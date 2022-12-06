Read full article on original website
Poor Dog Lost in New Hampshire for Days Makes a Fox Friend Like in a Disney Movie
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Cute little brown puppy Saban was in a world she didn't know. Saban, used to warm weather and the tropics, was just sent up to Massachusetts...
Are They Eating Rotisserie Rats in New York City?
This is one way to solve the rat problem in New York City. People can't stand rats. Some are just downright afraid of them. Rats cause a lot of trouble in big cities. Rats are taking over certain cities here in the Empire State. New York has some of the rattiest cities in the country.
'Life-Threatening' Storm Could Bring Up to 5 Feet of Snow and Whiteout Conditions to N.Y.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a state of emergency for 11 counties near Lake Erie and Lake Ontario ahead of the storm A massive snowstorm is tearing across the Great Lakes region — and could result in "potentially historic snowfall" for parts of New York. "Periods of heavy lake-effect snow" are expected to impact the region through Sunday, with snowfall rates reaching three inches per hour east of Lakes Erie and Ontario, according to the National Weather Service. The "widespread" lake-effect snow has been accompanied by strong winds and occasional...
1st snow of season could unfold in New York City, coastal Northeast
Those hoping for some holiday cheer in the form of snow may not have to wait much longer in portions of the Northeast, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. Residents in locations near the Atlantic coast will likely receive their first snowflakes and perhaps the first accumulating snow of the season this weekend.
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York State
We all need to indulge in some good old-fashioned comfort food sometimes. From shrimp and grits to fried chicken, New York has some pretty amazing comfort food restaurants and one of the best places to head to if you're looking for a truly authentic experience is Hattie's in Saratoga Springs. Keep reading to learn more.
Missing CT man living under alias found dead in NY nearly 10 years later: police
A Connecticut man who went missing nearly for nearly a decade was found dead in New York this week, and police say he was living under an alias.
Every New Yorker Knows: The 5 Keys to Plunging a Clogged Toilet
Ok, it happened. The toilet has backed up. You have company, or your mother-in-law, or even a date at the house and you are mortified. What do you do? Call a plumber? Pray that no one has to use the bathroom?. While the latter might not be super effective, I...
Send Holiday Cheer From Hyde Park, NY to Sailors on the USS Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt
Many of us are getting ready to celebrate the holidays with friends and family from near and far. Unfortunately, while out keeping us safe at home, the men and women in our armed forces will miss the holiday with their loved ones. The FDR Presidential Library and Museum is making...
