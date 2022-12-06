Read full article on original website
First responders in Portage help a local food pantry
PORTAGE, Mich. — The Portage Department of Public Safety hosted a donation drive Sunday to help fight hunger in Kalamazoo County. Season's greetings: Calhoun County kids get chance to 'Shop with a Cop' for Christmas. The event "Stuff a Fire Truck" took place Sunday at Sam's Club on South...
Calhoun County kids get chance to 'Shop with a Cop' for Christmas
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The 11th annual Calhoun County Shop with a Cop event kicked off Saturday. During breakfast at the Woodland Church, 60 children from Calhoun County were paired with police officers from various departments. Once paired, children and officers headed over to Walmart to start shopping. Children...
Ascension Borgess 'Tree of Love' campaign celebrates annual ceremony
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Ascension Borgess Foundation held its annual "Tree of Love" lighting ceremony Thursday. Nearly 40 years ago the first Ascension Borgess Tree of Love was launched as a way to raise money for early detection and treatment of breast cancer. Bronson Park: Kalamazoo rings in the...
Restaurants, retail stores to extend hours for 'Moonlight Madness' in downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — If you want to enjoy downtown Kalamazoo after business hours, you are in luck. Downtown Kalamazoo is scheduled to launch the first Moonlight Madness late night shopping event. Over 25 downtown restaurants and retail stores are expected to extend their hours on Friday until 11 p.m.
Coldwater to say goodbye to The Patio Frozen Treats
COLDWATER, Mich. — A local Coldwater business is saying a bittersweet goodbye Dec. 18. After serving the community for six years, The Patio Frozen Treats will be closing their doors due to the "ever changing economic landscape and a re-evaluation of all things Patio," according to one of the owners in a post to Facebook.
Grand Rapids: This Is Why You Need To Stop Giving Money to Panhandlers
It's in our nature to want to help others. If you see someone struggling, it can spark a sense of empathy inside of you. Maybe you were raised on the golden rule, "treat others the way you want to be treated", or maybe you just can't stand to leave anyone behind. But sometimes, what you may think is "helping" is actually harmful.
Lawton rings in the season with annual Christmas in the Village parade, tree lighting
LAWTON, Mich. — Move over Thanksgiving, Christmas has come to downtown Lawton!. In celebration of the holiday season, Lawton hosted its annual Christmas in the Village Lights parade Friday. Decorating Lawton: A 30 foot tree is decorated by volunteers for the Village of Lawton. They lit up their 30-foot...
Kendall College of Art and Design to close historic UICA in Grand Rapids
The Urban Institute for Contemporary Arts portion of Ferris State University's Kendall College of Art and Design in downtown Grand Rapids is scheduled to close in 2023. For the past decade, community donors have financially supported the UICA program's expenses, but the college says the pandemic created obstacles too difficult to overcome.
Major restaurant chain opens another new location in Michigan this week
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Michigan restaurant location in Grand Rapids.
theshelbyreport.com
Meijer Holds Surprise Holiday Shopping Spree For Customers
Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Meijer held its ninth annual Very Merry Meijer event Dec. 3, surprising customers with holiday shopping sprees. Meijer store directors and executives surprised one in-store customer with a $1,000 shopping spree and two Meijer pickup customers with $250 coupons, along with gift bags full of Meijer products in each of the retailer’s 262 stores across the Midwest.
Kalamazoo Public Safety hosts third annual Shop with a Senior
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers assisted older adults with their holiday shopping Thursday. Community partners from all over Kalamazoo helped give 60 adults a fantastic holiday with a grocery shopping experience. Art city: Dates announced for 2023 Grand Rapids Artprize 2.0. The individuals were selected...
Allegan, Berrien, and Kent counties receive state grants for local parks, trails
LANSING, Mich. — Three Projects in Allegan, Berrien, and Kent Counties received $397,500 in recreational passport grants from the State of Michigan to improve local parks and trails, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a release Friday. "Recreation Passports help more Michiganders explore Pure Michigan and secure critical resources...
retailleader.com
Meijer Opening 2 Smaller Grocery Stores
Meijer in January will open two Meijer Grocery stores in Michigan. The stores are part of a new format that is smaller than its supercenters but larger than its market concept. According to the release, the stores are designed for the ease and convenience of shoppers. Meijer is gearing up...
Battle Creek Christmas Parade returns to downtown Saturday
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A winter storm pushed back the start of the Battle Creek Christmas Parade for weeks. However, it's finally here and expected to step off Saturday. For over 40 years, the Harper Creek Optimist Club has hosted the parade with nearly 100 parade units each year, according to organizers.
City of Battle Creek receives over $463,000 for 20th Street reconstruction
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The City of Battle Creek was among nine who received grant funding to rebuild local roads, according to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a release Friday. "Today’s road repair grants will help us fix the damn roads and help Michiganders go to work, drop their kids off at school, and run errands safely." Whitmer said. "Today’s grants are the latest in a long line of economic development investments we have made in recent years to make Michigan more competitive. I will work with anyone to advance our economic development and build up our infrastructure so we can create opportunities for Michiganders everywhere."
Mich. Parents Officially Adopt Their Biological Children After Lengthy Legal Battle: 'It's a Great Day'
Tammy and Jordan Myers are finally the adoptive parents of their own biological children, born nearly two years ago Tammy and Jordan Myers — the Michigan couple who have been fighting to adopt their own biological twins, born via a gestational carrier — are relieved after a judge legally made them the parents of Eames and Ellison on Thursday, the Myerses exclusively tell PEOPLE. "Words cannot express how excited we are to put this adoption process behind us," says Tammy, 41, of Grand Rapids. "This ongoing whirlwind has become our normal,...
Borgess nurses reach tentative agreement with Ascension
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — After over a week of negotiations, nurses at Ascension Borgess Hospital reached a tentative agreement Friday - halting the possibility of a strike. If the new three-year contract with their hospital’s administration is ratified, it would include average raises of 20.5% in year one of the contract, creating a new wage scale ranging from $33.44 to $48.72, according to the Michigan Nurses Association.
Whitmer announces support for 11 Michigan counties to receive $7.4M for park upgrades
(CBS DETROIT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, along with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, announced that they recommended parks in 11 Michigan counties to receive a combined $7,477,100 in funding for upgrades.This recommendation includes 13 community parks, trails, and sports facilities and a state lock and dam, according to a news release from the governor's office.The projects that would receive this funding are located in Alpena, Bay, Cass, Cheboygan, Ionia, Ingham, Kalamazoo, Livingston, Marquette, Montcalm and Ottawa counties.According to the governor's office, the projects will include boardwalk, trail and park renovations, park pavilion and restroom development, lock and dam public...
Friday brings first minor snow accumulation in more than 2 weeks
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It wouldn't feel like December in West Michigan without at least a little snow in the forecast, right?. A fairly weak low pressure system pushes east out of the Plains late Thursday into Friday morning, brining a batch of wintry precipitation for states in its path.
Downtown Grand Rapids traffic signals to be reactivated
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Traffic signals that went into an all-way stop "flash" mode at six downtown Grand Rapids intersections during summer 2020 are anticipated to be returned to normal the week of Dec. 12. Artprize 2.0: Dates announced for 2023 Grand Rapids Artprize 2.0. The signals were used...
