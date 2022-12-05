Read full article on original website
beckerspayer.com
Cigna in the headlines: 9 recent developments
From adding Humira biosimilars to its pharmacy formulary to Evernorth becoming a minority owner in VillageMD, here are nine stories about Cigna that Becker's has reported since Nov. 9:. 1. Cigna is adding Humira biosimilars to its pharmacy formulary, giving the new, cheaper alternative products hitting the market next year...
KFDM-TV
Pfizer, Moderna researching rare side effect linked to COVID vaccines
WASHINGTON (TND) — With a triple-threat virus sweeping across the country, pharmaceutical companies have launched their own clinical trials on COVID vaccines in young adults and the possible impact of heart conditions. The senior fellow at the Cato Institute, Dr. Jeffrey Singer, joined The National Desk Friday to talk...
marketplace.org
What’s the difference between traditional Medicare and Medicare Advantage?
For those 65 years and older on Medicare, the critical open enrollment season — which allows participants to change their plan — comes to an end December 7th. Some health insurance companies are trying to persuade Medicare recipients to change plans and opt for Medicare Advantage to get extra benefits. There are even commercials featuring celebrities making the case for Medicare Advantage. The problem is, Medicare Advantage has proven controversial.
POLITICO
How viable is the new plan to stop Medicare cuts?
With Alice Miranda Ollstein, David Lim and Megan R. Wilson. ANOTHER STAB AT MEDICARE CUTS — Amid the year-end efforts to avert Medicare cuts for providers, a new fix is being proposed — but not everyone’s on board. Sen. John Kennedy (R-La.) introduced a bill earlier this...
NASDAQ
Biogen's (BIIB) ALS Drug Tofersen Filing Accepted in Europe
Biogen BIIB announced that the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has accepted the marketing authorization application seeking approval of antisense drug, tofersen in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (“ALS”) with superoxide dismutase 1 (“SOD1”) mutation. ALS is a rare neurodegenerative disease whose progression leads to a steady...
Popular Medicare Advantage plans have 'clear cases of overpayments and improper billing of US taxpayers,' advocates and analysts say
Medicare enrollment ends December 7. Critics say the popular Medicare Advantage plans are costly.
US News and World Report
GSK, Pfizer, Sanofi Fend off Thousands of U.S. Lawsuits Over Alleged Zantac Cancer Link
(Reuters) - Drugmakers GSK Plc, Pfizer Inc, Sanofi SA and Boehringer Ingelheim on Tuesday were spared thousands of U.S. lawsuits claiming that the heartburn drug Zantac caused cancer, as a judge found the claims were not backed by sound science. The ruling by U.S. District Judge Robin Rosenberg in West...
Treatment: Self-Administration of Long-Acting Injectables
A new formulation of long-acting cabotegravir and alternative injection sites could potentially allow people to administer Cabenuva for HIV treatment or Apretude for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) at home. Currently, Cabenuva (cabotegravir and rilpivirine) is injected in the buttocks by a health care provider every month or every two months, while Apretude (cabotegravir alone) is given every other month. Scientists from ViiV Healthcare tested a high-concentration formulation of cabotegravir that contains twice as much active drug per volume, which reduces the size of the shots. In a study of HIV-negative volunteers, the experimental formulation injected into the butt, thigh or belly had similar safety and produced drug levels comparable to those of the current version. However, the drug didn’t last as long in the body, so monthly dosing would be necessary. Another study found that injecting cabotegravir and rilpivirine into the outer thigh muscle led to drug concentrations similar to those of buttocks injections, which could allow for self-administration.
NASDAQ
Syndax's (SNDX) Leukemia Drug Gets FDA Breakthrough Therapy Tag
Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. SNDX announced that the FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to its highly selective, oral menin inhibitor, revumenib for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (R/R) acute leukemia in adult and pediatric patients harboring a KMT2A rearrangement (KMT2Ar). Following this, revumenib became the first and only investigational treatment...
beckerspayer.com
Health plan startup to offer nation's first employee benefit for psychedelic therapy coverage
Startup health plan Enthea has raised $2 million in seed funding and is preparing to launch the nation's first employee benefit for psychedelic-assisted therapy in dozens of markets next year. The funding round was led by Tabula Rasa Ventures and will support the launch of services in 40 markets by...
KXLY
Tumor-Infiltrating Lymphocytes Up PFS in Advanced Melanoma
THURSDAY, Dec. 8, 2022 (HealthDay News) — For patients with advanced melanoma, infusion of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL) is associated with significantly longer progression-free survival than ipilimumab treatment, according to a study published in the Dec. 8 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine. Maartje W. Rohaan, M.D., from...
beckerspayer.com
CMS proposes rule to improve the prior authorization process
CMS issued a proposed rule that it says will streamline the prior authorization process and estimates the efficiencies introduced in the proposal would save hospitals and physician practices more than $15 billion over a 10-year period. The proposed requirements would generally apply to Medicare Advantage organizations, state Medicaid and Children's...
MedicalXpress
T-DXd yields superior outcomes over chemotherapy-based regimens in patients previously treated with T-DM1
Compared with capecitabine-based regimens, trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) led to higher response rates and longer survival in the third-line setting for patients with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer previously treated with trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1), according to results from the phase III DESTINY-Breast02 trial presented at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium, held December 6-10, 2022.
beckerspayer.com
High deductibles can discourage women from seeking additional cancer screenings, study finds
Deductibles can deter women from seeking additional screening after abnormal findings on a mammogram, a study presented Nov. 29 at the Radiological Society of North America found. Researchers at Boston Medical Center and Boston University Chobanian & Avedisian School of Medicine surveyed 932 patients on whether they would skip imaging...
beckerspayer.com
'Back in a place that unfortunately we know really well': COVID care entering new phase for uninsured
The $25 billion in federal funds given to healthcare providers over the course of the pandemic is drying up, which could leave the nearly 30 million uninsured Americans footing the bill for their future COVID-19 care, The New York Times reported Dec. 6. Six things to know:. 1. The Biden...
beckerspayer.com
Not just 'window dressing': What 7 leaders said about payer health equity efforts this year
Payers are investing in health equity in many ways, including improving data collection, access to virtual care and adding health equity experts to C-suites. Darrell Gray II, MD, the inaugural chief health equity officer at Elevance Health, told Becker's more organizations, including payers, are adding chief health equity officers, and not just for "window dressing."
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealth's LHC Group acquisition delayed until 2023
Previously expected to close by the end of 2022, United Health Group's acquisition of home-health firm LHC Group will now likely be finalized in the first quarter of 2023, according to an LHC filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The agreement was extended until March 28, according to the...
Medical News Today
Inflammatory Bowel Disease: How a set of molecules could lead to new IBD drug treatments
About 6.8 million people globally have inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). Researchers from UT Southwestern Medical Center have discovered how a set of molecules in the body affect IBD. Scientists believe their findings could be used to develop a new drug to treat IBD. About. have inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) —...
Japan's Takeda secures EU nod for its dengue vaccine
LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - A dengue vaccine developed by Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical Co (4502.T) was authorised for use in the European Union on Thursday, making it the second approved inoculation against the mosquito-borne disease that causes millions of infections annually.
MedicalXpress
Trial compares therapies for reducing cardiovascular risk among people with rheumatoid arthritis
People with rheumatoid arthritis are at increased risk of cardiovascular (CV) disease, with studies indicating an approximate 50 percent increase in risk of CV events such as heart attack and stroke. Some immunomodulators—drugs that decrease inflammation—have been shown to reduce CV risk in the general population. Researchers from...
