LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - On Jan. 1 there will be new laws going into effect in Alabama and authorities believe it could be hectic for law enforcement statewide. “We’re really too early in the process to know day-to-day how it’s going to be different, how it’s going to shake out, and how the courts are going to interpret these statutes,” Alabama General Counsel Jeff Bradley said.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO