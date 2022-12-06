BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana wildlife officials released a draft grizzly bear management plan out to the public for review on Tuesday. The 468 page document outlines how the state plans to address human and grizzly conflicts and support the reconnection of isolated populations of bears. It was opened for public comment for 30 days but many conservation groups stated that period was not a long enough time for that size of a document, especially around the holidays. Those groups included the Western Watersheds Project, Swan View Coalition and Sierra Club, among others. Some stated that at least 60 days seems reasonable for public comment.

