Shirley Jean McCue of Martin, South Dakota passed away on December 1st, 2022, just 25 days shy of her 91st birthday. Shirley was born December 26, 1931, at Gordon, NE, to W.L (Bill) Coon and Nellie Ruhama (Ruie) Morris Coon. She grew up at “6 Mile” hill and attended East Pride Country School, where her mother was a teacher. Her dad and all her brothers, in addition to her four children also attended East Pride. She later attended Gordon High School and represented the school as the lead majorette. During her high school years she visited her brother Morris in Albuquerque, NM, where she received her high school diploma.

MARTIN, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO