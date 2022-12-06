Read full article on original website
20 Oil Tankers Wait to Cross Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait
One more tanker took to 20 on Friday the number of vessels waiting in the Black Sea to pass through Istanbul's Bosphorus Strait on the way to the Mediterranean, the Tribeca shipping agency said, amid talks to disperse the build-up. On Thursday, dismissing pressure from abroad over the lengthening queue,...
Barcelona-Marseille Hydrogen Subsea Pipeline to Cost Around 2B Euros
An underwater pipeline to carry green hydrogen between Barcelona and Marseille will cost around 2 billion euros ($2.1 billion), according to preliminary estimates of the project agreed between Spain, Portugal and France, two sources told Reuters. It comes as an energy crisis caused by the war in Ukraine has accelerated...
Mainland China's COVID-19 cases drop; world weekly down 3%
Mainland China's COVID-19 cases are one-quarter of a record high 14 days ago with no fatalities reported in the past week as the nation reduced lockdowns in the first major policy changes.
Lockerbie: mid-air blast led to worldwide probe
Just after 7:00 pm on Wednesday, December 21, 1988, Pan Am Flight 103 from London to New York was blown apart over the Scottish town of Lockerbie, killing all 259 people on board. Detectives identified the fibres of clothing used to surround the Semtex and traced them to Malta where, they believe, a Libyan checked in the suitcase full of explosives that was eventually placed aboard Flight 103 in Frankfurt.
Ocean Freight Spot Rates Out of Far East Plummet - Xeneta
The ocean freight rate landscape in the Far East has been completely redrawn since the start of the year, with spot rates plummeting by an average of 75% across the six major trading lanes, Xeneta said in its latest report. By comparison, long-term rates are proving more resilient, with a...
In a First, Scottish Port Set to Offer Shore Power for Offshore Vessels
Montrose Port Authority says the port is set to become the first Scottish port to provide shore power infrastructure to the energy sector. To enable shore power to offshore energy industry vessels, the port has partnered with with Plug Shore Power Ltd in a 50/50 joint venture. The partnership will see an initial investment of £1 million into the joint venture which will be named Plug Montrose Ltd.
Shell's 34,000t North Sea-bound Penguins FPSO Leaves Chinese Shipyard
Shell's Penguins FPSO has set sail from China loaded aboard Boskalis' White Marlin semi-submersible heavy transportation vessel. In a social media post on Thursday, Boskalis said: "Boskalis’ semi-submersible transport vessel White Marlin departed from Qingdao, China with an impressive cargo; the 34,000-ton cylinder-shaped Shell Penguins FPSO. After a smooth and safe float-on and [seafastening] campaign, the vessel started her journey to Norway."
ICEYE to Deliver SAR Imagery to EMSA
ICEYE SAR satellite nighttime image showing vessel traffic on Mediterranean Sea, nearby Malta. ICEYE’s imaging is particularly effective for maritime domain awareness applications enabling persistent visibility into large sea areas up to 50,000 km2 with a single image, despite clouds and darkness. (Image: ICEYE) ICEYE announced the start of...
