is a bullet hole," he said. "My wife was maybe two feet away. Because she was traveling through the house when the bullet came in, she went diving in the bedroom."
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Brown Deer girl missing, last seen in Milwaukee

BROWN DEER, Wis. - The Brown Deer Police Department is looking for missing 13-year-old Takoria Pettway-Marney – last seen Friday afternoon, Dec. 9. Police said Pettway-Marney was last seen getting off a school bus on Long Island Drive south of Silver Spring in Milwaukee around 12:45 p.m. Friday. Pettway-Marney...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wgtd.org

Fatal Domestic Violence Case Heads to Kenosha Jury

(WGTD)---The trial for the Kenosha man who’s accused of fatally stabbing and shooting his estranged girlfriend is winding down without the defendant himself testifying. 52-year-old Ranon Brownlee is on trial for the death of 26-year-old Charniese Brown at her home in Kenosha's Lincoln Park neighborhood a year-and-a-half ago. She’d been trying to break up with him. The murder unfolded on an open phone line to the Public Safety Building as Brown begged for help.
KENOSHA, WI

