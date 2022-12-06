ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
Fairfield Sun Times

2023 Montana legislative session only 25 days away

HELENA, Mont. - 589 bills were sent to the governors office in the 2021 legislative session. That's an average of 7 bills a day from the last time they met. We spoke with both sides of the aisle to see what it takes to get it all done in a timely manner.
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

With Hanukkah coming, Montana Jewish Project celebrates by creating classroom kits

Boxes are loaded and ready to be sent to teachers across the state with materials related to Hanukkah and Montana Judaism Volunteers prepare Hanukkah education boxes for classrooms around the state at the newly dedicated Montana Jewish Community Center in Helena, the site of the state's oldest synagogue An example of the education materials sent to 50 classrooms around the state that teach about Judaism, Montana and Hanukkah (Photo courtesy of Rebecca Stanfel of the Montana Jewish Project).
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana makes GoFundMe’s list of 10 Most Generous States of 2022

HELENA, Mont. - Montana has made GoFundMe’s list of top 10 most generous states of 2022. Montana has ranked 9th on their list after residents rallied together to donate to causes following flooding earlier this year and families struck by tragedies. GoFundMe provided the following details on a few...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana releases draft grizzly bear management plan

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana wildlife officials released a draft grizzly bear management plan out to the public for review on Tuesday. The 468 page document outlines how the state plans to address human and grizzly conflicts and support the reconnection of isolated populations of bears. It was opened for public comment for 30 days but many conservation groups stated that period was not a long enough time for that size of a document, especially around the holidays. Those groups included the Western Watersheds Project, Swan View Coalition and Sierra Club, among others. Some stated that at least 60 days seems reasonable for public comment.
MONTANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy