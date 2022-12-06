Read full article on original website
Related
An influx of natural disasters and rising storm-recovery costs means Americans will have to pay pricier utility bills for decades
"Different customer groups are going to be paying over time," Joseph Fichera, CEO of financial advisory firm Saber Partners, told WSJ.
Greek MEP held as Qatar graft probe expands
A European Parliament vice president, Greek socialist MEP Eva Kaili, was charged with corruption and remanded in custody on Sunday after Belgian investigators found "bags of cash" in her home. - 'Bags of cash' - The second search of an MEP's house is understood to have involved a Belgian member, since the president of the parliament, Roberta Metsola, was invited to witness the raid.
Comments / 0