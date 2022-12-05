Read full article on original website
Related
panhandlepost.com
Shirley Jean McCue (1931 - 2022)
Shirley Jean McCue of Martin, South Dakota passed away on December 1st, 2022, just 25 days shy of her 91st birthday. Shirley was born December 26, 1931, at Gordon, NE, to W.L (Bill) Coon and Nellie Ruhama (Ruie) Morris Coon. She grew up at “6 Mile” hill and attended East Pride Country School, where her mother was a teacher. Her dad and all her brothers, in addition to her four children also attended East Pride. She later attended Gordon High School and represented the school as the lead majorette. During her high school years she visited her brother Morris in Albuquerque, NM, where she received her high school diploma.
panhandlepost.com
Faye Una Chrisman (1934 - 2022)
Funeral services for Faye Una Chrisman, age 88, of rural Melbeta, Nebraska will be at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 7, at United Methodist Church in Melbeta, Nebraska. Pastors Richard Chrisman and Francis Kinyua will officiate with burial in Creighton Valley Cemetery, south of Melbeta. Visitation will be Tuesday from...
panhandlepost.com
Louetta Sue Vogel, 91
Our mother, Louetta Sue Vogel, 91, passed away on December 5th. She had been a long-time resident of Crawford NE. She is predeceased by her mother and father; Jake and Mary Pearson and son, Kenneth Cooley and is survived by her daughter Debra Randolph and son Alan Cooley. A memorial...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Gift drive held for Scottsbluff family impacted by fatal accident
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - A member of the Scottsbluff community is helping the Charvot family during a difficult holiday season. On Nov. 8 Dylon Charvat lost his life in an accident at the Sugar Factory Terminal in Gering. Susan Whitaker is reaching out to members of the community to help the family out this holiday season.
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
Panhandle Coop set to host Plaza Christmas this weekend
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - Panhandle Coop will host a free event December 10th from 12:00pm-7:00pm. Plaza Christmas will feature a scavenger hunt, Santa, kid crafts, adult beverage tastings, barrel train, 10¢ off gas, horse carriage, food trucks, door prizes, and so much more. If you are looking for a...
nbcnebraskascottsbluff.com
City of Alliance under Snow Emergency
SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (KNEP) - The City of Alliance has declared a snow emergency beginning December 8th from 12:00pm until Friday, December 9th at 5:00pm. If you live in a snow route you are asked to remove all vehicles to allow City crews and emergency personnel to have access. The Alliance...
cowboystatedaily.com
Father Of Torrington Cop Charged In Hit-And-Run That Left Woman ‘Broken’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Update: Though not in custody when this story was written, the suspect was arrested hours later Thursday evening. By Clair McFarland, General Assignment Reporter. Clair@CowboyStateDaily.com. The Goshen County Attorney’s Office has filed a felony charge against the father of a Torrington...
3 arrested on weapon charges in Chadron
On Dec. 4 at 5: 29 p.m. Chadron police officers Zach Klemp and Seth Orsborn were called the 100 block of Pine Street, as a concerned homeowner reported they had found a firearm inside the residence, behind a couch. "[They] believed they knew who had placed it [firearm] there," Chadron...
News Channel Nebraska
Chadron police arrest three people in burglary case
The Chadron Police Department says 3 people were arrested Sunday as the result of an investigation into stolen guns. 34-year old Thomas Catches is charged with burglary, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person, and possession of a stolen firearm. 60-year old Arvella Catches is charged with conspiracy...
Alliance Police Department: The media report
P202201059 12:25 JUV : JUVENILE Juvenile out of control / 1400 Big horn / Charges recommended Closed - Charges Recommended. P202201060 13:46 DISTURBANCE : 300 Block of Yellowstone/ Alleged Terroristic Threat/ Individual placed under arrest for obstruction, assault on an officer, and resisting arrest/ Closed - Charges Recommended. P202201062 19:40...
Comments / 0