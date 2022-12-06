ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Greek MEP held as Qatar graft probe expands

A European Parliament vice president, Greek socialist MEP Eva Kaili, was charged with corruption and remanded in custody on Sunday after Belgian investigators found "bags of cash" in her home. - 'Bags of cash' - The second search of an MEP's house is understood to have involved a Belgian member, since the president of the parliament, Roberta Metsola, was invited to witness the raid. 

