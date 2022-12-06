49 Winchester Makes Daytime TV Debut To Perform “Annabel” On ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

49 Winchester has had a helluva year, and it’s not quite over yet.

From making their Grand Ole Opry debut , to appearing on late night TV for the first time, and even having their song “Last Call” recently featured on Yellowstone, it’s been one big thing after another for the southwest Virginia band.

And yesterday, they made their network television debut on the Kelly Clarkson Show , performing the fan-favorite song “Annabel” from their Fortune Favors the Bold album they released in May.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by 49 Winchester (@49winchester)

Kelly introduced the band, noting their really neat blend of genres they refer to as “Appalachian Soul” for the audience of new listeners:

“With a diverse sound that combines blues, rock Americana and folk, our next guests are among the biggest up and comers in in country music.

In the past year, they’ve toured the country and made their Grand Ole Opry debut and right now, they’re about to make their network television debut.

Now performing ‘Annabel’ off their new album Fortune Favors the Bold, give it up for 49 Winchester.”

Of course, the guys gave a great performance, and it’s awesome to see them on national TV winning over more fans all over the country.

Make sure you check it out:

Frontman Isaac Gibson also stopped by for a chat on the most recent episode of the Whiskey Riff Raff podcast , so make sure you give the whole episode a listen if you haven’t already.

Download the podcast on Apple Podcasts by searching “ Whiskey Riff Raff ” or click here.

We’re also available on Spotify and wherever else you can listen to podcasts.

Cheers, y’all.

Audio

Video

“Annabel”