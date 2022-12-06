ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulls News

Draymond is picking LeBron James over Michael Jordan as the GOAT

By Stephen Beslic
Bulls News
Bulls News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=427Zht_0jYa3rRT00

In a recent interview, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green made it clear that he thinks LeBron James is the greatest player of all time. Find out why in this article

LeBron James & Michael Jordan

© Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports/© Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

View the original article to see embedded media.

The argument of who holds the title of the NBA's "Greatest of All Time" is always fun to debate. On one hand, there's Michael Jordan, a player who won six championships and is widely considered the greatest player of all time. On the other hand, there's LeBron James, a player who has won four championships and continues to add to his legacy.

Draymond's take

When it comes down to this debate, Draymond Green recently shared why he's picking LeBron James over Michael Jordan. During an interview on The Uninterrupted's Throwing Bones , he outlined the reasons why he's picking the Lakers superstar, citing numerous points, including longevity.

"Bron started in '03. By 2005, Bron was the best player in the NBA. In 2020 he was still the best player in the NBA. He was the best player in the NBA, no matter what the game did," shared Green, a four-time champion and one-time Defensive Player of the Year.

Green stated that despite the evolution of the NBA game — from lumbering big men to high-flying athleticism to today's 3-point shooting — James had remained the best player in the league.

"The game went from two slugs, like two big men, to like, a stretch four big man, back to two big men, to no big men, and he's been the best no matter what,"

Green also argued that Jordan took a break from all the action after playing in three straight NBA Finals, winning every time. During a magnificent stretch from 2011 to 2018, James played in eight straight NBA Finals — four with the Miami Heat and another four with the Cleveland Cavaliers. In that span, he won three NBA titles.

" M.J. retired. This s*** is grueling. Going to the Finals year after year after year, Bron went to eight or nine straight. M.J. took a break right in the heat of that s***. Bron didn't take a break. You know what he did? He went again and again and again again. So for me, that's why it's Bron over M.J. for me ."

Bron's win over the Warriors

The crux of Green's argument for LeBron, though, is his winning over the record-breaking Warriors in 2016. Facing off against a Stephen Curry-led Golden State team that shattered the NBA record for most wins in the regular season at 73-9, not many believed LeBron's Cavaliers would have a chance. But LeBron proved everyone wrong by leading the Cavs to their first-ever NBA championship, becoming the first team in league history to come back from a 3-1 series deficit.

" M.J. didn't beat the greatest team ever assembled, nor did he run up against the greatest team ever assembled every year ."

Comments / 2

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
RadarOnline

Larsa Pippen Scores A Portion Of Ex-Husband Scottie’s NBA Pension In Divorce Settlement

Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen was not only awarded monthly support from her ex-husband Scottie Pippen but received a cut of his NBA pension plan, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the court determined that the National Basketball Association Players’ Pension Plan.Larsa will now be listed as an “alternate payee” on the account. The court used a formula to determine the amount she will be paid. The reality star has an interest in all the money Scottie added to the account from their marriage in 1997 to their separation in 2016. As RadarOnline.com first reported,...
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
TMZ.com

Soulja Boy Concedes to Shaq in Feud Over $1 Million Bill

Soulja Boy is getting a kick outta being proved wrong, for a change -- after Shaquille O'Neal stepped up to make it clear HE is the first "rapper" to possess a one million dollar bill. Shaq reacted to SB's Instagram video of himself flexing the fake currency ... and essentially...
NBC Sports

Canon Curry adorably says hello to Klay after Steph interview

Steph Curry was all business after the Warriors' 123-107 win over the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at Chase Center. Canon Curry, on the other hand, just wanted to say hi to the star of the night, Klay Thompson. Following the Warriors' impressive win in a rematch of the 2022...
INDIANA STATE
WGN News

Griner’s release, Heyward’s new home & Bulls are part of ‘The Afternoon Lineup’

We're talking about Brittney Griner's release from Russia, Jason Heyward's new home after his Cubs' release, and the Bulls' contributions of their "Big Three" in a victory on this edition of "The Afternoon Lineup" on WGN News Now. We'll also discuss how you can still get in the Chicago Marathon even if you didn't have any non-guaranteed entry luck Thursday along with a unique Michael Jordan auction item. Larry Hawley has more in this edition of "The Afternoon Lineup."
CHICAGO, IL
hotnewhiphop.com

Nia Long Finds “New Places And Spaces” After Fiancé Ime Udoka’s Cheating Scandal

The actress hadn’t commented on her fiancé’s behavior, but some new IG posts seem to indicate she’s over him. Some people take seconds, others take a lifetime, but we all have to move on from failed relationships. Nia Long seems to be doing so, or at least that’s what a few new Instagram posts suggest. Long had not addressed her fiancé Ime Udoka’s infidelity, which caused his suspension as head coach for the Boston Celtics. At least, to any significant extent. However, a new Instagram post of an empty kitchen and gratitude for “new places and spaces” hints at a split.
Larry Brown Sports

Magic Johnson mocked for his Deion Sanders tweet

Magic Johnson is the king of Twitter, and he continued his reign of the social media service this week. Johnson on Thursday tweeted his congratulations to Deion Sanders on landing the head coach job at Colorado. “Congratulations to Coach Deion Sanders on being named the head coach of University of...
COLORADO STATE
Bulls News

Bulls News

Chicago, IL
872
Followers
287
Post
283K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and analysis on the Chicago Bulls

 https://www.si.com/nba/bulls

Comments / 0

Community Policy