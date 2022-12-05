Read full article on original website
beckerspayer.com
New York regulation to protect patients from health insurer misinformation
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new regulation aimed at protecting consumers from "unfair, surprise costs" when they rely on incorrect information in an insurer's healthcare provider directory. Under the regulation, patients who use providers they believe are in-network based on misinformation provided by their insurers will not pay...
wvtm13.com
Ala. Medicaid to end sobriety mandate on hepatitis treatment
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The U.S. Department of Justice said Monday that it has entered into a settlement agreement with Alabama’s Medicaid program to end a sobriety requirement for treatment of people with Hepatitis C. Federal officials said Alabama agreed to end a “blanket sobriety restriction” that refused to...
7 Alabama residents sentenced for felony violations of the Animal Welfare Act, ending one of the largest cockfighting operations in the country
From The Tribune staff reports WASHINGTON – A seventh and final Verbena, Alabama, resident was sentenced yesterday for violating the Animal Welfare Act’s prohibition against animal fighting ventures in connection with an expansive cockfighting operation. This marks the end of a week of sentencings in which the court held four Alabama residents accountable for their […]
beckerspayer.com
11 states will offer health insurance for children without permanent legal status in 2023
Eleven states will provide government health benefits to children without permanent legal status in 2023, Stateline reported Dec. 6. Connecticut and New Jersey will allow children without permanent legal status to enroll in Medicaid or the Children's Health Insurance Program in January, joining the nine other states and the District of Columbia in extending these benefits.
Alabama workers reportedly exposed to asbestos for decades with no warning
Workers at the Olin Corporation chemical plant outside of McIntosh say they were exposed to asbestos for long periods of time, sometimes without protective gear and without being informed about the presence or dangers of the substance, a new report by ProPublica and NPR states. Olin, which produces chlorine, opened...
WSFA
Alabama lawmakers to decide how to spend extra tax revenue
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama lawmakers underestimated tax revenues for 2022. They say the state’s brought in over $10 billion, $2 billion more than expected and now they must figure out what to do with it. Alabamians brought in more taxes in part from gas and online shopping. With...
beckerspayer.com
In major blow to Kaiser, 200,000 Hawaii public employees can now enroll in BCBS plans
Hawaii's largest purchaser of health insurance is allowing nearly 200,000 current and former county and state government employees to switch their health coverage from Kaiser Permanente to Hawaii Medical Service Association, the state's BCBS affiliate. Mental health professionals employed at Kaiser's facilities in Hawaii have been on strike since late...
proclaimerscv.com
$281 Starts To Hit the EBT Cards of Residents in Alabama
Many residents in Alabama are affected by the increasing inflation rate. It reduced their purchasing power and have difficulties in meeting their daily needs. The USDA is now raising monthly SNAP payments to improve EBT users’ budgets each month in every state because inflation has taken a toll on grocery budgets. The USDA reviews SNAP benefit allotments annually. Holders of EBT cards now receive 12.5 percent extra money to spend at the grocery shop.
WSFA
AL employers grapple with changing laws and attitudes around cannabis
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - With several cities in Alabama preparing to allow medical cannabis dispensaries, some employers are rethinking how they handle drug testing. An expert on employment law says people in jobs where safety is critical should still expect some level of testing. But because recruiting and keeping employees...
Alabama lawmakers must allocate an extra $2.7 billion in unexpected education funding
Alabama lawmakers will wrestle with an unusual problem when the next legislative session starts in March: How to allocate an unexpected $2.7 billion in tax revenue. That could mean rebates for taxpayers, modest tax cuts, one-time investments in education and programs and possibly a change in the way Alabama funds K-12 education, according to leaders of the House and Senate education budget committees.
Alabama COVID hospitalizations on the rise again after Thanksgiving
Alabama topped 300 COVID hospitalizations this week for the first time in months, as the coronavirus and influenza have combined to create a surge of respiratory viral infection in the state. Alabama’s COVID hospitalizations are the highest they’ve been since Oct. 1, and there are more than twice as many...
wbrc.com
Federal crackdown on family operated cockfighting ring in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Federal prosecutors have issued prison time after shutting down a major cockfighting operation in Verbena, Alabama. Four men were found guilty of violating the Alabama Animal Welfare Act’s prohibition against animal fighting and conspiring with others to violate. 38-year-old was Brent Easterling was sentenced to...
Alabama Residents to Likely Get Payments Early Next Year
rolls of moneyPhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) If you live in Alabama, there's a very good chance that you'll soon have a $400 payment (or more) coming your way. But will you be getting this money before the holidays? Right now it looks like the state government weighing the best options to move forward.
beckerspayer.com
Oklahoma hospital warning of possible UnitedHealthcare dispute ahead of enrollment deadline
UnitedHealthcare and Tulsa, Okla.-based Hillcrest HealthCare System will be out of network if the two sides do not reach a contract agreement by May 1, 2023, ABC affiliate KTUL reported Dec. 5. The health system sent a letter to UnitedHealthcare Medicare Advantage members informing them of "pending network changes" ahead...
WAFF
Law enforcement agencies statewide are bracing for new law changes
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Jan. 1 there will be new laws going into effect in Alabama and authorities believe it could be hectic for law enforcement statewide. “We’re really too early in the process to know day-to-day how it’s going to be different, how it’s going to shake out, and how the courts are going to interpret these statutes,” Alabama General Counsel Jeff Bradley said.
Alabama utility companies work to help families pay bills
BIRMINGHAM, Ala, (WIAT)– Alabama Power, Spire and Birmingham Water Works have all announced rate increases in recent weeks, something some residents see as an extra burden. “With Christmas time right around the corner, it’s just, I’m mean it’s almost like you got to make a decision on whether I play Santa or pay my bills,” […]
The Poultry Site
USDA confirms avian influenza in backyard flock in Alabama
The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) has confirmed the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial backyard flock, non-poultry in Lawrence County, Alabama. Samples from the flock were tested at the Alabama State Diagnostic Laboratories, part of the...
WPMI
Alabama Power announces new rate increase beginning on January bill
Alabama Power has announced a new rate increase, their third such announcement in 2022. This one will begin on your January bill and -with the previous two increases- amounts to a roughly $22/month increase in your bill over the last 6 months. August rate increase announcement. December 2022 rate increase...
wvtm13.com
Alabama Attorney General says there is no execution moratorium
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall is pushing for a quick review of the state's execution procedures. Two weeks ago, Gov. Kay Ivey had asked Marshall to temporarily pause seeking any new execution dates while an internal evaluation of the lethal injection protocols was conducted. The recent...
WAAY-TV
Change in permitless carry law means major cut to funding for Morgan County Sheriff's Office
In less than a month, Alabama's new permitless carry law will go into effect. Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett said the new law will impact them in a major way. Alabama will become the 22nd state to allow its residents to carry concealed guns without a permit. Puckett said the...
